Looking for work? There are the best companies to work for in Cincinnati

Great workplaces aren’t created by accident. They are built and nurtured. The Top Workplaces awards recognize the employers that do it well in the eyes of their employees.

The heart of the Top Workplaces award is the employee survey process. Energage administers a 24-question survey to employees, who are the sole deciders of whether a company culture merits recognition. This is the 14th year The Enquirer and Cincinnati.com have partnered with Energage, an employee survey company based in Exton, Pennsylvania, to celebrate exceptional workplaces.

Based on employee survey feedback, 144 have earned recognition as Top Workplaces. Here's the full list.

Ahead, LLC

Division: Small Year founded: 2007 Ownership: Private Sector: IT consulting Local HQ: Mason Local employees: 148 What the company does: It builds platforms for digital business to help companies modernizing infrastructure and help with digital transformation. Why one employee loves working there: “Ahead has a great culture, is very collaborative in solving client problems and delivering client solutions, and the people are all very supportive and genuine to work with.”

Part of the team at American Modern. Provided

American Modern

Division: Large Year founded: 1965 Ownership: Private Sector: Specialty insurance Local HQ: Amelia Local employees: 1,232 What the company does: It's licensed in all 50 states and has more than 1.7 million policyholders who are insuring manufactured homes; rental, seasonal, vacant and owner-occupied homes; collector vehicles, boats and motorcycles. Why one employee loves working there: “I am able to move to other departments. I enjoy learning new things. This is not only a job it is my career.”

Ancra Cargo

Division: Small Year founded: 1969 Ownership: Private Sector: Cargo control Local HQ: Hebron Local employees: 125 What the company does: It's a world-class leader in the area of cargo handling and restraints and innovation to improve it. Why one employee loves working there: “So many reasons: kind people, smart business decisions, positive and professional attitudes, inclusive, teamwork, encouraging, caring, the culture is conducive to work and the well being of employees; great forum to be creative and think as if there is no box.”

AtriCure employees celebrate Mason Spirit Day. Provided

AtriCure, Inc.

Division: Large Year founded: 2000 Ownership: Public Sector: Medical devices development, manufacturing and sales Local HQ: Mason Local employees: 540 What the company does: It's a medical device company providing innovative solutions for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, which affects more than 33 million people worldwide and is a serious cardiac condition that increases the risk of stroke. Why one employee loves working there: “I can actually see that my day-to-day activities MAKE A DIFFERENCE here. I am happy to come to work each morning because I know, without a doubt, that I am valued and appreciated - and that is something I have never been able to experience in all my years in the workforce.”

The Barnes Dennig kickball squad. Provided

Barnes Dennig

Division: Small Year founded: 1965 Ownership: Partnership Sector: Accountancy Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 117 What the company does: It's a certified public accounting and consulting firm serving businesses and organizations in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. Why one employee loves working there: “Management and co-workers are positive and professional. Management encourages work-life balance. we celebrate the firm's many successes with incentives and off-site gatherings.”

Bartlett Wealth Management supports the Hamilton County Special Olympics. Provided

Bartlett Wealth Management

Division: Small Year founded: 1898 Ownership: Private Sector: Financial services Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 57 What the company does: It is a Midwestern wealth management firm that provides customized investment management and financial planning services to high net worth individuals and families, foundations, and businesses. Why one employee loves working there: “I get to use my talents and skills to make a difference for my clients and they genuinely appreciate my insights and advice. I go to work every day with top-notch colleagues. It's like working on a group project with all the best people who actually like doing the work.”

Benchmark Digital Partners employees at the company's Impact 2022 event. Provided

Benchmark Digital Partners

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1997 Ownership: Private Sector: EHS & ESG software solutions Local HQ: Mason Local employees: 168 What the company does: It helps companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for environment, health and safety, sustainability and Environmental-Social-Governance Reporting. Why one employee loves working there: “I am very early on in my career here at Benchmark Digital but the support is outstanding and the efficiency and structure of my role is very impactful to my personal growth.”

BestNest

Division: Small Year founded: 1999 Ownership: Private Sector: Multi-brand retailer Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 50 What the company does: It offers the best in backyard wildlife and outdoor decor products to retail and wholesale customers. Its retail business operates exclusively online. Why one employee loves working there: “It truly is a fun, family-type environment. We all take our jobs seriously, but coordinate and cooperate to achieve all our goals.”

Brighton Tru-Edge

Division: Small Year founded: 1914 Ownership: Private Sector: Process equipment components Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 79 What the company does: It is the largest cold-form tank head manufacturer in North America, with a reputation for high-quality workmanship Why one employee loves working there: “Management is extremely sincere, very supportive of ideas and helpful. Which in turn, encourages me to do my very best each day. My job requires that I wear many different ‘hats’ during the course of the day, and I enjoy seeing how what I do fits into the big picture.”

Some of BSI Engineering's "mech tech" super heroes. Provided

BSI Engineering

Division: Midsize Year founded: 2007 Ownership: Private Sector: Consulting and design engineering Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 184 What the company does: It's an engineering and design firm that primarily serves industrial manufacturing clients in the chemical, pharmaceutical, renewable fuel, food and beverage and consumer products sectors. Why one employee loves working there: “I don't feel pressured into conforming to a set standard other than being kind to your clients and colleagues. I can work without feeling the need to hide or cajole who I am as a person.”

Members of the Car-part.com team at a trade show at Disney World. Provided

Car-Part.com

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1996 Ownership: Private Sector: Information technology marketplace provider Local HQ: Fort Wright Local employees: 215 What the company does: It is a leading provider of software and web solutions for the auto recycling and collision repair industries. Its product suite covers an end-to-end auto recycling workflow, helping auto recyclers buy and sell parts, manage inventory, and manage their businesses. Why one employee loves working there: “I am given the flexibility to succeed at my job to the best of my understanding, but guided enough to meet the company goals. I truly feel like I'm not a number, and that even though structured like a corporation, it's run like a family business.”

Some of the Cassady Schiller CPAs & Advisors team. Provided

Cassady Schiller CPAs & Advisors

Division: Small Year founded: 1990 Ownership: Partnership Sector: Certified Public Accountants and Consultants Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 82 What the company does: It provides CPA and consulting services. Why one employee loves working there: “I am able to work on multiple different engagements and other tasks at once and am challenged in the work that I do. I feel my opinion is valued by those that I work with and I'm encouraged to bring new ideas to the table. I also feel included in my department.”

CBT

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1921 Ownership: Private Sector: Wholesale distribution Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 266 What the company does: It is a distributor of industrial automation, electrical supplies, mechanical power transmission, belting, and conveyor components, pneumatics and client services. Why one employee loves working there: “I love the company as a whole. I appreciate our business model and the solutions that we provide to our customers, vendors, and partners.”

Some Cengage Group team members at the Mason office. Provided

Cengage

Division: Large Year founded: 2007 Ownership: Private Sector: Publishing, digital and online courses and texts Local HQ: Mason Local employees: 1,000 What the company does: It enables the power and joy of learning with trusted, engaging content and integrated digital platforms, serving higher education, workforce skills, secondary education, English language teaching and research markets worldwide. Why one employee loves working there: “ I have been with the company for 25 years and feel Cengage over the past few years has truly evolved. Management is transparent and stays connected to the employees. There is respect and fairness within our company.”

