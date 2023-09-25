We’re looking for the best food truck in the Charlotte area — vote for your favorite
Charlotte-area food truck fans, we need your help.
We all love to explore a variety of cuisines at festivals, pop-ups and our favorite food trucks’ regular hangouts. Whether you’re craving Asian flavors, Mexican, Mediterranean or pizza, you’ll find a food truck that’s got it.
But which one is the very best? That’s where you come in.
In the Charlotte area, we have hundreds of food trucks, and it can be difficult to choose even a handful of favorites. When we asked for your top choices, your responses poured in — and in all, 32 top food trucks were nominated.
Now it’s time to put those responses to a vote to determine the best of the best. Here are the details:
Round 1 is live now and will determine the Top 16. It is currently live and will be until noon Sept. 27.
Round 2 will determine the Top 8. It will be live from about noon Sept. 27 until noon Sept. 29
Round 3 will determine the Top 4. It will be live from about noon Sept. 29 until noon Oct. 3.
Round 4 will determine the Top 2. It will be live from about noon Oct. 3 until noon Oct. 5.
Round 5 will determine the winner. It will be live from about noon Oct. 5 until noon Oct. 9.
*Note: This is not a scientific poll or survey. If you have more than one favorite, you are welcome to refresh the poll and submit a second vote.
Here are your nominees for best food truck in the Charlotte area:
AhaanLao Food Truck Lao/Thai Street Food
Location: 1015 Seigel Ave, Charlotte NC 28205
Baltimore Crab Cake Company
Location: varies
Carolina Smash Truck
Location: varies
Chickpeasy
Location: 3500 Latrobe Dr, Charlotte, NC 28211
The Chili Man
Location: varies
Cibi! Cibi!
Location: 274 Columbia Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Cinn-sane Cinnamon Rolls
Location: varies
Cousins Maine Lobster
Location: varies
Cutting Board
Location: 1015 Seigle Ave, Charlotte 28205
Location: 1016 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28206
Location: 940 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28206
Location: 307 W Tremont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Deejay Thai
Location: 613 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207
El Veneno
Location: varies
Endless Soulfood & Catering
Location: varies
GGC Smokehouse
Location: varies
Hip Hop Smoothies
Location: 249 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd #210, Charlotte, NC 28214
ITO Creations
Location: varies
Izzy’s at Triple C
Location: 2900 Griffith St, Charlotte, NC 28203
J J Lange’s Beatz & Eatz, LLC
Location: varies
Katsu Kart
Location: 1327 S Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Krave Food Truck
Location: 483 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730
La Unica Estrella
Location: 2508 Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC 28173
Lobster Dogs
Location: 1219 NC-16 Business, Denver, NC, United States, North Carolina
Marlie Q’s Caribbean Queen
Location: varies
Mr. Greek
Location: varies
Poppycox Nashville Hot Chicken
Location: varies
Queen’s Ice
Location: varies
Saucy Girl Taco Truck
Location: varies
Shell’s Kitchen
Location: varies
Strudelteig
Location: varies
Tacos Rick-O
Location: 1402 Winnifred Street Charlotte, NC 28203
Tin Kitchen
Location: varies
TMR
Location: 6640 Old Monroe Rd, Suite E, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Location: 1183 University Dr #101, Burlington, NC 27215
Yummi Bahn Mi
Location: 121 N Long St. Salisbury, NC 28144