Looking back at the year in sports: What was the best story of 2021
Mackenzie Salmon and Andy Nesbitt pick the sports stories that resonated the most in 2021.
Kyler Murray has outdone himself this year with his Christmas gifts for his offensive linemen.
Tyron Woodley is having fun with everything after being knocked out cold by Jake Paul.
Bob Keselowski, an ARCA Menards Series champion who later became a pioneering driver in the early days of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, has died. He was 70 years old. My dad will always be my hero. He was quiet and understated, but that didn‘t change the impact he had on me or that […]
On Tuesday, Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend and rapper, Cordae sat courtside at the Lakers game. For the outing, the tennis star wore a silver and black leopard-print mini dress with white Nike LD Waffle Sacai sneakers
Daniel Cormier doesn't like that Tyron Woodley is poking fun at himself after getting knocked out by Jake Paul.
An umpire in Mexico apparently dove into a few pre-game wobbly pops and had to be removed by his own crew because he was visibly hammered. Classic.
The quarterback's accuracy has great this season.
Video of a boy's flashy basketball move on the court drew sharp criticism in a tweet from NBA star Kevin Durant. Others piled on.
Mater Dei earned its fifth USA TODAY Super 25 top spot since 1982
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed that four players returned to practice on Wednesday, two from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, one from injured reserve, and one from a personal absence.
The Kings, as of last summer, were reportedly highly unlikely to trade De'Aaron Fox. Not even for proven All-Star Ben Simmons.
If you're looking for help on the waiver wire, who are you going to drop this week? Jennifer Eakins has five players to consider cutting to boost your fantasy playoff chances.
Jalen Hurts was the source of the Eagles' second turnover of the first quarter on Tuesday night vs. Washington, and Nick Sirianni was clearly none too pleased. By Adam Hermann
Even if you made the semifinals of your fantasy football playoffs, your roster could be in need of a shot in the dark. Jennifer Eakins can help.
4 #Patriots placed on COVID-19 list ahead of #Bills matchup:
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy drew a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct for his reaction with officials to a play late in the first quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Nagy was angry that the officials had called a personal foul for a hit to a defenseless receiver for contact between [more]
Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Carl Edwards, who spent the bulk of his career driving for Jack Roush, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday that he was eager to see Brad Keselowski leave his imprint on the new RFK Racing operation. The 42-year-old retired fan favorite spent 12 full-time seasons in the premier series, collecting […]
It turns out you can win a hockey game without actually scoring the winning goal.
A new mock trade has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Portland Trail Blazers in a 3-team deal.