The ChenMed team. Provided

ChenMed

Division: Small Year founded: 1994 Ownership: Private Sector: Primary care medical center for seniors Local HQ: * Local employees: 82 What the company does: It brings better healthcare to seniors. It provides coordinated care for seniors on Medicare, many of whom have multiple chronic conditions. It is focused on prevention, with physician-led teams that put the patient at the center. Brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, and JenCare Senior Medical Center. Why one employee loves working there: “Because I believe wholeheartedly in what we are doing as a Primary Care Center for underserved seniors.”

Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation

Division: Midsize Year founded: 2003 Ownership: Nonprofit Sector: Real estate and redevelopment Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 153 What the company does: It's a private, nonprofit real estate development, management, and finance organization focused on revitalizing Cincinnati’s urban core in partnership with the city of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati corporate community. Why one employee loves working there: “I meet all types of people. I'm a part of historic buildings being restored to their former glory. No two days are the same. My job provides me opportunities to be out all over the city.”

Cincinnati Nature Center encourages positive values toward nature for people of all ages. Provided

Cincinnati Nature Center

Division: Small Year founded: 1967 Ownership: Nonprofit Sector: Conservation, education, and recreation Local HQ: Milford Local employees: 100 What the company does: It owns 1,800 acres of forests, prairies, streams, ponds, and wetlands in two locations plus thousands of people to nature through online learning programs, social media, and e-newsletters. Why one employee loves working there: “I love the sphere of things that I have to deal with on a daily basis, as they all in one way or another relate to getting people to enjoy nature and hopefully moving the needle a bit on protecting our environment.”

Cinfed Credit Union

Division: Small Year founded: 1934 Ownership: Cooperative/Mutual Sector: Financial services Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 130 What the company does: It offers financial products from checking accounts to savings and IRAs, Christmas loans to mortgages. Why one employee loves working there: “I truly feel like Cinfed cares about the members and employees. Also, Cinfed will never set you up for failure. They keep training until you get it right or feel comfortable with your role.”

City Dash

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1985 Ownership: Private Sector: Distribution, logistics, and freight Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 153 What the company does: It is a courier and delivery service with an extensive fleet and uniformed drivers. It has Last Mile delivery solutions and specializes in job site, B2B, residential, and warehouse shipping services. Why one employee loves working there: “Good reasonable people to work for. They have always been true to their word and I have never been treated badly.”

Workers at City Gospel Mission, in Cincinnati's Queensgate neighborhood.

City Gospel Mission

Division: Small Year founded: 1924 Ownership: Nonprofit Sector: Faith-based social services Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 90 What the company does: It helps those who are homeless or hurting break the cycle of poverty and despair through four key areas: food and shelter, recovery, at-risk youth, and job readiness and placement. Why one employee loves working there: “I am surrounded by Christ followers who truly want to make positive-growth, transformational differences in our city.”

City of Montgomery public works employees prepare for winter. Provided

City of Montgomery

Division: Small Year founded: 1795 Ownership: Government Sector: Local government Local HQ: Montgomery Local employees: 77 What the company does: Thoughtful government partnership with businesses and residents make Montgomery an ideally suited city to live in and for businesses big and small. Why one employee loves working there: “I feel that what I do makes a difference. I am able to help others as well as contribute to the organization's overall efforts to provide the highest quality of service to the community.”

One of CMC Properties spaces. Provided

CMC Properties

Division: Small Year founded: 1967 Ownership: Partnership Sector: Property management Local HQ: Blue Ash Local employees: 95 What the company does: It manages residential and commercial properties Why one employee loves working there: “I am entrusted to manage my communities and feel my talents are appreciated.”

Colliers | Greater Cincinnati workers give back to the community. Provided

Colliers | Greater Cincinnati

Division: Small Year founded: 1958 Ownership: Public Sector: Property management, agents, brokers Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 64 What the company does: It provides a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners, and investors worldwide. Why one employee loves working there: “Each day is a challenge but the people with whom we get to work take it on together and the results are great and getting better.”

Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services Agency employees give back to the community. Provided

Cornerstone Broker Insurance Services Agency

Division: Small Year founded: 1985 Ownership: Private Sector: Insurance consultants and brokers Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 60 What the company does: It provides a full array of group, individual and senior health/ancillary products Why one employee loves working there: “I get to work both creatively and analytically on projects that I enjoy. My input is valued and my specific expertise is respected. I also very much appreciate that my pay matches the work and dedication I have for the company.”

Custom Design Benefits

Division: Small Year founded: 1991 Ownership: Private Sector: Health insurance Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 56 What the company does: It specializes in the administration of self-funded health benefits, compliance services such as FMLA, COBRA, and consumer-driven services. It is the area’s largest independent Third Party Administrator servicing brokers and employers in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana and provides innovative cost-containment solutions for employee benefits. Why one employee loves working there: “You are given challenges by members, groups, providers, and your own management. You can challenge processes that have been in place for years.”

DBL Law

Division: Small Year founded: 1955 Ownership: Partnership Sector: Law firm Local HQ: Covington Local employees: 91 What the company does: It's a full-service law firm with offices located in Cincinnati, Covington, and Louisville. Why one employee loves working there: “I feel that I'm doing good work for my clients, having a positive impact on the community in which I live and work, and have strong relationships with my co-workers.”

Deer Park Roofing

Division: Small Year founded: 1996 Ownership: Private Sector: Roofing and siding Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 72 What the company does: It's a residential and commercial roofing company serving the areas in and around Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Louisville. Why one employee loves working there: The company has “a more independent, self-relying atmosphere that allows for more ownership of tasks and responsibilities, thus empowering people to succeed. All this while still working together as a team to achieve a common goal.”

Denier Electric Co., Inc.

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1942 Ownership: Private Sector: Plumbing, electricals, heating installation Local HQ: Harrison Local employees: 225 What the company does: It's a firm that supplies services and manufacturing with expertise in the commercial, industrial, and health care and institutional sectors. Why one employee loves working there: “I'm given the ability to use my skills to have a positive impact on the company's performance. This is very fulfilling.”

Directions Inc. and SEEK workers get creative. Provided

Directions Inc.

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1988 Ownership: Private Sector: Business and marketing consulting Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 235 What the company does: It's a business insights firm specializing in such areas as brand and customer experience, business intelligence, brand strategy, and storytelling and visualization. Why one employee loves working there: “My manager enables and encourages me to continue to learn and grow. He supports and guides me as needed. These management skills allow me to focus on my current job with a positive mindset.”

An artist rendering of the Divisions Maintenance Group office in downtown Cincinnati. Provided

Divisions Maintenance Group

Division: Large Year founded: 1999 Ownership: Private Sector: Facilities maintenance Local HQ: Newport Local employees: 550 What the company does: It's a one-stop-shop for every maintenance need eliminates lists of people to call for help, saving customers time and money. Why one employee loves working there: “I am given the freedom to operate as I see fit and am given the proper guidance to serve my customer.”

Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises

Division: Small Year founded: 1957 Ownership: Private Sector: Office technology Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 51 What the company does: It offers cutting-edge technology and prompt, highly professional service to ensure the productivity and profitability of the businesses it serves. Why one employee loves working there: “The company is growing and changing at the same time and everyone is being pulled along for the ride. I enjoy all of the employees.”

