We’re looking for the best food truck in the Charlotte area — vote for your favorite

Charlotte-area food truck fans, we need your help.

We all love to explore a variety of cuisines at festivals, pop-ups and our favorite food trucks’ regular hangouts. Whether you’re craving Asian flavors, Mexican, Mediterranean or pizza, you’ll find a food truck that’s got it.

But which one is the very best? That’s where you come in.

In the Charlotte area, we have hundreds of food trucks, and it can be difficult to choose even a handful of favorites. When we asked for your top choices, your responses poured in — and in all, 32 top food trucks were nominated.

Now it’s time to put those responses to a vote to determine the best of the best. Here are the details:

Round 1 is live now and will determine the Top 16. It is currently live and will be until noon Sept. 27.

Round 2 will determine the Top 8. It will be live from about noon Sept. 27 until noon Sept. 29

Round 3 will determine the Top 4. It will be live from about noon Sept. 29 until noon Oct. 3.





Round 4 will determine the Top 2. It will be live from about noon Oct. 3 until noon Oct. 5.





Round 5 will determine the winner. It will be live from about noon Oct. 5 until noon Oct. 9.

*Note: This is not a scientific poll or survey. If you have more than one favorite, you are welcome to refresh the poll and submit a second vote.

Here are your nominees for best food truck in the Charlotte area:

Location: 1015 Seigel Ave, Charlotte NC 28205

Location: varies

Location: varies

Location: 3500 Latrobe Dr, Charlotte, NC 28211

Location: varies

Location: 274 Columbia Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Location: varies

Location: varies

Location: 1015 Seigle Ave, Charlotte 28205

Location: 1016 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Location: 940 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28206

Location: 307 W Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 613 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207

Location: varies

Location: varies

Location: varies

Location: 249 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd #210, Charlotte, NC 28214

Location: varies

Location: 2900 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: varies

Location: 1327 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 483 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730

La Unica Estrella

Location: 2508 Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Location: 1219 NC-16 Business, Denver, NC, United States, North Carolina

Location: varies

Location: varies

Location: varies

Location: varies

Location: varies

Location: varies

Location: varies

Location: 1402 Winnifred Street Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: varies

Location: 6640 Old Monroe Rd, Suite E, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Location: 1183 University Dr #101, Burlington, NC 27215

Location: 121 N Long St. Salisbury, NC 28144