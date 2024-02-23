Looking back: Come one! Come all! to Charlevoix the beautiful

CHARLEVOIX — One hundred fifty years ago, Charlevoix Sentinel editor Willard A. Smith waxed hyper-enthusiastic about the potential that this region offered for those looking to settle into a new life. A very shortened version of his text, February 20, 1874 edition:

“NEW HOMES. Opening for Settlers in Charlevoix County. As spring approaches, a portion of the surplus and floating population of the more thickly settled portions of the East — as well as others who may desire a change of location — are beginning to look about them for a desirable section in which to establish new and permanent homes. Many locations present inducements, but no section of the country between the two oceans presents more substantial attractions than the region adjacent to the two Traverse Bays, and especially that portion between the two mouths, known as Charlevoix County. How few of the Eastern people realize, or even imagine, that a large tract of unsettled land, richer by far than any they have seen or dreamed of, lies in the northern portion of Michigan. We predict that this section of the country is destined to become one of the greatest on the American continent; it cannot be otherwise.

“Therefore it needs no seer nor prophet to foresee the future of the Pine Lake (Lake Charlevoix) region. The chief market is, and always will be, Charlevoix, situated at the foot of these inland lakes, and directly on the line of the great marine thoroughfare (meaning the Lake Michigan shipping routes). Our harbor is destined to be one of the grandest on the Great Lakes. Come one! Come all! We have room for every one of you!”

Had he been alive today, a prescient Smith would have burst his buttons at the fact that in 2021, USHarbors.com declared our Round Lake to be the best harbor in the United States, crowing to everyone he met, “I told you so, didn’t I?”

Smith was never hesitant to hammer home to his readers here and elsewhere the important role that newspapers played in the development and continued well-being of their towns and cities. Same issue: “Pioneer Printers. In spite of our modesty, we are constrained to publish the following extract from the correspondence of one of our exchanges, concerning the pioneer newspaper men of Northern Michigan.” An exchange was a consolidated, continuously updated pool of news items and humorous or factual fillers of various lengths that editors could select from to flesh out their columns.

“Wherever a town has sprung up we find the pioneer printer has also located himself, and having thus identified his interests with the rising town, is working might and main for the good of the whole community. Noble man! Faithful servant of the people! But for such we should not be today the most powerful nation on the face of the earth! (This was written in 1874. Hello, British Empire, things going well?) The pen is indeed mightier than the sword. To these pioneer printers much of the credit is due for giving the settlers their first knowledge of the beautiful country we possess.” When Willard Smith was on a roll, he was a hard man to keep on a leash.

Fifty years later, the Feb. 20, 1924, Charlevoix Courier reported on the seasonal success of the ice-cutting business that once thrived here. “Ice Cutting Is About Finished. Only Eight Or Ten (railroad) Car Loads To Get Out. This Year’s Cut Up To Average and Quality is Fair — Ice Runs 15 Inches Thick. For the past two weeks, Mr. Hammond, who is in charge of operations, has been keeping about sixteen teams (of horses) and thirty men on the job filling the ice chests of the city’s leading institutions who use that frigid commodity in large quantity throughout the summer months. Mr. Hammond estimates that his total cut so far approximates 14,000 tons. About eight or ten carloads of ice consigned to Petoskey buyers are still to be gotten out and that will complete the cut for this season.

“Heise & Yettaw (another firm), as in past years, have been doing their own cutting. Mr. Yettaw states that the firm has considerable ice left over from last year, their loss during the summer being inconsiderable.” That was indicative of the power of sawdust, capable of keeping ice insulated and intact even during the long length temperate and warm months into another year. Some of the ice blocks shown here might have weighed 150 pounds, and were capable of being lifted from the water and conveyed onto horse-drawn sledges as fast as one per second.