The new TQL Stadium, home of FC Cincinnati, was designed by Elvar Design Group and Populous.

Elevar Design Group

Division: Small Year founded: 1967 Ownership: Private Sector: Architecture, engineering and interior design Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 74 What the company does: It's an architectural and engineering firm with satellite offices in Dayton, Ohio; Cleveland and Lexington. Why one employee loves working there: “The people here are wonderful. It is an environment that is focused on the work, not the politics or office rules.”

Emerge IT Solutions workers give back to the community. Provided

Emerge IT Solutions

Division: Small Year founded: 2004 Ownership: Private Sector: Professional services Local HQ: Erlanger Local employees: 57 What the company does: It serves the Midwest with IT products such as cloud solutions. Why one employee loves working there: “I feel that leaders genuinely care for me and the people at Emerge.”

Ribbon-cutting at Enervise's Wilder, Ky., office, the third for the firm.

Enervise

Division: Small Year founded: 1985 Ownership: Private Sector: Plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 111 What the company does: Provides HVAC and plumbing services to buildings for the health care, education, industrial, government, and commercial office sectors. Why one employee loves working there: “Management trusts the technicians to do the job properly and in a timely manner. There is no micro-managing impeding the technician from doing their job.”

Episcopal Retirement Services team members from Marjorie P. Lee: LeShawna, Valerie and Erica. Provided

Episcopal Retirement Services, Inc.

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1951 Ownership: Nonprofit Sector: Human services Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 387 What the company does: Works to improve the lives of older adults through innovative, quality senior living communities and community services to older adults. Why one employee loves working there: “I get to enrich the lives of others and it feeds my soul. I have made wonderful friends with residents and co-workers and feel like I am part of something bigger.”

ePremium Insurance Agency, LLC

Division: Small Year founded: 2007 Ownership: Private Sector: Renters insurance agency Local HQ: Mason Local employees: 62 What the company does: It provides renters insurance program management for the multifamily housing industry. Why one employee loves working there: “Everyone is friendly and helpful. No one gets in the way of your job or upward trajectory and office drama is completely nonexistent.”

The Eurostampa North America team. Provided

Eurostampa North America

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1966 Ownership: Parent company Sector: Printing Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 216 What the company does: It is the leading manufacturer of premium quality labels for the wine and spirits, chocolate, food, and cosmetics industries. Why one employee loves working there: “It is challenging at times. My general position is fairly straight forward but every now and again we are faced with a new problem to solve. I enjoy that.”

The sales counter at F.D. Lawrence Electric. Provided

F.D. Lawrence Electric

Division: Small Year founded: 1904 Ownership: Private Sector: Wholesale distribution Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 105 What the company does: It's a wholesale distributor of electrical supplies, lighting equipment, distribution, control, and automation products. Why one employee loves working there: “I feel like I'm appreciated, and I'm working for a company that is growing and moving in the right direction. Teamwork is a big part of this job, and everyone does a good job at helping each other.”

Part of the team at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. Provided

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Division: Small Year founded: 1996 Ownership: Private Sector: Mortgage lending Local HQ: Blue Ash Local employees: 108 What the company does: It's a mortgage lender with more than 500 branches and over 10,500 employees nationwide. Why one employee loves working there: “Because at the end of the day, I really DO feel like I'm helping get families into homes. I do feel like an important member of the team. I do feel as though I help others understand some of the finer intricacies of my position as well.”

Fechheimer

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1842 Ownership: Parent company Sector: Apparel Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 400 What the company does: It manufactures public safety and military uniforms. Why one employee loves working there: “I am challenged to learn new technologies to help the business move forward in an ever-changing technology world. I love how everyone is so nice and makes me feel welcomed, the activities and social events are great.”

Employees from Fidelity Investments work with students during a company-sponsored event. Provided

Fidelity Investments

Division: Large Year founded: 1946 Ownership: Private Sector: Financial services Local HQ: Covington Local employees: 5,340 What the company does: It offers retirement savings, investment management, and workplace benefits to companies and individuals. Why one employee loves working there: “Anyone at any time from the CEO to the janitor is available to help with a kind positive attitude no matter how busy they might be. The training is top-notch. … The benefit package is amazing!”

Some members of the Fifth Third team. Provided

Fifth Third Bank

Division: Large Year founded: 1858 Ownership: Public Sector: Financial services Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 6,906 What the company does: It's a diversified financial services company. Why one employee loves working there: “Challenging every day. Great local leadership in my department. Our manager sets a great tone for discussing goals while also being inclusive. Tries to find a way to succeed as a team.”

GBBN Architects

Division: Small Year founded: 1958 Ownership: Private Sector: Architecture Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 130 What the company does: It offers architectural services for the health care, education, community development, and arts sectors. Why one employee loves working there: “There is a constant inspiration to learn, to improve, not just the clients but ourselves. I really love how much we focus on self-improvement, learning, teaching, and innovating techniques. There is a vibe in our office to help and connect.”

Team members with GMi Companies, Inc. Provided

GMi Companies, Inc.

Division: Small Year founded: 1976 Ownership: Private Sector: Manufacturing visual display products Local HQ: Lebanon Local employees: 66 What the company does: It is a leader in the manufacturing and marketing of visual communication products such as whiteboards, glass boards, bulletin boards, and display cases. Why one employee loves working there: “I am given the opportunity to grow, voice my thoughts (and they are considered) and I get to do what I love most - develop people.”

Student services staff and faculty with God's Bible School and College. Provided

God's Bible School and College

Division: Small Year founded: 1900 Ownership: Nonprofit Sector: Higher education Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 105 What the company does: It provides higher education centered in holy scripture and shaped by Wesleyan conviction. Why one employee loves working there: “I work with others who are committed to Christ and who want to see the institution grow and who care about me personally.”

Some Gorilla Glue employees at a team-building event. Provided

Gorilla Glue

Division: Large Year founded: 2003 Ownership: Private Sector: Manufacture - consumer goods Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 735 What the company does: Retail adhesive maker, including the popular all-purpose Gorilla Glue, Gorilla Tape, and many other household and construction adhesive products. Why one employee loves working there: “I am given amazing opportunities to succeed and feel fully supported by my team and others around me. I feel respected and feel I am an important member of my team and department.”

High school graduates from Goshen Local Schools. Provided

Goshen Local Schools

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1904 Ownership: Government Sector: Education, public school system Local HQ: Goshen Local employees: 325 What the company does: It offers K-12 instruction with the goal of ensuring that all students are career and college ready. Why one employee loves working there: “I have lots of support and mentorship from the staff and administration, and the environment encourages me to teach at my full potential.”

An engineering class at Grant Career Center. Provided

Grant Career Center

Division: Small Year founded: 1976 Ownership: Public Sector: Career center Local HQ: Bethel Local employees: 53 What the company does: It's a small, rural career technical joint vocational school district, located in Clermont County. Why one employee loves working there: “I feel like I am doing important work in the lives of my students and that my relationships with them help them succeed.”

The Accessioning Team at Gravity Diagnostics. Provided

Gravity Diagnostics

Division: Midsize Year founded: 2016 Ownership: Private Sector: Diagnostic testing laboratory Local HQ: Covington Local employees: 250 What the company does: It runs a laboratory that provides a range of diagnostic tests. Why one employee loves working there: “I have a purpose. … It is a blessing to be able to provide for my family and love what I do. Every time I was interested in growing in the company they helped me achieve that by on-site training and school.”

Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services

Division: Large Year founded: 1974 Ownership: Nonprofit Sector: Human services Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 671 What the company does: It provides services to people with mental health, addiction, and related illnesses and challenges Why one employee loves working there: “Everyone at GCB is here because they want to be a part of our mission of ensuring people with mental illness, addiction, and related challenges lead healthy and productive lives. Our clients come first and those who don't share this philosophy don't last long.”

Working on a Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati project. Provided

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati

Division: Small Year founded: 1986 Ownership: Nonprofit Sector: Affordable housing ministry Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 58 What the company does: It is a non-profit Christian housing ministry that seeks to eliminate substandard housing locally and globally by building and renovating decent, affordable homes to sell to low-income first-time homebuyers. Why one employee loves working there: “I have the opportunity to accomplish more than a paycheck, my coworkers and the volunteers are incredible people who continue to inspire me daily to be a better person.”

Preschool learning and fun with HCESC. Provided

HCESC

Division: Large Year founded: 1914 Ownership: Government Sector: Education services to individuals, teachers, and districts Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 787 What the company does: It provides services such as curriculum design and special education to school districts, nonprofits, and other governmental agencies. Why one employee loves working there: “I am treated as a professional and encouraged to try new and creative things. I feel completely supported by the leaders and colleagues at HCESC.”

HealthWorks

Division: Small Year founded: 1999 Ownership: Private Sector: Corporate wellness Local HQ: Blue Ash Local employees: 65 What the company does: It offers its clients' employees biometric health screening, health coaching and programming. Why one employee loves working there: “I feel we are really making a difference. I am encouraged to "think outside the box". and be more visionary. There is a lot of trust within the organization and people feel safe offering up solutions.”

Some Heritage Bank employees at a neighborhood volunteer activity. Provided

Heritage Bank

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1990 Ownership: Private Sector: Community bank Local HQ: Burlington Local employees: 213 What the company does: It's a hometown bank that now is the ninth-largest in the Cincinnati region. Why one employee loves working there: “The teamwork atmosphere is wonderful. I always feel like it's all hands on deck for our customers. It gives us great joy to help people.”

Holly Hill Child & Family Solutions

Division: Small Year founded: 1884 Ownership: Nonprofit Sector: Behavioral and mental health Local HQ: California, Ky. Local employees: 52 What the company does: It is a nonprofit behavioral health organization that offers a continuum of mental and behavioral health services, including screening, assessment, therapy, day treatment, family therapy, case management, supervised visitation and more. Why one employee loves working there: “I get to make a difference in the lives of at-risk youth at a very meaningful level.”

A company awards program for Huff Realty employees. Provided

Huff Realty

Division: Large Year founded: 1975 Ownership: Private Sector: Real estate agents and brokers Local HQ: Fort Mitchell Local employees: 505 What the company does: It's a full-service realty firm – buy, sell, mortgage, title, insurance, warranty, and relocation. Why one employee loves working there: “From the top down, we have the best training, care, support, tools, and love. I couldn’t ask for a better place to work.”

Huseman Group

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1931 Ownership: Private Sector: Construction Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 265 What the company does: It provides a wide range of services including general contracting and construction management, structural repair, custom millwork, architectural metal work, superior quality general trades, and collaborative development. Why one employee loves working there: “I am given daily challenges that allow me to use my full skill set. I am surrounded by highly competent highly motivated people that bring their best to work every day and push me to do the same.”

The lobby at the Hyatt Regency Cincinnati, downtown. Provided

Hyatt Regency Cincinnati

Division: Small Year founded: 1984 Ownership: Private Sector: Hospitality industry Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 62 What the company does: It offers the city's largest ballroom plus 14 additional meeting rooms as well as 491 guest rooms (including 14 suites.) Why one employee loves working there: “The team assembled here is the best in the business. Our hotel rocks compared to our competition.”

A graduation ceremony for IKRON Corporation participants. Provided

Ikron Corporation

Division: Small Year founded: 1969 Ownership: Nonprofit Sector: Human and social services Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 82 What the company does: It provides mental health, vocational, and substance abuse services to youth and adults with severe mental illness. Why one employee loves working there: “My position makes me feel like I am making a positive impact on the lives of others. I love learning and I love sharing what I've learned and my position provides that. I am stretched out of my comfort zone at times which to me means that I am growing. “

InfoTrust

Division: Small Year founded: 2010 Ownership: Private Sector: Digital analytics consulting Local HQ: Blue Ash Local employees: 71 What the company does: It provides digital analytics consulting, including on-base scan reporting, real-time monitoring, and privacy and compliance. Why one employee loves working there: “I get feedback that makes me feel like I am contributing, growing, and have the world at my fingertips when it comes to my career growth.”

Ingage Partners, Inc., workers give back to the community. Provided

Ingage Partners, Inc.

Division: Small Year founded: 2011 Ownership: Private Sector: Management and technology consulting Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 91 What the company does: It's a management and IT consulting social enterprise that's a force for good as a certified B corporation. Why one employee loves working there: “The goals and values of the company align very closely to my own. I like that Ingage encourages me to do more for my community.”

J.T.M. employees at a company event. Provided

J.T.M. Food Group

Division: Large Year founded: 1980 Ownership: Private Sector: Manufacturing, food, and beverages Local HQ: Harrison Local employees: 640 What the company does: It sells its food products to thousands of schools, restaurants, military and government organizations, food distributors, and retailers throughout North America. Why one employee loves working there: “We have a very positive team environment with excellent Executive/Management and team members who have great work ethic and are team players.”

The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family has garnered high marks from employees. Provided photos The Wyler FastLane vehicle fleet at Jeff Wyler Automotive Family headquarters in Millford.

Jeff Wyler Automotive Family

Division: Large Year founded: 1973 Ownership: Private Sector: Auto Dealership Local HQ: Milford Local employees: 1,200 What the company does: It's one of the largest privately-held new and used vehicle dealerships in America. Why one employee loves working there: “I came in here brand new to the company, and my ideas were heard and instituted. My opinion mattered more within the first 10 days than it ever did after 2 years at the previous dealer.”

Johnson Investment Counsel

Division: Small Year founded: 1965 Ownership: Private Sector: Wealth management Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 129 What the company does: It manages more than $18 billion in assets and serves individuals, corporations, retirement plans, foundations, and endowments. Why one employee loves working there: “I really like the actual job - serving clients and developing solutions to make their life better. I have long-lasting relationships with most of my clients and really care about them.”

Kaleidoscope Innovation

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1989 Ownership: Parent company Sector: Consulting Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 206 What the company does: It's a product design and development consultant. Why one employee loves working there: “The culture at Kaleidoscope is diverse and fun. The work is challenging but the company as a whole keeps life fun and exciting. I don't stress on Sunday about what Monday holds.”

Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1954 Ownership: Partnership Sector: Law firm Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 245 What the company does: A full-service law firm for businesses of all sizes. Why one employee loves working there: “I am able to work independently with my team with no one looking over my shoulder so long as I meet the expectations placed on me.”

