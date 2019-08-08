Looking At Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) From All Angles

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of CWP, it is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with an impressive track record of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Cedar Woods Properties here.

Excellent balance sheet with solid track record and pays a dividend

CWP delivered a bottom-line expansion of 54% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did CWP outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Real Estate industry expansion, which generated a 7.3% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. CWP's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. CWP's has produced operating cash levels of 0.33x total debt over the past year, which implies that CWP's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

ASX:CWP Income Statement, August 8th 2019 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, CWP is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 5.6%.

ASX:CWP Historical Dividend Yield, August 8th 2019 More

