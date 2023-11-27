Looking to make up to $300,000 a year? These 10 Texas state jobs pay the most

The median salary for a Texas state government employee is about $50,000 a year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a whole lot more money if you have the chops.

Here are some of highest paying jobs currently being advertised by Texas state agencies, according to postings on the state Workforce Solutions Office website. Each job differs in required experience, education and certifications.

Psychiatrist IV: $23,068-$24,222 a month

Agency: Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Location: Carlsbad

This position performs advanced psychiatric work under direct supervision of the state supported living centers medical director. Duties includes overseeing the examination and diagnoses of patients, administering psychiatric treatment and directing staff. The job posting closes on May 24, 2024.

Staff Physician: $19,684-$24,222 a month

Agency: Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Location: Corpus Christi

This position serves as a staff physician at a state supported living center, where they serve individuals with intellectual disabilities. Duties include diagnosing and treating individuals, Developing health care plans and participating in treatment processes. The job posting closes on May 13, 2024.

Lead Certified Nurse Midwife: $149,000 a year

Agency: The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas

Location: Dallas

This position will work in the obstetrics an gynecology department at Clements University Hospital. Duties include overseeing and managing schedules for both inpatient and outpatient advanced practice providers, along with conducting annual staff performance reviews. The job posting closes on Jan. 26, 2024.

Pharmacy Information Resources Manager: $164,000 a year

Agency: The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas

Location: Dallas

This position in the pharmacy information systems team in the department of health ancillary information resources. Duties include managing information resource sections, developing policies and coordinating on various projects and programs. The job posting closes on Feb. 2, 2024.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner: $11,836-$20,018 a month

Agency: Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

Location: Austin

This position reports to the DFPS deputy commissioner and performs senior-level policy administration and managerial work. Duties include overseeing cross-agency functions such as providing oversight related to strategic initiatives and foster care litigation. The job posting closes on April 15, 2024.

Chief Audit and Compliance Officer: $171,000-$265,000 a year

Agency: Texas Department of Transportation

Location: Austin

This position will work in TxDOT’s internal audit and compliance divisions. Duties include overseeing internal audit and compliance activities, as means to provide analyses, appraisals, recommendation and counsel to assist the Texas Transportation Commission. The job posting closes on Nov. 24, 2024.

Director of Transportation Ops: $111,000-$189,000 a year

Agency: Texas Department of Transportation

Location: Beaumont

This position oversees transportation operations function for its district’s highways and facilities. Duties include managing employees, contacting government officials and acts as a liaison with TxDOT’s traffic operations division. The job posting closes on Dec. 22, 2023.

Regional Medical Director: $13,020-$22,020 a month

Agency: Texas Department of State Health Services

Location: El Paso

This position serves as the regional medical director for the DSHS in El Paso. Duties include organizing public health services to counties without a local health department, directing regional programs and developing/maintaining relationships with local agencies. The job posting closes on Jan. 15, 2024.

Antitrust lawyer: $12,249-$13,650 a month

Agency: Attorney General of Texas

Location: Austin

The position will serve as an antitrust litigator who leads the state’s antitrust enforcement efforts. The antitrust divisions in charged with investigating and prosecuting violations of the Texas Free Enterprise and Antitrust Act. The job position closes on July 16, 2024.

Chief Information Security Officer: $11,250-$12,083 a month

Agency: Governor’s Office

Location: Austin

This position works in the administration division for the office of the Governor. Duties include performing senior-level security work, along with providing direction and guidance in strategic information technology operations. The job posting closes on Jan. 25, 2024.