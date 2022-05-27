‘As I looked at these clapped-out Chinese tyrants, I thought ‘Why do we allow ourselves to be bullied by them?’

Patten in Hong Kong in the hours before the handover - David Brauchli

Winning the Big Vote: April 1994–April 1995

Monday 18 April

I met a brave Chinese writer, Professor Wu, who was locked up for years by the communists. He is pretty pessimistic about China. He also reckons that Hong Kong will have a tough time after 1997, though whether it will be wrecked will depend on how much people are prepared to fight for it. But what, I asked, will the communists do if people do fight for it? We both have an uneasy feeling that we know the answer.

Monday 30 May

The highlight or maybe lowlight of the Patten week is that Whisky has been arrested for nipping a labourer who was doing some repairs in GH. He has been taken off looking very sorry for himself to government kennels for a week in quarantine. The press are hugely excited. Some people think that our dogs are better known than Lavender and I. Perhaps this is because neither of us has ever bitten a builder.

Friday 30 September

We celebrated Alice’s birthday by going out for dinner. Before that we had to attend the China National Day reception - not part of any sentient human being’s idea of celebration. The evening was as ghastly as ever, but Zhou Nan was on best behaviour and his wife is a genuinely nice woman. I hope that I managed to get away with it; it helped to have Lavender with me. Perhaps Zhou Nan feels the same about the two of us as I do about him and his wife.

Starting the Countdown: May 1995–May 1996

Thursday 7 September

We are starting to have discussions about the handover ceremony. This evening one of my doctors came for a talk not about my heart but about his pension. He told me that he is going to resign this year. Why won’t he stay on after he is 55? Because he doesn’t trust the Chinese to pay his pension. There’s a limit to how much reassurance I can give.

Friday 22 September

A big and dangerous occasion tonight. We agreed some time ago to do an Any Questions? BBC broadcast from the ballroom in GH. I didn’t realise what a storm I was about to create. I had rehearsed beforehand what I should say if asked about the holders of dependent-territory passports being given right of abode in the UK. In my reply, I said that I thought that a British passport shouldn’t just be about helping people to hop on and off an aeroplane; nor that this would mean that everyone with one of the dependent-territory passports would get on a plane and head for the United Kingdom.

Sunday 24 September

My reply has dominated the news in Britain and on the World Service. Lord Tebbit, lots of right-wing Conservative MPs and the tabloid press went nuclear as soon as the programme was aired. I am accused of grandstanding and of raising expectations. Maybe I should have nuanced the issue a little, but I said what I thought and we should probably have this argument now rather than wait for a year or two. There is of course a moral case for us to give British citizens a proper passport rather than simply a travel document. In any event they are exceptionally unlikely to take up the chance of living in Britain at the moment.

Friday 20–Sunday 29 October

The most important and difficult meeting of the week was with Michael Howard on visa-free access for Hong Kong passport holders. He refused to accept that in political terms there is a distinction between right of abode on the one hand and visa-free access on the other. He has always had the annoying habit of simply repeating his own arguments and not listening to other people’s. Even though the Prime Minister, his deputy, the Foreign Secretary and many MPs are on our side, he reckons that he has the tabloid papers in his corner so he won’t budge.

Thursday 2 November

Boris Johnson has written a piece about me for the Daily Telegraph which is surprisingly kind. I’m quite pleased that the only person who is rude about me in the article is David Chu, whose name Johnson spells very satisfactorily as though he was a character out of Thomas the Tank Engine.

Sunday 3 December

Extraordinary negotiations about whether the Archbishop should stay in GH when he is here. The local bishop has said that he shouldn’t come near GH because it will be bad for relations with China. It all seems a long way from the delegation of Anglican bishops who came to see me before I left for Hong Kong, urging me to stand up for Hong Kong’s democracy and civil liberties.

Sunday 17 December

Discussing some polling figures on the transition, it’s interesting to see the extent to which Hong Kong people identified themselves as Hong Kong Chinese, or simply as Hong Kongers, or Hong Kong British, rather than as Chinese. It doesn’t bode well for the future that the Chinese have lost the hearts and minds battle hands down. Moreover, when people are asked an open-ended question about corruption in China the interviewers can’t get them to stop talking.

A Chinese soldier holds the national flag prior to its raising as the British military marches during the handover ceremony - Paul Lakatos

The Empire Goes Home: May 1996–June 1997

Friday 24–Saturday 25 May

The Lord of the Jungle roars into town. Hezza [Michael Heseltine] arrived just before Friday lunchtime after a week in China with nearly 300 British businessmen. I like Michael, who has always been kind to me and loyal. He is brazenly broad brush and sometimes hams things up pretty outrageously. But he’s one of the few ‘big beasts’ in British politics. A Hezza premiership would certainly have had a lot of flash, bang and sometimes wallop, but on most of the big things he is absolutely right.

