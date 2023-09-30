Looking back on U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein's legacy

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), one of the Senate’s most prominent women, has died at the age of 90, her office announced Friday. Feinstein served three decades as a senator from California, becoming an icon and a trailblazer in the process. A former mayor of San Francisco, Feinstein is the longest-serving member of the Senate Democratic conference and during her Senate tenure left a mark on a range of issues, including national security and gun control. Details: https://ktla.com/hill-politics/sen-dianne-feinstein-dies-at-age-90/ https://ktla.com/news/california-politics/looking-back-on-u-s-sen-feinsteins-liberal-legacy/

