We Take A Look At Why Transaction Capital Limited's (JSE:TCP) CEO Has Earned Their Pay Packet

Transaction Capital to hold its Annual General Meeting on 9th of March

Total pay for CEO Dave Hurwitz includes R6.22m salary

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Transaction Capital's EPS grew by 24% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 53%

The performance at Transaction Capital Limited (JSE:TCP) has been quite strong recently and CEO Dave Hurwitz has played a role in it. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 9th of March. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

How Does Total Compensation For Dave Hurwitz Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Transaction Capital Limited has a market capitalization of R23b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth R19m over the year to September 2022. That's a notable increase of 14% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at R6.2m.

On examining similar-sized companies in the South Africa Consumer Finance industry with market capitalizations between R18b and R58b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was R19m. So it looks like Transaction Capital compensates Dave Hurwitz in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Dave Hurwitz directly owns R76m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary R6.2m R5.1m 32% Other R13m R12m 68% Total Compensation R19m R17m 100%

On an industry level, around 53% of total compensation represents salary and 47% is other remuneration. Transaction Capital pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Transaction Capital Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Transaction Capital Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 24% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 215% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Transaction Capital Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 53%, over three years, would leave most Transaction Capital Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We did our research and identified 5 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) in Transaction Capital we think you should know about.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

