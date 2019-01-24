Looking At ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) From All Angles

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of ABMD, it is a financially-robust company with an impressive track record and a buoyant growth outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on ABIOMED here.

Flawless balance sheet with outstanding track record

Investors in search of impressive top-line expansion should look no further than ABMD, with its expected 63% revenue growth in the upcoming year. This underlies the notable 24% return on equity over the next few years leading up to 2022. Over the past few years, ABMD has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 24% return to shareholders, which is an notable feat for the company.

NASDAQGS:ABMD Future Profit January 24th 19 More

ABMD’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that ABMD has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. Looking at ABMD’s capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is rather impressive for a US$15b market cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

NASDAQGS:ABMD Historical Debt January 24th 19 More

Next Steps:

For ABIOMED, I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is ABMD worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ABMD is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does ABMD return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from ABMD as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of ABMD? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

