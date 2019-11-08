Is Lookers plc's (LON:LOOK) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Lookers plc's (LON:LOOK) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Lookers has a P/E ratio of 6.29, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 15.9%.

Check out our latest analysis for Lookers

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Lookers:

P/E of 6.29 = £0.46 ÷ £0.07 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Lookers's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Lookers has a lower P/E than the average (15.0) P/E for companies in the specialty retail industry.

LSE:LOOK Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 8th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Lookers shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Lookers, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Lookers saw earnings per share decrease by 38% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 8.5% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Lookers's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Lookers has net debt worth 55% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Lookers's P/E Ratio

Lookers has a P/E of 6.3. That's below the average in the GB market, which is 16.9. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.