Looking back on the history of "T" storms
Did you know that none of the "T" storm names have been used more than once? Take a look back at their history.
Hurricane Sam is maintaining status quo as a Category 4 hurricane and will experience some fluctuations in strength in the next day or so before some weakening occurs.
A major pattern change is set to sweep much of the country, with some very sharp reversals of fortune in some cases.
The "small but dangerous storm" is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form.
As Hurricane Sam continues to barrel across the Atlantic Monday as a Category 4 storm, forecasters are also eyeing three systems that could turn into tropical depressions this week, including the remnants of Peter.
The town of Rockport was abandoned in 1957 after the federal government announced plans to build Utah's Wanship Dam.
Hurricane Sam shows no signs of slowing down, and will continue to intensify in the coming days after reaching major Category 3 status on Saturday.
More than 100 people reporting seeing the fireball to the American Meteor Society.
Seven days after a volcano on La Palma erupted, it remains explosive. The local airport shut down and hundreds are without a home.
As wildfires rage and largely dry conditions continue across the West, residents and firefighters alike are anxiously waiting for Mother Nature to lend a helping hand as the wettest period of the year is right around the corner. Fortunately for some, relief is on the way, while for others, the danger will remain high. Some relief arrived in the Pacific Northwest last weekend, with places from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle picking up a few inches of rainfall, while areas in the Olympic and Cascade
Severe drought that began in late 2019 continues to punish the region while experts say climate change and deforestation may be intensifying the phenomenon Barges loaded with cement navigate Paraguay river, in Asuncion amid a historic drought on 22 September. Photograph: Jorge Sáenz/AP In the shadow of towering grain silos that line the bank of the River Paraná, South America’s second-longest waterway, Lucas Krivenchuk stands watching workers rush to load a barge with soybeans. “Twelve barges ha
"Volcanic surveillance measurements carried out since the beginning of the eruption recorded the highest-energy activity so far during Friday afternoon," emergency services said.The volcano has spewed out thousands of tons of lava, destroyed hundreds of houses and forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people since it began erupting last Sunday. La Palma, with a population of over 83,000, is one of an archipelago making up the Canary Islands in the Atlantic.On Friday, authorities evacuated the towns of Tajuya, Tacande de Abajo and the part of Tacande de Arriba that had not already been evacuated after the new vent opened up in the flank of the volcano.No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported in the volcano's eruption, but about 15% of the island's economically crucial banana crop could be at risk, jeopardising thousands of jobs.
Cape Bretoner Carl Graham appears to have got pumpkin growing down to a science.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Sam strengthened to a major Category 4 storm Saturday morning while Teresa is now a post-tropical cyclone, the National Hurricane Center said. Sam, the seventh hurricane of the season, now has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and higher gusts and is moving west-northwest at 10 mph, according to the NHC’s 5 p.m. update. The storm’s reach is fairly small with its ...
Thousands have been forced to evacuate from the island in the week since Cumbre Vieja first started erupting.
Floods as a result of Hurricane Irma in Fort Lauderdale. Shutterstock.com/FotoKinaAdvertisers understand that providing consumers with the facts will not sell products. To get people to stop and pay attention, successful advertising delivers information simply and with an emotional hook so that consumers notice and, hopefully, make a purchase. Climate communication scientists use these same principles of messaging – visual, local and dramatic – to provide facts that will get the public’s attenti
Seasonal monsoon rains may worsen flooding that has already badly affected about a third of Thailand, officials said Monday as flood gates and pumping stations were being used to reduce the potential damage. A tropical storm over the weekend swept through the upper part of the country, causing flash floods that affected 58,977 families, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported. Boontham Lertsukekasem, the department’s director-general, told reporters that 12 provinces along the Chao Phraya river, including Bangkok and the old capital Ayutthaya, should be prepared for new flooding as water levels increase in the Chao Phraya dam by 30 centimeters to 1 meter (1-3 feet) over the next few days.
Human remains found in the belly of a 504-pound alligator were identified as belonging to Timothy Satterlee, who was attacked during Ida flooding.
Rome has been invaded by Gauls, Visigoths and vandals over the centuries, but the Eternal City is now grappling with a rampaging force of an entirely different sort: rubbish-seeking wild boars. Entire families of wild boars have become a daily sight in Rome, as groups of 10-30 beasts young and old emerge from the vast parks surrounding the city to trot down traffic-clogged streets in search of food in Rome’s notoriously overflowing rubbish bins. Posting wild boar videos on social media has become something of a sport as exasperated Romans capture the scavengers marching past their stores, strollers or playgrounds.
Officials say ‘care will be taken to remove only animals exhibiting unusual behaviors’ after woman, boy and dog are bitten River otters do not usually attack humans, Alaskan authorities said. Photograph: Robin Loznak/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Residents of Anchorage, Alaska, used to living alongside moose and bear now face a threat from a more diminutive creature: the humble river otter. On Friday, the Alaska department of fish and game alerted residents to a pack of aggressive otters which have
Sam will either continue turning north or continue along a west-northwest track this week, which would take the storm closer to the US.