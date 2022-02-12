Is Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Potentially Undervalued?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the LSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Lookers’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Lookers

What's the opportunity in Lookers?

Good news, investors! Lookers is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £1.28, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Lookers’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Lookers generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Lookers, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although LOOK is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LOOK, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LOOK for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Lookers (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Lookers, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

