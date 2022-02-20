Looking back on 30 years of change in agriculture

Pat Westhoff

A lot can change in 30 years. It is common to cite the challenge of feeding the world in 2050, which is now less than 30 years away. As we think about agriculture in 2050, it might be instructive to consider how the world has changed in the last 30 years.

In 1992, the Soviet Union had just dissolved. In Russia and the other successor republics, economic contraction and a removal of subsidies were sharply reducing domestic meat consumption, and with it, livestock production and feed use of grain.

A region that had once been a top importer of grain is now a major competitor in global markets. Russia exports more wheat than any other country, and Ukraine is among the top five exporters of both corn and wheat this year.

China was essentially self-sufficient in soybean production 30 years ago. Now it imports more soybeans than all the rest of the countries of the world put together.

Brazil was already emerging as a soybean exporter in 1992, but its exports are more than 20 times larger now than they were then. Brazil was not a major trader of corn 30 years ago, but now it ranks behind only the United States as a corn exporter.

Major changes have occurred in domestic agricultural markets as well. In 1992, about 5 percent of corn production was used in ethanol plants. Now it is about 35 percent. Biofuel uses grew from negligible levels to account for more than 40 percent of domestic soybean oil use this year.

Big changes in crop demand have been accompanied by big changes in supplies. Corn yields per acre have increased by about 50 percent over the last 30 years. Soybean and corn area planted has increased, but wheat acreage has declined by a third.

In 1992, Americans consumed about the same amount of chicken as beef. Since then, per-capita beef consumption has declined, chicken consumption has increased sharply, and pork consumption has stayed about the same. Exports of all types of meat have increased dramatically.

What is also striking is how little some other indicators have changed. For example, U.S. farmers planted about 262 million acres to 13 major crops in 1992 and about 261 million acres last year. Changes in markets have dramatically altered what farmers produce and where, but has not significantly changed the overall amount of land used for crop production.

Likewise, net farm income has not changed very much, once one corrects for inflation. In 2022 dollars, net farm income averaged about $86 billion between 1988 and 1992. That’s almost the same as what it was before the pandemic in 2019. Net farm income did increase in 2020 and 2021, but there does not appear to be a clear long-term trend in real farm incomes.

One could draw various lessons from all these statistics. For those of us who prepare projections for a living, perhaps the most important lesson is that we need to be humble. While some of these developments were anticipated or at least should have been anticipated, many were not.

Expect more surprises ahead. Even if Yogi Berra wasn’t the first to say it, “the future isn’t what it used to be.”

Pat Westhoff is director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri and a professor of agricultural and applied economics. The opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect official positions or endorsements of the University of Missouri.