A few Kemba Credit Union team members at a golf outing to support the Cincinnati Fire Foundation. Provided

Kemba Credit Union

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1934 Ownership: Cooperative/mutual Sector: Financial services Local HQ: West Chester Local employees: 280 What the company does: It's a nonprofit financial institution with $1.4 billion in assets and more than 115,000 members. Why one employee loves working there: “It's not a hostile workplace. Everyone is treated equally and with respect. Kemba is very good to their employees.”

One of the many programs available at Kids First Sports Center. Provided

Kids First Sports Center

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1975 Ownership: Private Sector: Recreation Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 217 What the company does: It provides more than 20 sports and educational children's programs, with an emphasis on teaching values like respect, trust, and teamwork. Why one employee loves working there: “ I look forward to going to work every day. I love that I get to make an impact on kids’ lives and teach them how to grow into happy, healthy, responsible children.”

At KZF Design, a team of more than 75 architects, engineers, interior designers and urban planners have created landmarks across the country and around the world. Provided

KZF Design

Division: Small Year founded: 1956 Ownership: Private Sector: Architecture/engineering Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 76 What the company does: It's a team of more than 75 architects, engineers, interior designers, and urban planners who have created landmarks across the country and around the world. Why one employee loves working there: “The diversity of employee ages, educational backgrounds, market segments/divisions, makes for a strong mentoring environment.”

Workers at London Computer Systems in Deerfield Township. The company makes software.

LCS

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1987 Ownership: Private Sector: Custom software development and consulting Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 375 What the company does: It's a creator of advanced business technologies, including the property management solution Rent Manager. Why one employee loves working there: “Our leadership is caring and intelligent. They jump in and help where they can and the decisions that are made always try to do the most good for the most people.”

Students enjoy an activity at Learning Grove. Provided

Learning Grove

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1972 Ownership: Nonprofit Sector: Education, child care Local HQ: Covington Local employees: 362 What the company does: It provides educational programs for children and parents such as early learning for children from six weeks to five years. Why one employee loves working there: “I get to innovate new solutions that benefit the children, youth, and families we serve and make a large impact on our community.”

Legacy Living Florence

Division: Small Year founded: 2019 Ownership: Private Sector: Senior living Local HQ: Florence Local employees: 50 What the company does: It offers specialized programs of care designed to accommodate the various needs of our residents. Why one employee loves working there: “Everyone works together to create a great and loving environment for our residents!”

LendKey

Division: Small Year founded: 2009 Ownership: Private Sector: Financial services Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 100 What the company does: It helps borrowers looking to finance their higher education or refinance their student loans with an easy online process without hidden fees. It also provides banks and credit unions access to high-quality consumer loans. Why one employee loves working there: “ I receive help when needed and I am always encouraged to do and be my best. They make me aware of my potential when I don't see it.”

Liberty Rehabilitation Hospital Northern Cincinnati

Division: Small Year founded: 2022 Ownership: Private Sector: Hospitals and health systems Local HQ: Liberty Township Local employees: 109 What the company does: It is a state-of-the-art, 36-bed inpatient acute rehabilitation hospital dedicated to the treatment and recovery of individuals who have experienced the debilitating effects of a severe injury or illness. Why one employee loves working there: “I’ve worked numerous jobs in my career and I’ve never worked with and for a better group.”

LifeCenter Organ Donor Network

Division: Small Year founded: 1981 Ownership: Nonprofit Sector: Organ and tissue recovery organization Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 104 What the company does: It is a non-profit organization that works with all of the hospitals in Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana to facilitate the recovery of organs and tissues for transplantation. Why one employee loves working there: “I love getting the privilege to speak to them about donation and for being their person during one of the most difficult days of their life.”

Lighthouse Youth & Family Services

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1969 Ownership: Private Sector: Human and social services Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 311 What the company does: It provides mental and behavioral health services, youth housing, emergency shelter, community juvenile justice services, residential treatment, and foster care and adoption. Why one employee loves working there: “I know I’m doing something meaningful even when there are rough days.”

Mammotome

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1995 Ownership: Parent company Sector: Medical devices and products Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 172 What the company does: It provides unparalleled expertise and compassion for breast care to become the indispensable partner to physicians, clinicians, and patients. Why one employee loves working there: “Mammotome actually impacts almost all families in some way shape or form. Making sure a surgery goes as planned, without issues and as minimally invasive with minimal scaring.”

MarketVision Research

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1983 Ownership: Private Sector: Marketing research Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 163 What the company does: It is a full-service marketing research consultancy. The firm works with clients of all types to uncover market and consumer insights to help them drive action for their businesses. Why one employee loves working there: “I feel like I am given the opportunities and space to not only learn my job but be great at it.”

Marsh McLennan Agency employees volunteer for Operation Playhouse. Provided

Marsh McLennan Agency

Division: Small Year founded: 2009 Ownership: Public Sector: Insurance consultants and brokers Local HQ: Loveland Local employees: 67 What the company does: It provides business insurance, employee health and benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals. Why one employee loves working there: “Helping my clients solve issues and being there for their needs gives me purpose and I feel like I have accomplished something at the end of the day.”

McCluskey Chevrolet employees drive growth at this No. 1 new car dealership in Cincinnati

McCluskey Chevrolet

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1973 Ownership: Private Sector: Auto dealership Local HQ: Loveland Local employees: 447 What the company does: It sells and services new and used vehicles. Why one employee loves working there: “I feel valued and appreciated and I actually want to go above and beyond to maintain our image.”

MegaCorp Logistics employees take part in the Flying Pig Marathon. Provided

MegaCorp Logistics

Division: Small Year founded: 2009 Ownership: Private Sector: Logistics Local HQ: Covington Local employees: 146 What the company does: It's a freight logistics management company. Why one employee loves working there: “I love that success can mean different things for different people, and that's ok. The culture starts from the top and is carried through to the bottom.”

Mercy Montessori students dabble in science. Provided

Mercy Montessori

Division: Small Year founded: 1969 Ownership: Nonprofit Sector: Education. primary and secondary school Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 57 What the company does: The region's first Catholic Montessori school, serving students from preschool through eighth grade. Why one employee loves working there: “Mercy is filled with strong, supportive educators who believe in what they do. Everyone is committed to the education of the whole child.”

The Mike Albert team.

Mike Albert

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1928 Ownership: Private Sector: Vehicle fleet leasing and management Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 234 What the company does: It specializes in fleet leasing and management. Why one employee loves working there: “On a day-to-day basis there is a sense that we are working towards a grand, achievable vision and I proudly see us making strides towards it every day and making it a reality.”

The Landing is one of Model Group's recent projects. Provided

Model Group

Division: Small Year founded: 1978 Ownership: Private Sector: Real estate Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 100 What the company does: It develops projects does construction and manages buildings. Why one employee loves working there: “Very positive environment that is truly focused on transforming communities for the betterment of the INDIVIDUAL.”

Neyer Management workers took part in Operation Backpack. Provided

Neyer Management

Division: Small Year founded: 2003 Ownership: Private Sector: Commercial and residential property management Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 53 What the company does: It's a full-service commercial and residential property management firm. Why one employee loves working there: “Cooperative, people listen to concerns and ideas and work together to make a game plan.”

Northeast Cincinnati Pediatric Associates, Inc.

Division: Small Year founded: 1991 Ownership: Private Medical practice Local HQ: Mason Local employees: 72 What the company does: It is a private general pediatric practice seeing patients from birth to college. The practice places emphasis on creating a unique blend of clinical expertise and compassion to promote a positive relationship. Why one employee loves working there: “I am able to make a noticeable and meaningful impact without being stifled by conflicting agendas.”

