A look at Woodlawn cemetery created by Henry Flagler in 1904 on 17 acres of a pineapple growing field

Bill Ingram, Palm Beach Post
·1 min read
Five important things to know about Woodlawn cemetery in West Palm Beach

  • Woodlawn cemetery was created by Henry Flagler in 1904 on 17 acres of a pineapple growing field.

  • The Cemetery holds 10,085 burials, from January 1905 through December 1994.

  • Because Woodlawn was nearly full by 1927, the Australian pines were removed to make room for 422 additional lots. In later years more burial spaces were made available by the closing of most of the east–west roads dividing the blocks. Woodlawn Cemetery increased in size in 1975 with the city's acquisition of slightly more than two acres adjoining the north border. This addition is known as Woodlawn North Cemetery.

  • It originally had an iron gateway, with the words in bronze letters, "That Which Is So Universal As Death Must Be A Blessing”.[4] With the widening of Dixie Highway in 1925 an acre was lost and the iron gate had to be removed. A year later it was replaced with the present cement archway, with the same words inscribed.

A large gathering of citizens take participate in a guided tour of historic Woodlawn Cemetery under the light of a full moon, December 5, 2014. The tour, which lasts approximately 90 minutes, reveals the stories of some of the area's oldest settlers that have been dug up by area historians.
A large gathering of citizens take participate in a guided tour of historic Woodlawn Cemetery under the light of a full moon, December 5, 2014. The tour, which lasts approximately 90 minutes, reveals the stories of some of the area's oldest settlers that have been dug up by area historians.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: History of Woodlawn cemetery by Henry Flagler in West Palm Beach

