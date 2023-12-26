Looking back: From Pasta Al Forno and Potter's to Raygun, here's what came to Ames in 2023

Economic development continued for the better in Ames this year.

The bustling central Iowa town added several new restaurants in 2023, ranging from Italian to Mexican.

The last 12 months also gifted changes in retail, with some major companies opening their doors at new locations. A few were specifically new to Ames, while some moved from North Grand to a new building at Duff Plaza.

Here's what was new in Ames in 2023:

Pasta Al Forno Italian restaurant co-owner and chef Aron Dreshaj cooks meals for customers in the restaurant's kitchen on Friday, May 19, 2023, i13th Street, n Ames, Iowa.

Pasta Al Forno brings Italian flavor

Located on the east end of Quality Inn and Suites, 2601 E. 13th St., Pasta Al Forno opened in April. Originally from Albania, the owners use family recipes passed down through generations in the restaurant business. The restaurant's menu is extensive, from lasagna baked in individual dishes to grilled salmon served with sauteed veggies. The house-made rolls served with all meals are a favorite with customers.

Raygun makes clever imprint

The Raygun clothing company, known for their witty and unique custom items, opened its Ames location in June. The company's ninth location is stationed at 301 Main Street on the ground floor of the Sheldon Munn Hotel.

Inside Golf expands

In May, the owners of Inside Golf & Axe Throwing completed a major expansion of their North Grand Mall business. The renovation took over two spaces on the west side of the mall just across from Inside Golf’s golf simulators and ax-throwing lanes. The new space includes eight lanes of duckpin bowling, two high-tech batting cages and the Time To Roll restaurant, which has the Suburban’s award-winning tenderloin on its menu. The space between the sites is used like a patio, featuring tables, comfy chairs and big TVs.

Inside Golf co-owner Mike Schmid shows the new bowling extension of the store at North Grand mall Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

Clayton Farms Salads offers a fresh alternative

Growing its own greens onsite, Clayton Farms Salads opened at 2435 Grand Ave. on March 31. The drive-through salad and smoothie restaurant uses a hydroponic, soil-free process to grow its greens indoors. That quick, easy access to salad greens and microgreens makes the salads and smoothies amazingly fresh. A popular menu item is the Southwest Salad, which features butterhead lettuce, radish microgreens, bell peppers, black beans, red onion, sweet corn, cherry tomato, butternut squash, avocado, pepitas, cilantro, lime and chili limon dressing.

Clayton Farms Salads co-founder Clayton Mooney poses by the menu displayed outside the drive-through restaurant, which opened Friday in Ames.

Rinconcito Hispano offers spicy cuisine

An authentic family-owned Mexican market and taqueria, Rinconcito Hispano opened in February and is located at 823 Wheeler St., Suite 1, in the Northern Lights Center. Popular items on the extensive menu include quesabirria, made with corn tortillas and brisket meat, pupusa and quesadillas.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh comes to Ames

Two Iowa State grads, Irangel and Julie Gonzalez, expanded their restaurant ownership to Ames from Ankeny this fall when they opened Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh at 414 S. Duff Ave. It’s the second Garbanzo for the couple, who also own a Frutta Bowls café in Ankeny. Garbanzo’s menu includes traditional gyros, signature stuffed pitas, rice bowls and wraps.

Potter's Shoppe & Eatery

Ames natives, Andrew and Anne Potter, opened Potter’s Shoppe & Eatery on Nov. 30 at 330 Fifth St. They offer sandwiches, soups, salads and baked goodies, which are all made from scratch, in-house. A popular menu item is the chicken salad, which is the same recipe used by now closed iconic Ames tea rooms, Ivy’s and Mary Kay’s.

Patrick Bergstrom talks with people taking a pasta-making class at The Recipe in downtown Ames.

The Recipe offers cooking tips

Patrick and Mindy Bergstrom opened The Recipe at 412 Burnett Ave., the fifth downtown Ames storefront the couple own. Also owners of Cooks’ Emporium, Nook & Nest and ZW Mercantile, the Bergstroms offer an intriguing list of cooking classes at The Recipe. The establishment can also be reserved for private events.

Sandwich Stop is a new lunch option

Three Ames High grads, brothers NJ, Lukas and Nikoli Savage, opened Sandwich Stop as a food truck in the summer and it quickly evolved to include a brick-and-mortar location by August. Located at 200 Stanton Ave., the sandwich café shares space with Campustown Smoothies, owned by Derek Papin, also an AHS grad. The focus is on flavor with menu items such as buffalo chicken and chicken pesto sandwiches.

Campustown Smoothies and Sandwich Stop are teaming up to do business at 200 Stanton Ave. in Campustown. Owners are, left to right, Derek Papin, owner of the smoothie shop, NJ Savage, Lukas Savage and, not pictured, Nikoli Savage of the sandwich business.

Skechers

The popular shoe store Skechers opened at 1419 Buckeye Ave., Suite 103, in Duff Plaza. It’s the first Ames location for the company, which is well-known for its slip-in tennis shoes as well as other styles.

T.J.Maxx finds a new home

T.J.Maxx celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Ames’ Duff Plaza on April 27. The largest off-price retailer in the country, T.J.Maxx moved to 1409 Buckeye Ave., Suite 102, from its location adjacent to the North Grand Mall.

Maurice's joins the migration south

Maurice’s clothing store moved to the new development in Duff Plaza from North Grand Mall in the spring. Located at 1419 Buckeye Ave., Suite 102, the store sells women’s clothes, footwear and accessories.

new Old Navy, TJ Max, Buff City Soap, Maurice and Skechers stores are coming soon on Duff Plaza in Buckeyes Avenue Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

Old Navy brings a sense of affordable style to Ames

Ames’ first Old Navy location opened in Duff Plaza in March. It’s located at 1409 Buckeye Ave., Suite 101. It was the first of five stores to open in the newly constructed stores on the east side of Duff Plaza. The new Old Navy store offers nearly 11,000 square feet of shopping space and apparel for the whole family — women, men and children.

Buff City Soap keeps customers smelling fresh

The first local Buff City Soap opened in April in Duff Plaza. Located at 1419 Buckeye Ave., Suite 101, the store is known for its handmade, plant-based soaps. With customizable scents available, Buff City’s soap and body products are made in-store daily.

Ronna Faaborg covers business and the arts for the Ames Tribune. Reach her at rlawless@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: What new restaurants and retail stores came to Ames in 2023?