Politics is not everything as far as Michael is concerned. I was told that he wanted to have a private word during the weekend. Of course I agreed, expecting a short lecture on the wonders of China. He took me on one side and said, ‘I hope you won’t take this personally. As you know I regard you as a friend. But I just wanted to say to you that I don’t think you’re pruning your bonsai properly.’

Friday 7 June

Kerry told me a grim little story. A young expatriate friend of his wife had been travelling in a lift, the only Westerner with a group of Cantonese. One had said to her rudely, ‘why don’t you go home?’ ‘I am home,’ she replied. ‘This isn’t your home,’ he went on. ‘Go home.’ Another of Kerry’s friends is married to a Chinese woman. She still fumes over the patronizing way she’d often been treated by third-rate expat businessmen, some of whom seemed to regard Hong Kong as an extension of Guildford. The sins of blimps in blazers at the Hong Kong Club are going to rebound on us.

Thursday 1–Friday 30 August

So much of the next year is going to be predictable. First, we – I – will start to look more and more irrelevant. People will question the point of making a fuss about anything any more. Alleged pragmatism will dictate turning a blind eye to bad Chinese behaviour. The press will either write stories saying that we in general and the Governor in particular are beleaguered and irrelevant, or else are selling out Hong Kong’s interests. We will have more problems with the Foreign Office and the Beijing embassy as they all opt for neat tidying up. The imminence of a general election will make critical and hostile officials even more difficult to deal with. So what should we do? I am determined to keep singing the same tunes. The long term is what matters.

Sunday 1 September

We got back to Hong Kong this afternoon. Whisky and Soda look quite sleek from the ‘fur dresser’ and are doubtless exhausted by their non-stop activity in the very funny daily cartoon strip in the Hong Kong Economic Journal, ‘Fei Pang’s Theatre’, which records Fei Pang’s (Fatty Patten’s) life through their eyes and activities. Recently they have been discussing whether they should take French lessons.

Friday 20 September

I went to open the new buildings at Castle Peak hospital for the mentally ill. The last time I visited I was stopped by one Chinese patient, who spoke beautiful and formal English. ‘Excuse me, Governor. Would you claim that Britain is the oldest democracy in the world?’ he asked. ‘One could certainly claim that,’ I replied. ‘And would you also agree that China is the last great communist totalitarian state in the world?’ ‘Some people might say that,’ I responded diplomatically. ‘Well could you tell me, Governor,’ he went on, ‘why your democracy is handing Hong Kong, a fine and free city, over to a communist society without ever having consulted the people who live here about what they want?’ Here was the sanest man in Hong Kong locked up in a hospital for the mentally ill.

Friday 15 November

Margaret Thatcher has just been in China, where she’s made a brave speech calling for the release of Chinese dissidents and for China to keep its word on Hong Kong. Our late-night drinks with her were very jolly until I mentioned seeing Chancellor Kohl. This set her off on a diatribe about Europe and its history which neither Germany nor France came out of well. At the end she turned on Lavender and said to her rather fiercely, ‘And you’ve bought a house in France.’ This is clearly regarded as some sort of act of treason. Her admirable major domo, Julian Seymour, cut in, saying, ‘But, Margaret, Peter Lilley, one of your closest political friends, has not just bought a house in France, he’s bought a château.’ She paused for a moment and then replied, ‘But it’s in northern France.’

Patten shares a joke with former foreign secretary Robin Cook and Prince Charles during the last reception to be held by a British official in Hong Kong - John Stillwell

Monday 25 November

We have started discussing guest lists for the handover. I really don’t want to have to spend time dealing with this. What happens about wives? What about bodyguards? What about former diplomats? And so on, and so on. I’m looking forward to passing the buck comprehensively on all these important decisions in an implacably irresponsible way to those who have had years of training on how to decide them.

Saturday 14 December

The disbandment parade of the Hong Kong Military Service Corps, the only Chinese unit in the British Army. It’s a sad occasion, and one stained by Britain’s lack of generosity to these men. We haven’t given passports to all who applied for them. Home Office honour doesn’t run that far. It’s no way to treat people who have been so loyal to Britain. At the insistence of members of the corps, we sang ‘Abide With Me’ and the national anthem. Then they marched off to whatever the future holds for them.

Thursday 9–Thursday 16 January

Lavender and I ordered a car (a Volvo estate), more or less sold our flat to our next-door neighbours, and saw a house in Barnes that we greatly liked. We put in an offer. The house has an Aga. What will Alice make of us acquiring a Volvo and an Aga? Can we handle the social statement this suggests?

Tuesday 18 March

John Major has called the election in Britain. The first blow is that the Sun has endorsed Blair. One wonders what black deal he has done with Rupert Murdoch.

Friday 2 May

We woke up to news of the electoral disaster for the Conservatives. Landslide. Calamity. Earthquake. Avalanche. Wipeout. What a way to end 18 years in government. Tony Blair has stormed home with a crushing majority. I’m still not convinced that he’s got a great strategy or more than plastic principles. Sooner or later the shit will hit the fan even in Blair’s Britain.

