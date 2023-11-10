Looking ahead at city-wide runoffs and what you need to know
Houstonians will have to head back to the polls to choose the city's next mayor, but that's not the only race.
Looks like the Wolverines intend to let their game against Penn State do the talking.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira.
Critics are slamming the streamer's new No. 1 show — but fans can totally see the light.
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
You'll find holiday gifts for everyone on your list, from marked-down Lego advent calendars to a Keurig that's 50% off.
Dalton Del Don delivers several players who could be foundations and some to avoid when building daily fantasy lineups in Week 10.
Snag the brand's signature denim for just $56, a leather shoulder bag for $135, sweaters for under $50 and beyond.
A New Jersey man's security cameras caught the moment a deer jumped onto a truck parked in his driveway, just as a buyer pulled up to inspect the vehicle.
No. 3 Michigan plays at No. 10 Penn State at Noon ET on Saturday.
Prosecutors have shown in detail how Trump overvalues his assets and his wealth. It's not going to change any voters' minds.
Time for our latest fantasy hockey waiver wire adds, and Evan Berofsky has the best pickups for your roster.
Stocks close out a winning week with a bang as tech led the way higher.
Qualcomm's plan to let Android users send texts via satellite when cell service isn't available is dead for now.
2024 Acura RDX another model to drop front-wheel-drive option. Base prices up from $500 to $2,300 compared to 2023 launch prices.
Celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Garner have been spotted sporting the popular brand — get their look for less at Amazon.
This body lotion from Gold Bond has earned over 18,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down Week 10's matchups and reveals what we should actually be watching for.
This week in AI, OpenAI held the first of what will presumably be many developer conferences to come. OpenAI's GPTs provide a way for developers to build their own conversational AI systems powered by OpenAI's models and publish them on an OpenAI-hosted marketplace called the GPT Store. "We believe that if you give people better tools, they will do amazing things," Altman said.
Dobbs has been on four different teams since December, so it's no surprise he led the Vikings to a dramatic win just days after they traded for him. Here's why he's uniquely equipped to handle it all.
The CFP has found its new director and it's a bit of a stunner.