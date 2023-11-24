Looking to buy a Christmas tree? Here are five options around Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — The weekend after Thanksgiving is ripe for fresh Christmas trees from local tree farms, some of which are only open this weekend.

Check out these tree farms near Livingston County:

Waldock Tree Farm

3090 Dutcher Road in Iosco Township

After 36 years in business, Waldock Tree Farm is having its final sale Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26, Lou Waldock announced in a Facebook post. Lou and his late wife, Donna, planted their first tree 43 years ago.

"The time has come to fully retire. It is definitely a bittersweet year for me," Lou Waldock wrote. "I want to express my sincerest gratitude to all of you who have made us a part of your annual Christmas tradition. Some of you have been coming to our farm since the very beginning, some passing the tradition down to their children, and others just finding us recently. Thank you so, so much."

The farm's final sale will include trees up to 10 feet tall, including Concolor Fir. The choose-and-cut tree farm supplies saws. They shake, wrap and drill trees for customers.

The farm will also sell donuts, ornaments and gifts, including copies of Lou's book "Gordy the Goose."

Snowshoe Tree Farm

5595 Pinckney Road/D-19 in Marion Township

This cut-your-own Christmas tree farm has been family owned and operated since 1981. Tree varieties include Concolor, Douglas, Balsam, and Fraser Fir. The farm also sells 12-inch and 16-inch wreaths and wooden snowmen made on the farm.

The farm will be selling Christmas trees 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 24-26.

The weekend after Thanksgiving is ripe for fresh Christmas trees from local tree farms, some of which are only open this weekend.

Schell Family Farm

10055 Dexter-Pinckney Road in Pinckney

Pre-cut trees will be sold beginning Black Friday at this family-owned farm, which also serves up donuts for customers.

The farm will sell trees 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, and continue Saturday and Sundays until Dec. 10. Those who can't make it during regular sales hours can contact the farm at 517-915-6781.

Howell Nature Center

1005 Triangle Lake Road in Marion Township

Howell Nature Center is holding its annual Green Friday Sale to benefit the center's mission to help wildlife. Fresh-cut trees of a variety of species range from 6-12 feet tall. The center also sells wreaths and garland roping.

The sale begins 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 and runs daily while supplies last.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Mayhew's Tree Farm and Nursery

763 Fowlerville Road in Fowlerville

This year-round tree nursery and landscaping business sells a limited supply of u-cut and pre-cut Christmas trees, garlands and wreaths, while supplies last. The nursery is open 12-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Looking to buy a Christmas tree? Here are five options around Livingston County