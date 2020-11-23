Lookback: Wedgewood Partners 2019 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Thesis
If you are looking for the best ideas for your portfolio you may want to consider some of Wedgewood Partners top stock picks. Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, is bullish on Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stock. In its Q3 2019 investor letter – you can download a copy here – the firm discussed its investment thesis on Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stock. Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) is a retail chain company.
In October 2019, Wedgewood Partners had released its Q3 2019 investor letter. The investment firm said that Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) was one of the biggest detractors to its performance in Q3 2019. The stock has posted a return of 33.4% in the trailing one year period, outperforming the S&P 500 Index which returned 14.4% in the same period. This suggests that the investment firm was right in its decision.
In July 2020, we published an article revealing Wedgewood Partners bullish investment thesis on Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stock in its Q2 2020 investor letter. This suggests that the investment firm has been bullish for a long time on Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).
Wedgewood Partners fund posted a return of 0.39% in the third quarter of 2019, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which returned 1.87% in the same quarter. Let’s take a look at comments made by Wedgewood Partners about Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the Q3 2019 investor letter.
"Tractor Supply Company’s net sales increased 6% with earnings per share up about 7% during the quarter. Tractor Supply Company lapped difficult comparisons both on a sales basis (2018 hurricane season) and profitability basis (2018 tax cut), so we would expect Tractor Supply Company to generate closer to double digit growth over a multi-year timeframe. Despite the relatively in-line quarter, the stock sold off based on what we believe are unfounded fears about the Company’s exposure to employment in energy-levered regions. Unlike 2015, Tractor Supply Company has fewer customers levered to the fortunes of oil and gas. In addition, the slowdown in oil and gas activity over the past 12 months has been much shallower relative to 2014 – 2015."
In Q2 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stock increased by about 3% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in TSCO's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.
