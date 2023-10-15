Looking from afar: People with loved ones in Israel, Gaza with constant trauma

Iman Farajallah has been checking WhatsApp for updates from thousands of miles away, expecting news of more death.

A psychologist who works with refugee populations in the San Francisco Bay Area, she's been tracking the day-to-day safety of several of her siblings and her 85-year-old father in her native Gaza. The region has experienced days of bombardment by Israeli Defense Forces after Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 people in Israel. Farajallah's family members have been moving from home to home in hopes of escaping the danger zone and the bombings, but her father is immobilized.

Because her family is not safe, she said she and many others engulfed in the Middle East conflict from afar can't pause to contemplate their mental health.

“That worry, that anxiety is continuous, and you’re going to keep thinking about it,” Farajallah told USA TODAY. “It’s going to escalate as the bombing is escalating.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

How to cope: The videos out of Israel, Gaza are graphic, but some can't look away

For people with ties to the region, it’s difficult to escape traumatic stress, even though they are not experiencing the traumatic events firsthand. The historic war between Israel and Hamas has inflicted an immediate crisis far beyond the Middle East, touching loved ones’ lives abroad, and placing Americans living far from kibbutzim and refugee camps in a state of constant emergency.

'Needless, preventable suffering'

Mental health experts warn that the violent, shocking images and news about the conflict exacerbate traumatic stress. The barrage of information and images elicits a response that – even though a person has not been directly exposed to an event – can have profound effects on health and well-being.

Live updates: UN agency condemns Israel's evacuation order in Gaza; Biden on Hamas hostages: Updates

“What we are seeing right now is needless, preventable suffering,” said Dr. Alishia Moreland-Capuia, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard and the founder and director of the Institute for Trauma-Informed Systems Change at McLean Hospital, near Boston.

She said witnessing that from afar is "heartbreaking."

Many of the families enduring hardship and loss in the week-old war, have experienced generational trauma that's been passed down. Some Israelis descend from ancestors targeted in pogroms that forced Jewish communities to flee, and in later generations by Nazis during the Holocaust. Palestinians have lived through 75 years of mass expulsions from their homelands and killings by Israeli military and police.

In the past week, Jewish families in the U.S. watched in despair as Hamas – which the U.S. and European Union consider a terrorist organization – killed thousands and took 150 people hostage, in the final hours of Sukkot, a harvest celebration that brings many Jews to Israel. The attacks represent the largest massacre of Jews in a day since the Holocaust.

Among those killed was Aryeh Ziering, 27, an Israeli soldier with American parents, who was shot while trying to protect a fellow soldier. Other families in the U.S. have been hoping for news of loved ones abducted by militants nearly a week ago.

"We're shattered," Ziering's aunt, Debby Ziering, of Connecticut, told the USA TODAY Network. "I mean, I'm in the United States and I feel so helpless.”

For the people in her New York community, Rivka Nissel, a licensed clinical social worker who runs Jewish Community Services at the nonprofit Jewish Board, said the conflict has reopened wounds for people she assists.

“It's not just what they are reading and seeing,” she said. “It is that they are having a first-hand impact by this, the atrocities that are happening (in) this situation.”

Her organization has established daily check-ins for Jewish staff who have connections to Israel while they continue to serve diverse communities in New York. Nissel said this has been an “emergency crisis” for many people in her orbit.

The trauma among Americans with relatives in Gaza has been triggered by the Israeli military sending in drones and exploding artillery that pummel the homes and businesses of families, who have been isolated and blockaded for 15 years. Home to some two million Palestinians, half of whom are children, Gaza has been called an "open-air prison" by international observers. The current crisis has compounded the trauma for people watching from the diaspora.

'Private horror reel' with footage

Social media posts and news reports can exacerbate trauma and anxiety for people whose families face peril, experts say. Yet people with loved ones in the region in many cases keep watching images of killings, kidnappings and apartment buildings destroyed, as they for information. Often they see these images without trigger warnings.

“People feel compelled to keep watching anyway, not realizing that these visual pictures that are real are going to be traumatic,” said Dr. Gail Saltz, an attending psychiatrist at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and a clinical associate professor at Weill Cornell Medical College. “That visual imagery has a tendency to stick with you, like your own sort of private horror reel.”’

School and faith leaders have urged parents to limit their children’s exposure to social media amid spikes in antisemitic and Islamophobic posts. These posts can be especially harmful for children whose relatives or friends may be in Israel or Gaza, experts said. On Friday, that sense of insecurity boiled over into U.S. lives amid heightened police presence at schools and temples due to security concerns in some American cities.

Traumatic events experienced in childhood, including chronic fear, stress and concerns about the lack of safety, if left untreated, have ramifications on long-term mental and physical health; they can also influence substance abuse and contribute to early death, according to the foundational Adverse Childhood Experiences study , done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kaiser Permanente in the mid-1990s.

Children who feel overwhelmed by a complex, ever-changing crisis can also hide their feelings and conceal what they're watching, said Dr. Melissa Brymer, director of terrorism and disaster programs at the UCLA-Duke National Center for Child Traumatic Stress. She encouraged parents to check in with their children, review what they're watching on their phones, and ask what other students are telling them at school.

Core of public health

Many people with ties in Israel and Gaza remain in emergency response mode, as they await for relatives to be buried, hostages to be freed or an impending siege.

For those one step removed, whose friends or neighbors have relatives in the region, it's best to exercise basic principles of compassion toward people experiencing trauma remotely, said Moreland-Capuia, the psychiatrist.

It goes to the core of any public health model, she added. We can be there for others to prevent their trauma from going unaddressed.

“When we know something can be prevented,” she said, “we should prevent it.”

Alexandra Rivera of lohud/The Journal News contributed to this report.

Eduardo Cuevas covers health and breaking news for USA TODAY. He can be reached at EMCuevas1@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trauma from afar of Israel-Hamas War as loved ones look on