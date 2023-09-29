Looking back at Miguel Cabrera's legendary career
As we begin Miguel Cabrera's final series as a player, we're looking back at the legendary career he had in Major League Baseball.
The future Hall of Famer's 21-year MLB career concludes this weekend with his final series with the Detroit Tigers.
The classic 1980s series, which starred Cybill Shepherd and launched Bruce Willis's career, will be available to stream on Hulu in October.
Players who bet on NFL games will now automatically be suspended for a full year — and two years if they bet on their own team.
"Hard Knock Life," "Aquemini," "Mos Def and Talib Kweli Are Black Star" and "The Love Movement" all share the same birthdate.
The Orioles clinched the AL East and the league's top seed on Thursday, as the postseason picture is finally becoming clear.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks every game on the Week 4 slate.
Former contestants claim they were exposed to everything from "emotional warfare" to unsafe working conditions during their time on the show.
The two-way Colorado star has gone "straight positive" in reaching out to Colorado State's Henry Blackburn, the player who delivered a late hit against him.
Alvarez is giving up 4 inches in height and 3 inches in reach to Charlo in their bout for the undisputed super middleweight title Saturday. But he's not concerned and convinced he'll come out on top.
Volkswagen's $2.1 billion plan to launch a dedicated electric-vehicle factory in Wolfsburg, Germany is kaput. The automaker instead reportedly plans to modify its existing plants in Zwickau and Wolfsburg to handle production of a new flagship EV — the postponed Project Trinity — and an all-electric Golf hatchback. This tracks with an earlier statement from VW passenger cars boss Thomas Schaefer, who said last year that an additional factory might not be necessary as VW produces fewer combustion-engine vehicles over time.