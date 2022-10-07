Looking Back: Tools of a Toledo hooch ring ... and Tarzan

David Miles
·5 min read

One hundred fifty years ago, the Sept. 28, 1872 Charlevoix Sentinel reported on an issue that in recent years has caused a firestorm amongst gun owners — gun control. Even then, incidents concerning uncontrolled firearms occurred that could, and often did, have lethal consequences.

“JUVENILE—Two youngsters of this village recently became involved in a quarrel, when one of them, who held a loaded gun, discharged it at his adversary at close range, the charge taking effect in his hand, mutilating it seriously. Fortunately there was nothing in the gun but powder and wadding, but there might have been. We believe such matters should receive a little attention.” A little, you think?

One hundred years ago, the Sept. 28, 1922 Sentinel updated the upcoming Tarzan film serialization that was reported on in a previous week’s Looking Back, the imminent arrival of which sent the town into a frenzy of anticipation.

“TARZAN MEETS HIS OLD FRIENDS. In ‘Jungle Romance,’ the opening episode of Adventures of Tarzan, to be shown at the Palace Theater on Saturday and Sunday, Tarzan again meets his wild animal friends of childhood days.” It would be shown “in 15 chapters and thirty-one reels, the first episode consisting of three reels.” After that, each succeeding episode would be screened over the following fourteen Wednesdays. “This serial is said to be the last word in wild animal thrills.

“In the first episode, (Elmo) Lincoln as Tarzan again meets Numa, the lion; Tantor, the elephant; Joe Martin, the ape; the ape clan and a host of jungle animals in their jungle lairs. He fights with naked hands a lion, puts up a valiant struggle against a horde of wild apes and engages in a terrific battle with two of his enemies. A climax which will lift photoplay audiences out of their chairs comes when two lions leap from opposite sides on Tarzan, bearing him to the ground.” Whew!

In the same issue, an upcoming Charlevoix Historical Society meeting would feature a lecture on Russia, to be given by Mr. Brayton Saltonstall. The Sentinel reported it as “The Typography of Russia.” The Charlevoix Courier of the same week got it right — “The Topography of Russia.” A lecture on the Cyrillic alphabet wouldn’t be a much of a draw for too many people.

That Courier also reported on the mostly successful local arrest of a bootlegging gang. “CAPTURES BOOZE RUNNERS HERE. Sheriff Weaver Scores a Bulls Eye. Tools of Toledo Hooch Ring Working Resorts Arrested Last Week. Late Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Weaver was advised over the telephone that a Studebaker car with four passengers had just left East Jordan headed toward Charlevoix and that these people had been tipped off to him (the caller) as members of the bootlegging fraternity. The sheriff, thus warned, went at once to the Belvedere (train) station (on Ferry Avenue) and took his position where the car must pass entering town. Shortly, along came a Studebaker touring car with a man and three women answering to the description. Mr. Weaver let them pass and getting into his own car trailed them down onto Bridge Street. Crossing the bridge, the strangers were hitting a pretty fast clip and this, later, gave the sheriff the excuse he needed for ‘roping’ them in.

“The suspected party pulled up to the curb on Bridge Street and the man got out and walked up the length of the street and came back again, said something to one of the women, who took the wheel, started the car and under the sheriff’s watchful eye drove up Park Avenue to State. Right here is where the sheriff lost track of the man in the case. He couldn’t watch both the car with the women and the evidence and the man at the same time. So he followed the car and when it turned off State on to Mason he stopped it and told the occupants that they were under arrest for speeding. The sheriff took advantage of their momentary surprise to lay hold of a suspicious looking suit-case, demanding to know its contents. When they refused to answer, Mr. Weaver escorted the party to his office, where he opened the suit-case and found thirteen quarts of booze with Canadian labels, which afterwards proved to be just ordinary moonshine sailing under false colors.

“After he locked the women up, the sheriff hurried back to Bridge Street with a forlorn hope that he might find the man in the case, but the latter had disappeared. His escape was regrettable, but the sheriff really ‘had nothing on’ the party until the discovery of the contraband liquor. At any rate, he had corralled the evidence and most of the culprits.”

One of the women, age 47, living in River Rouge, had 10 children. Another, age 20, single, had come from Cleveland to serve as an accomplice. The third, age 22, from Columbus, Wisconsin, was an innocent victim of circumstances. She had been working at a Harbor Springs hotel for the season and been invited by the older woman “ ... and her confederates to take a little trip with them; an invitation which she unsuspectingly accepted, knowing nothing of their character or business. The sheriff, of course, was constrained to hold her as a witness awaiting the arrival of the federal authorities.”

The missing man’s name was Ernest Feeblekorn, otherwise known as “Dutch.” He and the two women had been delivering up from Detroit to Harbor Springs, Mackinac Island, Charlevoix, and other points for the previous four months. The women gave Harbor as their place of residence.

“The Studebaker was found to have a false bottom seven inches deep, extending the entire length of the body under the floor. Nothing was found in this compartment, however, except some paper and other rubbish. It looks as though the boot-legging profession were trying to introduce a new model of ‘business car,’ which might be styled the ‘Bootleggers’ Special.’” The entire operation was under the control of a Toledo, Ohio man named Oscar Sidebothan, “an illicit liquor trafficker on a large scale.” The license plate had been issued for a Ford, not a Studebaker.

The two prisoners were taken to Grand Rapids to appear before federal authorities. Sidebotham’s fate would await their confessions. Feeblekorn was thought to have made his way back to Detroit, where the search was on.

