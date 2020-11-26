Lookback: RF Capital’s 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Thesis

Alex Smith
·3 min read

If you are looking for the best ideas for your portfolio you may want to consider some of RF Capital’s top stock picks. RF Capital, an investment management firm, is bullish on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) stock. In its Q3 2019 investor letter – you can download a copy here – the firm discussed its investment thesis on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) is an automobile company.

In October 2019, RF Capital had released its Q3 2019 investor letter. The investment firm said that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) was one of the top 5 holdings in Q3 2019. The stock has posted a return of 5.5% in the trailing one year period, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which returned 15.1% in the same period. This suggests that the investment firm was wrong in its decision.

RF Capital fund posted a return of -6.98% in the third quarter of 2019, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which returned 1.87% in the same quarter. Let’s take a look at comments made by RF Capital about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) in the Q3 2019 investor letter.

"Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) – We believe Fiat Chrysler remains undervalued. The low earnings multiple is due to poor performance in China as well as the US-China trade war. Although Q2 profits were up compared to last year, shipments were down. The Street is concerned about growth in North America and FCAU’s struggles in Europe. Old products in Europe need to be refreshed (the average product age is over 7 years), and there is also regulatory difficulty with 2021 CO2 compliance. However, management reaffirmed their 2019 guidance of $2.98 adjusted diluted EPS and $1.65 billion industrial FCF."

In Q2 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) stock decreased by about 20% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in Fiat's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 216% since the end of 2014 and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 121 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Below you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 most profitable companies in the world to pick the best large-cap stocks to buy. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving This is the most important Thanksgiving of your life Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.