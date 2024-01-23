A look at Woodlawn cemetery created by Henry Flagler in 1904 on 17 acres of a pineapple growing field
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Five important things to know about Woodlawn cemetery in West Palm Beach
Woodlawn cemetery was created by Henry Flagler in 1904 on 17 acres of a pineapple growing field.
The Cemetery holds 10,085 burials, from January 1905 through December 1994.
Because Woodlawn was nearly full by 1927, the Australian pines were removed to make room for 422 additional lots. In later years more burial spaces were made available by the closing of most of the east–west roads dividing the blocks. Woodlawn Cemetery increased in size in 1975 with the city's acquisition of slightly more than two acres adjoining the north border. This addition is known as Woodlawn North Cemetery.
It originally had an iron gateway, with the words in bronze letters, "That Which Is So Universal As Death Must Be A Blessing”.[4] With the widening of Dixie Highway in 1925 an acre was lost and the iron gate had to be removed. A year later it was replaced with the present cement archway, with the same words inscribed.
Famous people buried at Woodlawn cemetery include: Charles Edward Merrill, co-founder of Merrill Lynch[6]E. M. Brelsford, Palm Beach's first postmaster and first store owner. See Brelsford House.[6]Joe Sakai, founder of the colony of Japanese pineapple farmers in what became Boca Raton.[6] See Yamato Colony, Florida. Charlie W. Pierce, son of Hannibal Pierce, who homesteaded most of Hypoluxo Island. One of south Florida's legendary "Barefoot Mailmen", who carried the mail 68 miles (109 km) from Hypoluxo to Miami, before there was a road. Store owner, postmaster, and bank president in Boynton, Florida. -- From Woodlawn Cemetery official website, Woodlawn wikipage.
This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: History of Woodlawn cemetery by Henry Flagler in West Palm Beach