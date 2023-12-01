Looking for a ‘big teddy bear’ dog? Mallow the Alaskan malamute mix is available for adoption

Mallow, an endearing Alaskan malamute-husky mix, is as sweet as he is adorable.

This 5-year-old cutie isn’t just loved for his plush, fluffy coat, but also for his unwavering affection and charming personality.

Mallow recently spent time in foster care and is ready to make the perfect companion for a lucky adopter.

Mallow is housebroken, good with kids and up for nearly anything. According to his foster mom, he’s a resilient old soul that could bond with anyone if given the chance. He has a soft spot for cuddles and loves being spooned, snuggled and squeezed — just like a big teddy bear.

Mallow, a 5-year-old male Alaskan malamute-husky mix is available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter. San Luis Obispo County Animal Services

Mallow knows basic commands such as sit, down, come and paw. He is practicing “stay” and learning to stay for longer periods of time. He showed mild signs of separation anxiety which can be common for shelter dogs, but will most likely overcome it once he has been somewhere long enough to feel at home in the new space.

While he enjoyed going on walks with his foster mom, he didn’t need rigorous exercise to be content. He can happily go on long adventures, but would also be satisfied with a mellow stroll followed by some belly rubs.

Mallow is neutral around most other dogs and tends to display more interest in interacting with people than canine companions. Due to his loving and easy going personality, Mallow would be a great fit for a large variety of owners, but would do best in a home without cats.

How to adopt a pet in SLO County

For more information about Mallow (No. A296111), call the front desk at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400, extension 6, or visit slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 865 Oklahoma Ave. off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $85 for cats and $130 for dogs, plus a $30 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carrier.

