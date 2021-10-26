Looking for a California state job? Here are the highest paying openings posted this week

Looking for a civil service job? These are some of the highest-paid openings available in California posted in the past seven days, according to CalCareers.

Highest paid California state jobs available now

1. Chief or senior psychiatrist for Correctional and Rehabilitative Services

There are several psychiatrist positions open across the state in Kern, Los Angeles, Madera and San Joaquin counties.

The salary range for senior psychiatrist is $23,294-$29,781 per month, according to CalCareers. For the chief psychiatrists position, that range is $25,663-$31,808 per month.

2. Chief physician and surgeon, Correctional Health Care Services

There are currently two such positions listed open — one in Kern County and one in Sacramento County — with a salary range of $23,127-$26,470 per month.

3. Staff psychiatrist, Department of State Hospitals

This tele-medicine position pays between $21,681 and $26,736 per month. The position requires a candidate who can see patients from Department of State Health-Coalinga virtually at Department of State Hospitals-Patton.

4. Headquarters chief nurse executive, Correctional Health Care Services

This position in Elk Grove pays $18,774 to $22,507 per month. This role oversees management of nursing patient care and administration of nursing programs for the Whole Person Care Program, according to the CalCareers listing.

5. Assistant chief counsel, Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

This job in CDCR’s Office of Legal Affairs is part of the Employment Advocacy and Prosecution Team. The job pays $13,337-$15,600 per month.

6. Assistant division chief, Air Resources Board

This job in Sacramento County has a salary range of $13,109-$14,886 per month. The role involves planning and directing the Air Quality Planning and Science Division’s work.

7. Assistant chief public utilities counsel, Public Utilities Commission

This role is eligible for $12,813 to $15,600 per month and functions as the number two for the Public Utilities Commission’s General Counsel.

8. Supervising transportation engineer, Caltrans

This job paying $12,525 to $14,228 per month also goes by the working title of chief for the Office of District Traffic Manager.

9. Pharmacist II, California Correctional Health Care Services

There are two of these jobs listed — one in Los Angeles County and one in Riverside County — and they pay between $12,509 and $13,531 per month.

10. Supervising deputy attorney general, Department of Justice

This job is within the Cannabis Control Section and pays $12,141-$15,600 per month. The CalCareers posting says the role will include personal oversight of “the most difficult and complex legal work in cannabis licensing litigation” in California.

For detailed information on each job posting, visit CalCareers.ca.gov