Northwestern Mutual

Division: Small Year founded: 1865 Ownership: Private Sector: Financial services Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 63 What the company does: It offers clients customized solutions that will help meet their individual financial needs, with services such as life insurance, disability income insurance, education funding alternatives, retirement solutions, estate analysis, and business needs analysis. Why one employee loves working there: “I get to be involved in decision-making and feel supported by my coworkers.”

Part of the NRL Mortgage team. Provided

NRL Mortgage

Division: Small Year founded: 2007 Ownership: Cooperative/Mutual Sector: Mortgage lending Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 67 What the company does: It's a specialist in residential mortgage loans that operates in 48 states and Washington, D.C. Why one employee loves working there: “Freedom and flexibility to allow my personality to shine for my clients.”

NTT DATA Business Solutions team members. Provided

NTT Data Business Solutions

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1989 Ownership: Private Sector: Information technology consulting Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 334 What the company does: Formerly known as Itelligence, Inc., NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and continuously enhances System Applications and Products solutions to make them work for companies – and for their people. Why one employee loves working there: “I am challenged. I am encouraged. I have autonomy. I am coached.”

ODW Logistics & Transportation Services

Division: Small Year founded: 2009 Ownership: Private Sector: Logistics Local HQ: Hamilton Local employees: 106 What the company does: It's a third-party logistics company with a focus on supply chain and transportation management. Why one employee loves working there: “My team is great and works together very well. I feel valued and my manager is always helping me to learn more and more.”

Olberding Brand Family

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1919 Ownership: Private Sector: Packaging Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 372 What the company does: Founded in 1919 as Phototype and recently rebranded as the Olberding Brand Family, it's a graphics management firm that is focused on quality and service. Why one employee loves working there: “I get to do what I like in an environment that I like.”

Panda Restaurant Group associates. Provided

Panda Restaurant Group

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1973 Ownership: Private Sector: Restaurant Local HQ: * Local employees: 208 What the company does: It's the parent company of restaurants Panda Express, Panda Inn, and Hibachi-San. Why one employee loves working there: “I get to work with a diverse and efficient team.”

Paul Hemmer Company employees take part in the Toys for Tots drive. Provided

Paul Hemmer Company

Division: Small Year founded: 1921 Ownership: Private Sector: Construction and building services in medical, distribution, manufacturing, and other markets Local HQ: Fort Mitchell Local employees: 91 What the company does: It provides design and construction services, with knowledge and expertise in real estate development and finance, as well as building care and maintenance services. Why one employee loves working there: “I was worried about entering into a male-dominated field and being treated differently. Here at Paul Hemmer, I am fully a part of a team where my input is valid.”

Paycor workers at the Paycor Booth at HR Tech 2022. Provided

Paycor

Division: Large Year founded: 1990 Ownership: Public Sector: Human capital management Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 2,500 What the company does: It makes cloud-based HR, payroll, and timekeeping software. Why one employee loves working there: “I am able to engage with clients and help troubleshoot issues quickly and provide a solution. I feel like my job matters and I can instantly improve a client's day with a short phone call or a few emails.”

Pension Corporation of America

Division: Small Year founded: 1977 Ownership: Private Sector: Third-party administration, recordkeeping, wealth management Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 52 What the company does: It focuses primarily on corporate retirement plans and wealth management clients in the Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana region. Why one employee loves working there: “My job adds value to individuals by solving their retirement plan needs. It is rewarding when your work helps serve others with a need.”

Peoples Bank employees give back to the community. Provided

Peoples Bank

Division: Small Year founded: 1902 Ownership: Public Sector: Financial management Local HQ: Marietta Local employees: 50 What the company does: It is a diversified financial services holding company with a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing, and equipment leasing solutions. Why one employee loves working there: “I enjoy the people I work with and the collaboration that we have, as well as the organization's commitment to development and advancement for those individuals within the Company that have ability and desire.”

Perfection Group

Division: Small Year founded: 1951 Ownership: Private Sector: Professional services Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 131 What the company does: It provides commercial HVAC services as well as green building solutions and mechanical design-build services. Why one employee loves working there: “It's challenging and rewarding. I have a lot of flexibility to make things happen. I feel like I own my own destiny.”

Part of the Perficient team. Provided

Perficient

Division: Small Year founded: 1997 Ownership: Public Sector: IT consulting Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 50 What the company does: It is a global digital consultancy transforming how enterprises and brands connect with customers and grow their businesses. Why one employee loves working there: “Everyone is sharp. No one is here just to coast. We all learn from each other and get better at our jobs. We are encouraged to take leadership on various topics and not just toe the line.”

Employees of Phillips Edison & Company. Provided

Phillips Edison & Company

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1991 Ownership: Public Sector: Commercial real estate Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 210 What the company does: For more than 25 years, it has focused on owning and operating grocery-anchored shopping centers Why one employee loves working there: “From senior leadership down, everyone I've encountered has been interested more in overall success vs individual recognition. ... true team effort and environment.”

Pinnacle Solutions Group

Division: Small Year founded: 2004 Ownership: Private Sector: IT consulting, application development, data engineering needs Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 51 What the company does: It is an IT consulting services firm specializing in Business Intelligence, E-Business Solutions, Mobile Applications, and custom technology solutions. Why one employee loves working there: “I can do my job as a consultant with the knowledge that I will be supported by the office in whatever I need.”

Pitt Ohio

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1979 Ownership: Private Sector: Distribution, logistics, and freight Local HQ: * Local employees: 158 What the company does: It is a transportation solutions provider offering supply chain, ground, LTL, and truckload services. Why one employee loves working there: “I like to drive trucks and interact with my customers.”

Planes Companies workers are ready for the Reds. Provided

Planes Companies

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1921 Ownership: Private Sector: Moving, warehousing, and logistics Local HQ: West Chester Local employees: 297 What the company does: It's a comprehensive relocation company that provides moving, warehousing, transportation, project management, and logistics services. Why one employee loves working there: “I feel like as a family-owned company we are part of something bigger than just a day-to-day job.”

Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region

Division: Small Year founded: 1929 Ownership: Nonprofit Sector: Health care Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 85 What the company does: It provides access to high-quality health care and education. Why one employee loves working there: “I get to help people and be a part of an organization that shares my values. You can tell everyone is doing their best and really want to make a difference in people's lives.”

The Plus Group team. Provided

Plus Group

Division: Small Year founded: 1996 Ownership: Private Sector: Design, build and automate project solutions Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 136 What the company does: It guides companies and their projects in the chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, consumer product and automotive and metals sectors. Why one employee loves working there: “I have a direct impact on the direction and success of the company.”

The Prosource team cheers on the Bengals. Provided

Prosource

Division: Small Year founded: 1985 Ownership: Private Sector: Business technology Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 145 What the company does: It provides managed IT, cybersecurity, enterprise content management, and digital transformation solutions. Why one employee loves working there: “I feel encouraged to be the best I can be in my position. Also, I can see the potential for growth within my position.”

RDI Corp.

Division: Large Year founded: 1978 Ownership: Private Sector: Telecommunications and cable services Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 1,197 What the company does: It provides call center outsourcing both inbound and outbound solutions to full-service market research, strategic digital strategy, and technical support services. Why one employee loves working there: “The decisions we make and the impact we get to have directly impacts their lives and that gives me an immense amount of pride and responsibility to do the right things.”

