Lookback: Tao Value’s 2019 Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Thesis

If you are looking for the best ideas for your portfolio you may want to consider some of Tao Value’s top stock picks. Tao Value, an investment management firm, is bullish on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock. In its Q3 2019 investor letter – you can download a copy here – the firm discussed its investment thesis on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a technology company.

On October 30, 2019, Tao Value had released its Q3 2019 investor letter. The investment firm said that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was one of the top 3 holdings in Q3 2019. The stock has posted a return of 34.7% in the trailing one year period, outperforming the S&P 500 Index which returned 15.8% in the same period. This suggests that the investment firm was right in its decision.

Tao Value fund posted a return of 1.26% in the third quarter of 2019, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which returned 1.87% in the same quarter. Let’s take a look at comments made by Tao Value about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the Q3 2019 investor letter.

"Alphabet (ticker: GOOG) I remain very positive on the long-term future of GOOG. However, I decided to trim slightly to reflect our newest evaluation of the socioeconomic expense (elaborated in our 2019 Q2 letter "General and Market Commentary" section, p3-5). It is still among our top 3 position after the trimming."

Last week, we published an article revealing that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was one of the top 5 stocks New Mets Owner Steve Cohen bought in the third quarter.

In Q2 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock decreased by about 6% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in Alphabet's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is ranked #5 among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 216% since the end of 2014 and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 121 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Below you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

