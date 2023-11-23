Looking back: Here are some of the Augusta Chronicle's Thanksgiving-Day highlights

In 1789, President George Washington issued a proclamation naming Nov. 26 of that year a "Day of Publick Thanksgivin" marking the first Thanksgiving under the new Constitution, according to the National Archives.

Since then, Thanksgiving has been a time-honored tradition for family, food and appreciating what we have. Another local staple is the Thanksgiving edition of The Augusta Chronicle, which has long been one of the newspaper's most popular issues, and not just because it's full of Black Friday ads.

Here's a look back at some of the more heart-warming, bizarre and unique local news stories to make it on the Chronicle's Thanksgiving front pages:

"Augusta Kids Eat Turkey, Thanks to Kind Illinois Man"

November 24, 1949

Harold Youngs was in Augusta on business in 1949 when he learned it would cost $165.50 (which equates to about $2,140 today) to fly back home to Highland Park, Illinois. So he decided to stay in Augusta instead and use part of that money to give some children a Thanksgiving to remember.

Through the local welfare agency, 13 children from ages 8-12 were treated to dinner at the Richmond Hotel (now the Richmond Summit Apartments) followed by a trip to the movies.

The front page of the Augusta Chronicle on Thanksgiving on November 24, 1949.

"President really admires his new home in Augusta"

November 26, 1953

President Dwight Eisenhower gave members of the press a look inside his new home at the Augusta National, which is still standing today as the Eisenhower Cabin, during his 1953 Thanksgiving holiday. The president remarked how he was not proud of the golf game he'd just had, but was incredibly proud of his beautiful Augusta residence.

Augusta Chronicle Managing Editor Louis Harris wrote that the most treasured piece of décor is likely the Eisenhowers' portrait of their grandson David at about 5-years-old. Reporters were not allowed to release any further details about the interior.

The front page of the Augusta Chronicle on Thanksgiving on November 26, 1953.

"Family finds meaning of Thanksgiving"

November 23, 1972

An Augusta couple named "Mr. and Mrs. W. P. Sheppard Jr." was given a reminder of the Thanksgiving spirit in 1972 when community members came together to make sure they could be with their son after a severe accident put him in a coma four weeks prior.

John Richard, 18, and a friend were hitchhiking on a narrow bridge when two trucks approached the bridge at the same time. The friend jumped clear, but Richard was hit and thrown over the railing onto the rocks below.

He eventually became "semi-conscious at times" and through the efforts of U.S. Sen. Herman Talmadge, an MCG social worker and Georgia Department of Human Resources, arrangements were made to transfer Richard by plane to Augusta for further care and to be closer to his family. Students at Aquinas High School, where Richard had graduated from, raised $500 (which equates to about $1,200) to help cover the expenses.

The front page of the Augusta Chronicle on Thanksgiving on November 23, 1972.

"Nun chases thief in Augusta; recovers purse but not cash"

November 26, 1981

Sister Elise Gorman suffered a terrifying experience on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving 1981 on the steps of Immaculate Conception (which once stood in downtown Augusta). An unidentified man slapped her in the face, grabbed her pocket book and ran.

Gorman, 35, said at first she was scared, but then became angry and chased after him, even though her assailant was much bigger than her. Two nearby men, Evans Ramsey and Alexander Bailey, took over the chase from her, but her attacker got away. After reporting the incident to police, Gorman's handbag was found, but the $102 (which equates to about $335) was lost.

The front page of the Augusta Chronicle on Thanksgiving on November 26, 1981.

"Aiken dentist guilty on 227 drug counts"

November 27, 1986

H. Allan Schifferli was found guilty the Wednesday before Thanksgiving 1986 on 227 counts of a 256-count federal indictment charging him with illegally distributing prescription drugs. The decision came after a two-week trail which featured testimony from 32 witnesses, several of whom recounted times they were given narcotics by Schifferli, including pick ups in parking lots.

He was also found guilty of obstruction of justice for falsifying records he was ordered to turn over to the grand jury.

The front page of the Augusta Chronicle on Thanksgiving on November 27, 1986.

"Nation can tune in band"

November 25, 1993

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York is probably the season's biggest and most popular parade, so much so that watching it on TV has become a holiday tradition for millions of families. In 1993, locals viewers were given an extra special treat when Evans High School's marching band was invited to join the parade.

Evans' was one of 12 high school and college bands that marched in the 67th annual parade. The Columbia County band marched behind Rex the dinosaur balloon from Universal Studios and in front of Izzy, the 1996 Olympics mascot. They played Georgia's song: "Georgia On My Mind" by Ray Charles.

The front page of the Augusta Chronicle on Thanksgiving on November 25, 1993.

"Group restores turkeys in wild"

November 27, 1997

Todd Bauer of the South Carolina Bureau featured an interesting way of hunting turkeys for Thanksgiving 1997. Travis Sumner of Edgefield, SC used rocket-powered traps. These involved palm-sized explosives attached to camouflaged nets and, when fired, would fly 8 feet in the air, high enough to prevent injury but low enough to prevent the birds from fleeing.

Sumner would box them up and have them transported elsewhere in order to be reintroduced to the wilderness.

The front page of the Augusta Chronicle on Thanksgiving on November 27, 1997.

