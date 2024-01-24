Looking for Anthropologie floor mirror dupes in Florida? Don't lose all hope

Here's looking at you, kid. Well, not if you're trying to stay up on the latest home décor craze in Florida.

A floor mirror sold by upscale chain Anthropologie is blowing up on social media. More specifically, lookalikes sold at wholesale clubs Costco and Sam's Club for a lot less are sold out almost everywhere.

Here's what we've found out about the mirrors.

Anthropologie Mila floor mirror

The Anthropologie gold floor mirror currently is on back order, according to the company's website.

It was estimated to be available around March 29.

The gold floor mirror is made of resin, metal, MDF and mirrored glass and includes an anti-tip kit. It's 72 inches high, 45 inches wide and 2.25 inches deep.

How much is the Anthropologie mirror?

The cost of the mirror on Anthropologie's website is $1,298.

Costco sells similar floor mirror for less than $150

Costco sells the Ravena floor mirror, item number 1695517, for $149.99.

Costco sells the Ravena floor mirror, item number 1695517, for $149.99.

The gold mirror is not listed on Costco's website and is sold out at every Costco location we called, but there is some good news:

Tallahassee : None in stock, although a store representative said it should be getting some. There's no arrival date.

Jacksonville : The gold mirror sold out quick. A silver version will be coming, but there's no estimated date for its arrival. Item number for the silver mirror is 1752702.

Sarasota: None in stock.

Naples : None in stock and no estimated date for any new ones.

Palm Beach Gardens : There are none in stock and a store representative said it doesn't look as if the store will be getting any more.

Melbourne : None in stock, although the silver floor mirror will be coming. There's no ETA.

Daytona Beach: The new Costco for Daytona will open Feb. 22 and a Costco representative said it will have 22 of the gold floor mirrors when the doors open.

How many Costco wholesale clubs are there in Florida?

Florida ranks in the top five across the U.S. for the number of Costco warehouses:

California: 135

Texas: 38

Washington: 33

Florida: 31

Illinois: 23

Sam's Club also sells a large floor mirror

Sam's azalea park filigree floor mirror is available in gold and sells for $149.98.

The mirror stands 72 inches high and is 36 inches wide and 1.75 inches deep.

The Sam's app shows the mirror is available at some, but not all, locations:

Port St. Lucie: In stock on Gaitlin Boulevard, but stock is low on South U.S. 1

West Palm Beach: out of stock

Orlando : Out of stock at clubs on Narcoossee and East Colonial Drive, but in stock on South Orange Blossom Trail

Vero Beach: out of stock

How many Sam's Clubs are there in Florida?

There are 46 Sam's Clubs in Florida. The state ranks second in the nation for the number of clubs.

Here are the top five states:

Texas: 82

Florida: 46

California: 30

Ohio: 27

Illinois: 25

Shoppers create buzz around Costco, Sam's floor mirror dupe on social media

TikTok user @costcohotfinds, who says they are a "Costco obsessed mom," posted a video about the Ravena Floor Mirror ($149.99) at Costco last week that caught the eye of many of her 1.5 million followers.

The supply of the Ravena Floor Mirror ran out at most sites, according to updates from the TikTok shopping crew.

Others spotted Sam's Club's gold metal-framed "dupe" of the mirror. "Sam’s one is prettier but Costco is still cute," posted one follower.

Others aren't impressed by the craze.

Someone please explain to me why someone would pay even $150.00 for a mirror that sits on the floor?



Others aren't impressed by the craze.

