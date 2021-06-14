Looking for a $13 million French chateau? Former MLB pitcher selling North Texas mansion

Looking for a palatial French chateau to call home? Something you might see in the south of France?

Good news. There’s one available in North Texas in the suburbs north of Fort Worth.

The exotic Westlake home of former Texas Rangers pitcher Kenny Rogers and his wife is for sale for $12.9 million. The five-bedroom, six full bathroom house was built in 2004 and sits on nine gated acres.

It features a six-car garage, a large pond, private gardens and courtyards, and a pool and cabana.

Rogers spent 20 seasons in the major leagues, including 12 with the Rangers. His final season in the league was in 2008 with the Detroit Tigers.

The ornate estate was built by Richard Drummond Davis in 2004. It includes nine wood-burning fireplaces, five large bedrooms, game and media rooms and an elevator. The master suite includes two full bathrooms, two fireplaces, a private sitting room and heated flooring.

The house was listed in 2014 for $14.7 million but never sold. At the time, the house listing included 24 acres. So about 15 acres were already sold or are not part of the new deal. The house has been listed for 47 days this time around.

Check out the listing and photos at realtor.com.