Part of the Relevate Health workforce. Provided

Relevate Health

Division: Small Year founded: 2005 Ownership: Private Sector: Pharma and life science marketing Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 50 What the company does: It is a healthcare marketer, helping clients engage with their hard-to-reach audiences using data-driven solutions and services. Why one employee loves working there: “The people are very positive and friendly, which makes working a great experience.”

Reliable Transportation Solutions

Division: Midsize Year founded: 2006 Ownership: Private Sector: Third-party logistics Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 153 What the company does: It is a logistics company, arranges thousands of truckloads of shipments across the US every year. Why one employee loves working there: “Everyone here, no matter what their title is, is always willing to help you with any situation you may have. We work as a tight-knit family and that is what I love.”

Riley Decker Companies workers volunteer for The Urban Outreach in Northern Kentucky.

Riley Decker Companies

Division: Small Year founded: 2018 Ownership: Partnership Sector: Staffing Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 110 What the company does: It is a staffing and recruiting family of brands, including The Job Center Staffing which is light industrial staffing focused, MOR Talent Solutions which is skilled trades focused, and Galaxy Healthcare which is focused on the healthcare side of things. Why one employee loves working there: “Knowing that I can help people, either finding that person a job or just a listening ear. To know I can make a difference. When someone tells me thank you so much for helping me get my life together.”

Some of the shop crew with Rizzo Brothers Painting Contractors. Provided

Rizzo Brothers Painting Contractors

Division: Small Year founded: 1954 Ownership: Private Sector: Commercial/industrial coating, wallcovering, sandblasting, fireproofing, and more Local HQ: Covington Local employees: 61 What the company does: It's the Cincinnati region's oldest painting and coatings contractor. Why one employee loves working there: “I have the freedom to operate in ways that best suit me.”

Robbins Kelly Patterson & Tucker

Division: Small Year founded: 1965 Ownership: Private Sector: Law firm Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 51 What the company does: It focuses on disputes and litigation, real estate, business and corporate law, and personal planning. Why one employee loves working there: “The attorneys I work for are very professional but down to earth. We care about our clients and do the best job possible for them.”

School Outfitters co-workers at their Fall Festival. Provided

School Outfitters

Division: Small Year founded: 1998 Ownership: Private Sector: Direct marketing Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 133 What the company does: It provides classroom design and equipment, including expert space planning, ready-to-ship inventory, and hassle-free installation. Why one employee loves working there: “My managers genuinely care about my growth and encourage me every day. My opinions are valued and I feel included.”

Part of the Silco Fire & Security team. Provided

Silco Fire & Security

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1959 Ownership: Private Sector: Fire protection and security Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 165 What the company does: It protects people and property by installing, maintaining, inspecting, and monitoring fire protection and security systems for schools, restaurants, and commercial and industrial businesses. Why one employee loves working there: “Everybody is easy to work with and the team always helps me get to the solutions I need when I feel stuck.”

St. Charles Care Center employees at a party to mark the center's 60th anniversary. Provided

St. Charles Care Center

Division: Small Year founded: 1961 Ownership: Private Sector: Senior living community Local HQ: Covington Local employees: 81 What the company does: It serves the Northern Kentucky community's senior adults, their families, and caregivers. Why one employee loves working there: “ I love helping the residents with what they need and it gives me a purpose to come to work every day.”

Students at St. James School, a K-8 Catholic school. Provided

St. James School

Division: Small Year founded: 1843 Ownership: Private Sector: Education. primary and secondary school Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 53 What the company does: It's a K-8 Catholic elementary school serving more than 500 students. Why one employee loves working there: “I help children grow every day, academically and spiritually.”

Stack Construction Technologies

Division: Small Year founded: 2010 Ownership: Private Sector: Enterprise software Local HQ: Blue Ash Local employees: 94 What the company does: It is a software company that creates cloud-based software to help construction companies run more efficiently to maximize profits. Why one employee loves working there: “It has given me the opportunity to have an impact on the construction industry in a meaningful way, and every co-worker I've had the pleasure of meeting has been as excited as I am to be a part of the team.”

The Step CG workforce.

Step CG

Division: Small Year founded: 2014 Ownership: Private Sector: IT services and consulting Local HQ: Covington Local employees: 95 What the company does: It is a managed service and IT solution provider, specializing in technology solutions and guiding customers through their complex IT challenges. Why one employee loves working there: “I'm allowed both the room and support to grow my skills and knowledge, a delicate balance but one Step CG does well.”

Summit Home Care brings health care to patients in their homes. Provided

Summit Home Care

Division: Midsize Year founded: 2006 Ownership: Private Sector: Specialty home healthcare services Local HQ: Columbus Local employees: 150 What the company does: It provides world-class specialty care to patients in their homes and helps people remain independent for as long as possible. Why one employee loves working there: “I have a manager that trusts my decisions, is available to assist in any way, and encourage my ongoing education.”

Sun Chemical

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1970 Ownership: Parent company Sector: Producer of color products for industries Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 470 What the company does: It is a leading producer of packaging and graphic solutions, color and display technologies, functional products, electronic materials, and products for the automotive and healthcare industries. Why one employee loves working there: “The work is challenging but rewarding. My manager and team are positive and supportive.”

Some Systems Evolution, Inc., employees gather for a meal, post-pandemic. Provided

Systems Evolution, Inc.

Division: Small Year founded: 1992 Ownership: Private Sector: Business and technology consulting Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 117 What the company does: It's a boutique business and technology consulting firm focusing on local clients. Why one employee loves working there: “I have a ton of opportunity to learn and grow as a consultant and am surrounded by many smart people who are willing to help any day of the week.”

Taft Law

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1885 Ownership: Private Sector: Law firm Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 200 What the company does: It's a full-service law firm with more than 600 lawyers in nine offices throughout Ohio, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Arizona. Why one employee loves working there: "I feel like the people I work with at Taft care about what happens to our clients and the employees at the firm."

Tender Mercies

Division: Small Year founded: 1985 Ownership: Nonprofit Sector: Permanent supportive housing Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 51 What the company does: It provides permanent housing and supportive services for homeless adults with histories of severe mental illness. Why one employee loves working there: “They are flexible, show appreciation to staff, and are very supportive.”

The Florence fabrications team for The Corken Steel Products Co. Provided

The Corken Steel Products Co.

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1955 Ownership: Private Sector: Wholesale distribution Local HQ: Florence Local employees: 150 What the company does: It is a distributor of commercial and residential heating and air conditioning products. It specializes in geothermal renewable energy. Why one employee loves working there: “We are now an employee-owned company which makes everyone feel like they are a part of something special and we are.”

The Evergreen Mentorship Program

Division: Small Year founded: 2007 Ownership: Nonprofit Sector: Resources for stress management, career building, education Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 60 What the company does: It provides free personalized guidance, resources, and motivation to members of the community to help people reach their personal, financial, educational or career goals. Why one employee loves working there: “I help empower others to live their best life while also having the flexibility in my own schedule to live mine.”

The Glenny Glass Company

Division: Small Year founded: 1851 Ownership: Private Sector: Fabricated glass, insulated glass Local HQ: Milford Local employees: 102 What the company does: It is an independent wholesale distributor of architectural glass, tempered glass, safety glass, glass doors and shower doors and more. Why one employee loves working there: “We all work as a team to produce the best quality glass possible in the most efficient way.”

