Looking for answers: New Philadelphia grapples with $380,000 budget shortfall

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ To achieve a balanced budget for 2024, city officials need to trim around $380,000 in general fund expenses by March 31 ‒ the deadline to have a budget passed.

New Philadelphia City Council's Finance Committee met with department heads Wednesday for more than an hour to discuss ways to address the budget shortfall. Income tax revenues have been increasing 5% per year for the last two years, and Auditor Beth Gundy anticipates a similar increase this year. But at the same time, there have been 19% increases in supplies and materials, putting a crimp on the city's finances.

Beth Gundy, auditor of the City of New Philadelphia, answers questions during a finance committee meeting to address a budget shortfall.

"I know every department's been asked to take a look at their budgets again and see if there was anything they could change and reduce, and this is where we still are," Gundy told the Finance Committee.

Responsible ways to address shortfall

Following the meeting, Steve Rippeth, Finance Committee chairman, said the city needs to come up with ways to address the shortfall but do it responsibly and respecting city employees and department heads.

"But we have to do it like we would a family budget," he said. "There will have to be some things we cut. As hard as that is to do, just take a look at your personal budget right now. It's probably a little tighter than it was three years ago, four years ago."

Where will the money come from to fill the shortfall?

"We're going to have to find it in savings for now," he said. "The mayor (Joel Day) and I have been in discussions with some of our state legislators about the possibility of returning the local government funds that were taken to balance the (state) budget. As I said in my opening, that's long term. We don't have any short-term revenue increases, so we've got to look at our spending."

Service Director Ron McAbier answers questions lobbed by Councilwoman Cheryl Ramos during a City of New Philadelphia finance committee meeting to address a budget shortfall.

The mayor did not attend Wednesday's meeting due to illness.

Cuts in state funding

In his Feb. 12 mayor's report, Day noted that Ohio’s 88 counties used to receive 3.68% of the State’s General Revenue Fund (GRF) to disperse to municipalities and townships as local government funds. In 2012, the Ohio Legislature slashed that percentage to 1.66% to fill the state’s projected $8 billion budget hole. In the state’s last fiscal budget, that percentage increased to 1.7%.

Ohio currently has $3.7 billion in its rainy day fund.

Chief Jim Parrish of the New Philadelphia Fire Department makes a point during a City of New Philadelphia finance committee meeting to address a budget shortfall, in council chambers.

"I bring this to your attention because New Philadelphia, as are many Ohio cities, is facing increased operating costs: in our case in funding safety forces," Day said at the Feb. 12 meeting. "Inflation is taking its toll on city finances. It might not be raining in Columbus, but it’s raining in New Philadelphia and Tuscarawas County."

Asked about the possibility of laying off city employees, Rippeth said, "That will come down to the mayor and department heads. I don't make those decisions. I'm only going to be tasked with getting my committee on board with what the mayor and the department heads come up with."

Rippeth will meet further with Day to address the situation.

Reach Jon at 330-364-8415 or at jon.baker@timesreporter.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: New Philadelphia officials grapple with $380,000 budget shortfall