Looking back: The top 2022 stories from Warren County

Jan. 1—It was a busy year throughout Warren County in 2022 as communities continue to grow and prepare plans for future growth and revitalization. It was also a time where communities figured out the post-pandemic path to their futures as well as revisit past decisions.

Easton Farm settlement

Over residents' objections, the Springboro City Council unanimously approved a court-ordered settlement agreement for the development of the 103-acre Easton Farm in October, reversing its 2021 decision to deny.

After nearly a year of litigation and mediation, Springboro and the property owner and developers of a proposed $265 million housing, retail and commercial development along Ohio 741 reached a settlement agreement to avoid a trial that had been set for March 2023.

The full agreement has been posted on the city's website at www.ci.springboro.oh.us.

City Manager Chris Pozzuto said the settlement agreement grants Planned Unit Development/Mixed Use Zone status, and a general preliminary development plan. After the project was denied, the property owners and developers filed suit against the city.

However, the developer will be required to submit new development plans to the city Planning Commission. And council will hear from residents and businesses adjacent to the proposed development as the Planning Commission process is implemented, Pozzuto said.

Clearcreek Twp. officer shot during domestic dispute

After being shot in the head during a domestic disturbance in July, Clearcreek Twp. police Officer Eric Ney said he's thankful for the amazing support received from residents, families and businesses following his injuries, but still wants to give back and serve the community.

Ney, 55, of Vandalia, said it took until September before he started to remember what happened to him. He was told a month ago that he will not be able to return to active police service. Ney still has a portion of a bullet fragment that remains in his head.

Warren County police officers fatally shoot suspect holding a woman hostage

The Warren County Tactical Response Unit responded to assist Mason Police and Hamilton County Sheriff's detectives in apprehending an escapee who was holding a woman at knifepoint at a Mason motel during a 12-hour standoff.

The suspect was shot by a single gunshot wound by a Franklin officer, while Lebanon Officer Dan Fry, a member of the tactical team, used a small explosive to breach the motel room where the hostage and suspect were. The Warren County Prosecutor ruled the lethal force was reasonable. Fry was awarded the Medal of Valor for his actions.

Dorothy Lane Market project clears Mason Planning Commission

The Mason Planning Commission approved Dorothy Lane Market has been given approval to start construction on its second Warren County store.

The Dayton-area based specialty grocery, which opened a Springboro store in 2000, has plans for a 50,225 square-foot building as part of the Mosaic, a $150 million development that will include residential, office and other retail in Mason.

In early December, officials approved the final development and landscaping plans for the Dorothy Lane Market that will be on the southeast corner of Mason-Montgomery and Western Row roads where a former golf course was once located. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and open in 2024.

The remainder of the Mosaic mixed use project will include 103 homes, 102,035 square feet of commercial space and 267,000 square feet of office space. The residential portion of the site will be comprised of 34 detached single-family homes and 69 attached townhomes.

Lebanon clarifies 'Sanctuary City' ordinance as part of settlement

Lebanon was the first city in Ohio to enact a Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance in May 2021.

However in 2022, City Council opted to repeal and replace that ordinance with one that is somewhat less restrictive and is in compliance with the recent ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Council replaced the previous ordinance to include a required new legal framework to include a "rational basis" in local laws. This allowed the ordinance to be in compliance with the Dobbs ruling.

The new ordinance removed previous provisions that criminalized providing money or assistance to anyone seeking an abortion even if the abortion took place outside of the city limits. The prior ordinance also banned providing advice and information to advice to women on how to perform home abortions.

In late May, Lebanon officials signed a stipulation agreement signaling that the city would amend its law that criminalizes those who assist people in accessing abortion care, according to the ACLU of Ohio. This resulted in the new ordinance.

After School Satan Club comes to Lebanon

The After School Satan Club began meeting at Donovan Elementary School to create a safe place for kids to hang out and be kids as well as offer alternative programming to the Christian Good News Club.

June Everett, campaign director for the After School Satan Club and an ordained minister for The Satanic Temple, said the clubs meet at select public schools where Good News Clubs also operate.

She said trained educators provide activities and learning opportunities, which students are free to engage in, or they may opt to explore other interests that may be aided by available resources.

"The environment is open and parents are welcome to participate," she said. "While the classes are designed to promote intellectual and emotional development in accordance with TST's tenets, no proselytization or religious instruction takes place."

Everett said the clubs require parental permission slips for children to participate in and that the age group for the clubs, first through fifth grades mirror the same grade levels as the Good News Club, which have operated out of Donovan Elementary School for a number of years. There are two students who attend meetings and there four adult leaders approved with two to three adults attending the meetings, school officials said.

Man who shot at deputy given lengthy prison term

A Deerfield Twp. man was sentenced to serve 17 to 23 1/2 years in prison for the attempted aggravated murder of a Warren County Sheriff's deputy in February 2021 as she was making a welfare check on him requested by his family.

Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy Tepe sentenced Lance Runion, 57. The sentence mandated Runion serve a minimum of 17 years. Runion's sentencing came on the day his trial was supposed to begin before he pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to the charges of attempted aggravated murder and firearm specification.