The Kleingers Group

Division: Small Year founded: 1993 Ownership: Private Sector: Construction Local HQ: West Chester Local employees: 108 What the company does: It provides site civil engineering, transportation engineering, land surveying, landscape architecture, and community planning services. Why one employee loves working there: “I find what I do genuinely fun. That is reinforced by the fact that the company takes such good care of us.”

The Matrix Companies employees enjoy and outing to Top Golf. Provided

The Matrix Companies

Division: Small Year founded: 2000 Ownership: Private Sector: Risk management Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 126 What the company does: It's a risk management company specializing in workers’ compensation claims management, group-rating programs, self-insurance administration, and nationwide unemployment cost-control. Why one employee loves working there: “We are always encouraged to learn, grown, help each other, take ownership, and be a work family. There are jobs I could go to for more money, but I do not want to leave this wonderful work culture.”

The Metalworking Group

Division: Small Year founded: 1982 Ownership: Private Sector: Metal products Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 120 What the company does: It is a one-stop shop for metal fabrications, CNC machined parts, robotic weldments, metal stampings, liquid painting, powder coating, and complete product assemblies. Why one employee loves working there: “There is a new challenge every day … the company continually reinvests in new equipment and technology so there is always something new to learn.”

The Motz Corporation

Division: Small Year founded: 1977 Ownership: Private Sector: Construction Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 106 What the company does: It specializes in high-performance sports fields and progressive infill solutions. Why one employee loves working there: “The challenges are met with a team-based approach and a positive attitude. No one is in it alone.”

The Urology Group

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1996 Ownership: Private Sector: Physicians practice Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 300 What the company does: It provides medical and surgical care of the urinary tract in men and women and the reproductive system in men. Why one employee loves working there: “It is very flexible, fast-paced, Family oriented and everyone works efficiently together as a team.”

Total Quality Logistics workers celebrating the milestone of $3 billion in revenue. provided Total Quality Logistics workers celebrating the milestone of $3 billion in revenue.

Total Quality Logistics

Division: Large Year founded: 1997 Ownership: Private Sector: Logistics Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 2,995 What the company does: It's one of the largest freight brokerage firms in the nation with 56 offices in 26 states employing more than 8,000 people. Why one employee loves working there: “Everyone is working towards the same goals. Politics don't factor into the daily work allowing us to focus on what is important.”

Touchstone II, LLC

Division: Small Year founded: 1996 Ownership: Private Sector: Creative branding and merchandising Local HQ: Fairfield Local employees: 58 What the company does: It is a promotional products merchandising group. Why one employee loves working there: “It has allowed me to feel confident in my skills and has laid the groundwork for great things in my professional career.”

Towne Properties volunteers at their Adopt-a-class event. Provided

Towne Properties

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1961 Ownership: Private Sector: Property management Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 469 What the company does: It manages a diverse real estate portfolio consisting of apartments, condominium and homeowners associations, commercial and retail space, as well as recreational facilities. Why one employee loves working there: “It is very task-oriented and I get a sense of accomplishment when I see improvements in the communities.”

Trew

Division: Midsize Year founded: 2019 Ownership: Private Sector: Machinery Local HQ: Fairfield Local employees: 150 What the company does: It is an automated material handling solutions provider, offering a combination of consultant, software, hardware, service, and support. Why one employee loves working there: “Everyone works together to get the job done on time. There is no drama.”

Trinity In Home Care employees took part in the Alzheimer's Walk. Provided

Trinity in Home Care

Division: Small Year founded: 2011 Ownership: Private Sector: Home healthcare services Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 72 What the company does: It's a private duty home care company that services individuals in their home setting with their everyday needs. Why one employee loves working there: “The staff is caring and always willing to help with any concern you have. They offer any kind of assistance you need.”

Truepoint Wealth Counsel workers participate in a community service project. Provided

Truepoint Wealth Counsel

Division: Small Year founded: 1990 Ownership: Private Sector: Financial advisors Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 80 What the company does: It offers wealth management and financial advisory services — including tax preparation and estate planning — that deliver clarity and confidence to our client’s lives. Why one employee loves working there: “I do meaningful work with great people. I'm able to make my own path and have many opportunities for advancement.”

UBS Financial Services

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1862 Ownership: Public Sector: Wealth management Local HQ: * Local employees: 233 What the company does: It provides advice-based solutions and banking services with a fully integrated set of products and services specifically designed to address the needs of ultra-high net worth and high net worth individuals and families Why one employee loves working there: “I feel like I am helping people each day and bringing some joy to their life by helping to celebrate life milestones such as retirement and anniversaries.”

Some United Audit Systems, Inc., team members. Provided

United Audit Systems, Inc.

Division: Midsize Year founded: 1984 Ownership: Private Sector: Healthcare industry consulting services Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 395 What the company does: It provides healthcare systems solutions for coding, health information management, and clinical documentation. Why one employee loves working there: “I am given the tools and the trust to do my job well. I am respected for the professional that I am.”

The Unlimited Systems, LLC, team. Provided

Unlimited Systems, LLC

Division: Small Year founded: 2003 Ownership: Private Sector: Enterprise software Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 148 What the company does: It provides technology solutions to assist medical professionals in automating complex tasks and providing life-saving treatments to patients. Why one employee loves working there: “I get the opportunity to leverage my life and job experience to provide a calm and confident presence in all situations. “

Vega Americas workers.

Vega Americas

Division: Small Year founded: 1950 Ownership: Private Sector: Manufacturing - industrial instrumentation Local HQ: Mason Local employees: 145 What the company does: It makes sensors for measurement of level, point level, and pressure as well as equipment and software for integration into process control systems Why one employee loves working there: “Quality leadership and investment in employees really make a difference.”

Verdant Commercial Capital

Division: Small Year founded: 2017 Ownership: Private Sector: Commercial equipment financing Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 85 What the company does: It's one of the top 10 biggest independent equipment finance companies in America. Why one employee loves working there: “I have the autonomy to do my job as I would run my own business, I have support when I need it but I am not micromanaged.”

Part of the Village Green team.

Village Green

Division: Small Year founded: 1919 Ownership: Private Sector: Property management Local HQ: Cincinnati Local employees: 71 What the company does: It develops, builds, and manages apartment communities. Why one employee loves working there: “It provides me the opportunity to impact others' lives in a positive way, both inside our company and at our job sites.”

A few members of the VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm Scurry Team. Provided

VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm

Division: Small Year founded: 1946 Ownership: Private Sector: Certified Public Accountants and consultants Local HQ: Fort Wright Local employees: 130 What the company does: It's one of the largest private CPA and advisory firms in the region, with workers in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Why one employee loves working there: “My job is not just data entry or crunching numbers. It is about forming relationships with our clients to help them have the best experience and meet their needs to the best of our ability.”

Whitehorse Freight

Division: Small Year founded: 2015 Ownership: Private Sector: Logistics Local HQ: Fort Mitchell Local employees: 65 What the company does: It has an extensive carrier network that provides creative freight solutions. Why one employee loves working there: “The competitive and transparent environment. What you put in is what you get out.”

* Unavailable or did not disclose

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Top Cincinnati businesses to work for: The 2023 list