Robin Cook phoned me. He’s on his first day in the Foreign Office. He assured me that there would be continuity of policy and that he would welcome me staying at my post. He asked my advice on whether Tony Blair should come out for the handover. I said that I hoped on balance that he would. I think that Robin Cook is an impressive man – clear, sharp-witted and (I would guess) decisive. He may well be nicer than he seems, even though he has a visceral dislike of Tories.

Thursday 8 May

There’s been an exchange between Li Peng and Tony Blair without us being consulted on the draft of Blair’s reply. This would have been inconceivable two weeks ago. Our embassy in Beijing is already into ‘thickening up mode’.

Saturday 17–Sunday 25 May

Lavender and I have been back in London. Tony Blair asked me to go and see him at No. 10 to talk about Hong Kong and whether he should come to the handover. Relaxed, without his jacket, he seemed very much in control of events. Who wouldn’t be, with a recently acquired majority like that behind him? I quite like him, though his amiability requires a palace guard of real thugs to allow it to be paraded so conspicuously.

Wednesday 11 June

Just over a fortnight to go. GH seems to be full of packing cases. The slither and slide in London continues. They don’t really take any notice at all now of what we have to say. Here we are, leaving Hong Kong in pretty good shape without years of domestic rows, demonstrations, turbulence, shaking fists, and you’d think this had been accomplished by the sort of diplomacy that came so naturally to some of those officials. Anyway, Tony Blair has announced he is coming for the handover.

Monday 30 June

I woke at about 4.15am, my arms and hands rigid with adrenaline. The message for the day was, ‘we are making a fresh start with China’. The Prime Minister took me on one side and said that he hoped they could square this message with the expression of a lasting commitment to Hong Kong. I think he’s genuine about this and that he is trying to be courteous to me as well.

We organized a walkabout in the Pacific Place shopping mall for the Blairs, Lavender and me. I’m not sure that his officials quite knew what to expect. There were huge crowds of well-wishers all pressing forward to be touched or spoken to. Spontaneous applause welled up. There were shouts of ‘we’ll miss you’ – which the Blairs clearly think was directed at them.

Back at GH, we bade farewell one by one to the stewards. The staff were then all drawn up in a mighty circle in the hall and we went as a family person to person shaking hands. Tears dripped freely onto what will soon be Mrs Tung’s carpets. Then Lavender, Kate, Laura, Alice and I – one glance back at a home where we’d been so happy – stepped outside for the last ceremony at the house. The Union Flag on the balcony over the front porch was lowered for the last time. The pipes of the police band played my favourite ‘Highland Cathedral’. Lance, my tough and very competent ADC, who’s been like a friend and brother to me, handed me the flag, my flag. We stepped into the car, circled the front drive once and left to tears inside the garden, where all our staff and their families were drawn up, and to tumultuous applause from the huge crowds outside. We drove down through the rain to the quayside, cheered on our way.

Tony Blair greets a crowd gathered at Pacific Place, as he toured the shopping centre in Hong Kong - Anat Givon

Changing on Britannia, and watching the crowds gather for the farewell, sporting thousands of umbrellas, the rain set in. The farewell ceremony itself went well – children, choirs, ‘Nimrod’, bands, 21-gun salutes, marching, dancing and Hong Kong’s best rain. We weren’t properly covered and got wetter and wetter. Despite the attempt by Laura, sitting beside him, to shield the Prime Minister with her umbrella, by the time he went off for his bilateral with Jiang he was completely drenched. I made a speech halfway through and cut short the ovation. The Prince of Wales was the real man of the hour. Shortly before he got up to speak, the rain began to pelt down even harder, monsoon style. ‘Oh no,’ he said, ‘I knew this would happen.’ But he stepped bravely and uncovered to the lectern, the rain cascading from his cap onto his naval uniform. He was barely able to turn the sodden pages of his speech. He deserved 10 out of 10 for sangfroid.

And last, the handover itself. A stiff little ceremony, best got over with as quickly as possible. I looked back at the senior guests on the Chinese side, arranged in their egg box stand, the coelacanths of Leninism, rich, mighty, a bit seedy, cruel, corrupt, depressingly unimpressive. As I looked at these clapped-out old tyrants, I thought to myself, ‘Why do we allow ourselves to be bullied by these people? Most of them are not remotely impressive and are scared stiff of the world. All they can do is bully.’

At the quayside, lots of our friends had gathered to give Lavender and even me a last hug. I could only cope with the emotion by being brisk and gauntly cheerful. Lavender and the girls went up the royal ramp ahead of me, faces crumpled with emotion and streaked with tears. I walked up last, just behind the Prince, turning to wave as the band on Britannia played ‘Auld Lang Syne’. And so it ended. The job was done. Lavender and I were going home.