Tepe said the seven-year term for the firearm specification will be served consecutively with the 10 to 15-year sentence for attempted aggravated murder charge.

The other charges against Runion — attempted murder and felonious assault with attached gun specifications of three years and seven years — were merged with the attempted aggravated murder and firearm specification.

Woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing of 3-year-old boy

A Warren County judge found a Deerfield Twp. woman accused of stabbing a 3-year-old boy not guilty by reason of insanity.

Common Pleas Judge Donald E. Oda II rendered his verdict after hearing closing arguments during the bench trial.

Xiaoyan Zhu, 47, was indicted in April 2021 on charges of attempted aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault. She was accused of using a ceramic knife to stab a boy, now 4, in the child's driveway on March 4, 2021, as he was outside with his brother waiting for the school bus in their Charleston Park subdivision. Zhu had a court review on Dec. 19 and Summit Behavioral Center did not recommend any changes to her commitment, according to the prosecutor's office.

VEGA Americas open new Mason facility

A grand opening ceremony was held for the first building in the 500-acre Mason R&D Park, as VEGA Americas opened its new North American headquarters off Ohio 741 north.

VEGA is a leader in level and pressure measurement technology for process industries. The company's new 50-acre site fits with the R&D Park's focus on innovation in novel technologies and advanced manufacturing. A company representative said VEGA had outgrown its current facility in the Cincinnati suburb of Oakley and opted to come to Mason.

The 230,000-square-foot complex houses VEGA's business operations and training center, as well as its advanced manufacturing and production facility. The facility was designed and built in conjunction with the BHDP and Messer teams. VEGA brings 250 employees to the new location, and plans to add an additional 50 over five years.

Franklin rolls out downtown revitalization plan

In the next few years, there will be a transformation in downtown Franklin and along its riverfront. This has been something city officials have been thinking about since the early 1980s.

Plans are nearly completed for the total reconstruction of Main Street which will become a two-way street with a new streetscape and updated utilities to begin in 2023 with a targeted completion in 2024, said City Manager Jonathan Westendorf.

He said in 2024, new traffic lights with train preemption devices at Sixth and Main streets and at Main and Sixth streets will be installed.

Starting in 2025, Westendorf said the focus will be along the riverfront and closing a section of River Street for pedestrian plaza and other amenities.

Schroer pleads guilty, receives three years probation

Springboro's former superintendent was placed on three years probation and ordered to pay court costs during his sentencing hearing Thursday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Daniel Schroer, 53, of Germantown, entered guilty pleas March 4 to tampering with records, a third-degree felony; theft in office, a fourth-degree felony; filing a false disclosure statement and representation by public official/employer, both first-degree misdemeanors.

The former superintendent faced a maximum of more than four years in prison. He is also barred from holding any public office, employment or position of trust in Ohio.

School threats a continuing problem

Warren County schools continued to get threatened and resulting in various types of police responses.

Warren County has also seen more cases and felony cases so far this year than the three previous years, according to court data obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

In Warren County, no weapons charges resulted in any cases since 2019, Warren County Probate-Juvenile Court Administrator Laura Schnecker said.

Of the 55 criminal cases filed between 2019 and 2022 by Warren County, only four were felony convictions, three of which occurred this year, records show.

Leadership changes

Lebanon Vice Mayor Adam Mathews was elected to the Statehouse to serve Ohio House District 56 while State Sen. Steve Wilson and District 55 State Rep. Scott Lipps were re-elected to new terms in Columbus. Warren County Commissioner Tom Grossmann and county Auditor Matt Nolan were also re-elected. Lebanon Mayor Mark Messer said that resident Breighton Smith will be nominated to fill Mathews vacancy on Lebanon City Council.

Sam Ison was appointed as the new superintendent of Wayne Local Schools and received a five-year contract. He replaces Pat Dubbs who left for a job in the Goshen school district.

Ron James also stepped down this fall as treasurer of Wayne Local Schools. That position is expected to be filled in March.

Carrie Hester, who previously served as interim Springboro Schools superintendent and deputy superintendent, was hired in June to become the district's new superintendent also receiving a five-year contract. Hester was leaving the district to become human resources director for Northwest Schools in Hamilton County. However, former superintendent Larry Hook was tapped as the new superintendent of the Forest Hills School District and was being considered for state superintendent of schools.

Carlisle City Manager Julie Duffy submitted her resignation to become West Carrollton's new finance director and Andy Riddiough submitted his resignation as chief of Franklin's Fire/EMS Division.

Changes on North Broadway in Lebanon

The 511 N. Broadway apartments and mixed use development opened with new apartments, townhomes and the new Catch-A-Fire Pizza restaurant.

Along that stretch of North Broadway, the city's new fire headquarters opened. Plans are in the works to revitalize a city-owned building into a coffee roastery, a crossfit business and a meeting center for a local youth organization.

Plans were also put into place for new housing in the downtown area and the former fire station on Silver Street was redeveloped as the Lebanon Brewing Company.