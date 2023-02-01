'I looked at my bank account, and it was getting drained': Michigan dad says his six-year-old spent nearly $1,000 on Grubhub deliveries

Keith Stonehouse says Chase declined his son's $500 pizza order due to suspicions of fraud, but other deliveries still arrived at their door. Keith Stonehouse

Michigan man says his six-year-old son spent nearly $1,000 on Grubhub deliveries on Saturday.

The orders included chicken shawarma, chili cheese fries and nearly $500 worth of pepperoni pizza.

Since the orders couldn't be canceled, the family shared food with neighbors and stored the leftovers.

A six-year-old in the Detroit area spent Saturday night ordering enough food on Grubhub to feed a party using his dad's cell phone.

When Keith Stonehouse let his son, Mason, play a game on his phone before bed, he didn't expect it would lead to multiple meal deliveries from local restaurants. Stonehouse documented the nearly $1,000 food shopping spree on Facebook.

"Imagine my shock when delivery driver after delivery driver show up last night dropping off food at my doorstep," Stonehouse wrote.

It occurred while his wife, Kristin, was at the movies leaving Stonehouse at home with Mason. He told local news outlet Michigan Live it took a few deliveries for him to realize his son was behind all the orders. Chicken shawarma, chili cheese fries, ice cream, and more began to arrive at the Stonehouse residence.

"I took the food and then it hit me. I looked at my phone with repeated messages that my food was getting ready, my food was being delivered," Stonehouse told Michigan Live.

He added: "I looked at my bank account, and it was getting drained."

According to the report, he was unable to cancel the orders through the restaurants or Grubhub, so the food ultimately went to neighbors and other families' refrigerators. Thankfully, Mason's $439 pepperoni pizza order was declined and flagged by Chase as suspicious, but not before the young foodie could spend over $300 elsewhere.

"I was trying to explain to him that this wasn't good and he puts his hand up and stops me, and says, 'Dad, did the pepperoni pizzas come yet?'" Stonehouse recalled to Michigan Live. "I had to walk out of the room. I didn't know if I should get mad or laugh. I didn't know what to do."

The nearly $1,000 tab included the default 25% gratuity charged by Grubhub, so the delivery drivers also cashed in on Mason's spending spree. Although the commenters on his post laughed and shared their own similar stories, Stonehouse said he's not quite ready to laugh it all off yet.

"I was probably a 9.5 out of 10 anger while it was happening. The next day, I was at an eight and now I'm at about a three," he said, according to Michigan Live.

He continued: "I don't really find it funny yet, but I can laugh with people a little bit. It's a lot of money and it kind of came out of nowhere."

