Looking for a new car? Stellantis shares most available list for Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler

The auto industry's been grappling with one challenge after another the last few years.

More recently, vehicle availability caused by supply chain ripples and parts shortages has been an issue, prompting some consumers to consider vehicles that might not be their first choice or leading them to lengthy waiting lists.

But never fear, say the folks at Stellantis, the company behind brands as diverse as Jeep and Maserati. Although there's no Maserati model on its list, Stellantis did provide the Detroit Free Press, a USA TODAY Network publication, with a number of other models that it says are its most available models right now.

As part of an occasional series, the Free Press is asking automakers to share the models that consumers will have a better shot at getting their hands on.

Here's what Stellantis provided (the manufacturer's suggested retail prices do not include destination charges, which vary by model):

Most available Alfa Romeo model

∎ 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: The Alfa Romeo Stelvio plays in the luxury midsize SUV segment. The Stelvio (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of the top two volume Stelvio trims are TI, $51,160, and Veloce, $52,630) features a four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 280 horsepower. The Quadrifoglio performance model features 505 horsepower from a turbocharged V6. The Stelvio comes in four trims: Sprint, Ti, Veloce and Quadrifoglio. All trims include all-wheel drive except Sprint, where it is optional. The Stelvio is produced at the Cassino Plant in San Germano, Italy.

Most available Chrysler model

∎ 2022 Chrysler Pacifica: The Chrysler Pacifica (MSRP starting at $37,020) has available AWD capability paired with Pacifica’s class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating, "more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry" and is available in multiple trim levels. Built in Windsor, Ontario, dealerships in Michigan are seeing their inventory replenished quickly despite high turnover rates.

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica offers available all-wheel drive (AWD) with the most advanced AWD system in its class, and the only one to offer AWD along with Stow ’n Go seating.

∎ 2022 Chrysler 300: The Chrysler 300 (MSRP starting at $33,545), with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 paired with the standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission on the base Touring model. (The new 2023 Chrysler 300C, which was announced during the return of the Detroit auto show this year, saw reservations for the vehicle sell out in 12 hours.) The Chrysler 300 is built at the Brampton Assembly plant in Brampton in Ontario, Canada.

The 2022 Chrysler 300S.

Most available Dodge model

∎ 2022 Dodge Challenger and 2022 Dodge Charger: Both the Challenger GT and GT AWD, starting at $33,940 MSRP and $36,940, respectively, meet the availability test. V8s can be harder to come by because of demand related to the end-of-production and special edition announcements for gas-powered Chargers and Challengers, but V6 options also provide a heavy dose of horsepower. The V6-powered GT can deliver 303 horsepower with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. The Charger, "America’s only four-door muscle car," offers a range of engine options as well as eight models. But the available Charger SXT and SXT AWD models, which start at $32,645 MSRP and $36,640, respectively, feature the Pentastar V6 and up to 300 horsepower. Both the Challenger and Charger are built at the Brampton Assembly plant in Ontario, Canada.

The 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, foreground and 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, with SRT Black appearance package.

Most available Jeep model

∎ 2022 Jeep Gladiator: The 2022 Jeep Gladiator (MSRP starting at $37,565) offers a couple of powertrain options, including a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine and a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine, both with engine stop-start. Gladiator is one of the few midsize trucks to offer a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its available eight-speed automatic. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle with unsurpassed capability. The Gladiator is built in Toledo, Ohio.

The 2022 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

∎ 2022 Jeep Compass: The 2022 Jeep Compass (MSRP starting at $26,785) provides customers 4x4 capability, with a fuel-efficient powertrain, and new suspension tuning and upgraded steering to boost on-road driving dynamics. Standard safety and security features now on all trims include full-speed forward collision warning with active braking, pedestrian/cyclist automatic emergency braking, active lane management, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross path detection systems. Next-generation technologies now offered on Compass include an available 10.25-inch frameless full-color thin-film transistor digital cluster, an 8.4-inch (largest standard entry-level touch screen in its class) and a new 10.1-inch digital infotainment touchscreen. The Compass is built in Toluca, Mexico.

The 2022 Jeep Compass with the High Altitude package.

Most available Ram model

∎ 2022 Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 V6: Big Horn (MSRP of $48,505) is the brand's high-volume trim. The pickup's safety and security features, include available forward collision warning with active braking, pedestrian emergency braking, and LaneSense lane departure warning with lane keep assist. The 2022 RAM 1500, the winner this year of a JD Power APEAL model-level award for the third year in a row, includes available features on top of its truck credentials like its Uconnect 5C navigation with 12-inch display, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, class-exclusive RamBox storage as well as in-floor storage. The Ram 1500 is built in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Big Horn.

