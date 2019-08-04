Looking At Ausdrill Limited (ASX:ASL) From All Angles

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Ausdrill Limited (ASX:ASL) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. ASL is a company with a great track record of performance, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Ausdrill here.

Undervalued with proven track record

Over the past few years, ASL has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, ASL also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 20%. This is an notable feat for the company. ASL's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the metals and mining industry, ASL is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that ASL is potentially undervalued.

Next Steps:

For Ausdrill, I've put together three important aspects you should look at:

