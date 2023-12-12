Looking for the best deals at Publix, Winn-Dixie, other stores? How to track the sales

Have your grocery list and checking it twice? It’s time to shop for the holidays.

You know what you need for your celebrations. But do you know how to find the best deals on food?

Here’s a rundown to help you track the deals at your favorite supermarkets in Florida:

Publix

Weekly deals: Publix publishes its weekly ads on Thursdays, with the sales running through Wednesday, while supplies last.

BOGO: And if you’re a fan of BOGO deals (Buy one, get one free), Publix has at least 30 BOGO deals a week. You can find BOGOs in those familiar bins in the front of every location, as well as identified on the aisle shelves. Publix says it also updates its digital coupons periodically. Visit your store’s Customer Service desk and ask for the eligibility list. For more info on the Lakeland-based company’s coupon policy, check the company website.

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más

Weekly deals: For now, Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más publish their weekly circulars every Wednesday morning. Find it online or in the app. Aldi is acquiring Winn-Dixie, but not the Hispanic-flavored Winn-Dixie spinoff Fresco y Mas, which will be run by another company.

Rewards: For now at least, if you have a rewards account, you can collect points with your purchases. The reward program gives 1 point for every $2 you spend. Every 100 points give you $1 off groceries.

You also get access to the following:

▪ Every Wednesday, you can get points on a special item in the store.

▪ You can download digital coupons for additional savings

▪ Download the app to use the Mystery Bonus feature, a point multiplier coupon that lets you get bonus reward points on purchases.

▪ You can complete “personalized reward booster challenges” to rack up more points.

▪ Earn reward points with Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más purchases made with your Shipt, Uber and/or Instacart account. Make sure you’re using the same phone number as the one you used for the rewards account.

Caveat: Points, including those obtained in-store, expire on the last day of the sixth month you obtained it. Ex: Points earned on Feb. 12 will expire on Aug. 31.

Future of deals: Like the loyalty cards that allow customers to swipe at registers for buy-one-get-one offers, or its points system on the app that can yield free grocery items, the rewards system will will still work. For now. But what about loyalty cards still working at Winn-Dixie in 2024? An Aldi spokesperson said in email responses to Miami Herald questions about the transition: “Aldi and Southeastern Grocers will continue to operate independently until the transaction closes. We will share more information as it becomes available following the finalization of the transaction, which we expect to be in the first half of 2024.”

Sedano’s

Weekly deals: Sedano’s weekly specials run from Wednesday to Tuesday. You can find Sedano’s weekly circular online.

TIP: If an item you want is sold out, speak with the manager about requesting a rain check.

Whole Foods and Amazon Prime

Weekly deals: Whole Foods Market weekly sales usually run Wednesday to Tuesday. And if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll get access to special discounts and will also be able to get an extra 10% off sale prices (except alcohol). But keep in mind that some sales might be in-store only. To check the sales at your store, visit wholefoodsmarket.com/sales-flyer.

TIP: If you have an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa and a Prime membership, you’ll also be able to get 5% back every time you shop at Whole Foods Market.

Aldi

Weekly deals: Aldi’s weekly sales and “Aldi Finds” — items that are sold for a limited time and are not found in its stores year round — run from Wednesday to Tuesday.

TIP: If you don’t want to visit Aldi’s website every week to see the ads, Aldi has a weekly newsletter you can sign up for. The newsletter includes weekly ads, Aldi Finds and seasonal products.

Presidente Supermarket

Weekly deals: Presidente Supermarkets, which has stores in South Florida and in the Orlando area, runs its weekly ads Wednesday to Tuesday. You can find Presidente Supermarket’s weekly promotions online.

Trader Joe’s

Sales caveat: Trader Joe doesn’t do sales, discounts, “glitzy promotions or couponing wars.” It also doesn’t have any loyalty or membership cards. The company says this is because it already keeps its prices low and that it believes “every customer should have access to the best prices on the best products every day.”

Fresh Market

Weekly deals: Fresh Market’s weekly ad runs Wednesday through Tuesday. You can check the sales at your store online.

Loyalty program: The market also has a free Ultimate Loyalty Experience program people can join to get members-only offers and discounts.

Meal deals: For families looking to save, the market has Little Big Meals, which it says is good to feed a family of four. The meals cost about $25. The market also has Market Meal kits for two people. These meals are around $20.

TIP: If you’re a member of the Fresh Market’s loyalty program, you’ll be able to get a free slice of birthday cake during your birthday month.