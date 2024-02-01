Looking to celebrate Black History Month? Check out these events around Lebanon

The Lebanon County Branch of the NAACP is holding four events this February in celebration of Black History Month.

Lebanon County Branch President Tony Fields said in an email that the significance of these events lies in the celebration and education that they bring.

"We will joyously commemorate the numerous contributions of Black individuals in Lebanon County. It is worth noting that even Black people who do not reside in this county often engage in conversations tinged with apprehension about the value placed on Black lives," he wrote. "However, we will not only revel in our achievements but also enlighten both Black individuals and individuals from other ethnic backgrounds about our unwavering resilience."

Art, music and history will be key aspects of several of these Black History Month events around Lebanon County.

First Friday at the Lebanon Valley Council on the Arts

February's First Friday at the Lebanon Valley Council on the Arts will feature a Black History Month exhibit with art created by Lebanon High School students as well as music from Luther Tyree.

When: Friday, Feb. 2, 5-8 p.m.

Where: 770 Cumberland St.

Admission to this event is free and open to the public.

African Drumming Workshop

An African drumming workshop will be taught by Studio Solomon at the On Stage Theater building on Cumberland Street.

When: Saturday, Feb. 10, 203 p.m.

Where: 515 Cumberland St.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Tour of Cornwall Iron Furnace

A talk, short video and tour of Cornwall Iron Furnace led by site administrator Mike Emery will focus on the lives and experiences of enslaved African Americans at the iron-working plantation complex, including the enslaved collier named Governor Dick.

After the tour, guests are invited to the Lebanon Farmers Market for a guided conversation and soul food lunch at Aunt Hocker's Fish Fry.

When: Saturday, Feb. 17 12-1:30 p.m.

Where: The Cornwall Iron Furnace is located at 94 Rexmont Road, Cornwall. Lebanon Farmers Market is located at 35 S. 8th St.

Tickets for this event are $7 per person, not including lunch.

Second annual Black History Month Freedom Fund Gala

The Lebanon County Branch of the NAACP's second annual Freedom Fund Gala will host Dr. Sherry Washington, an educator and community leader who as well as owner of SRW Consulting Firm, LLC, and chair of the Education Committee for the NAACP PA State Conference as its featured speaker.

Food will be catered by Aunt Hocker's Fish Fry. The event will have a cash bar and dancing.

When: Saturday, Feb. 24, 6-9 p.m.

Where: WEPA Empowerment Center at 9 S. 9th St.

Tickets for this event are $50 per person and can be paid by cash or check to 'Lebanon County NAACP," P.O. Box 74, Annville, Pa., 17003.

Tickets can also be purchased online at lebanonnaacp.betterworld.org/events/2nd-annual-gala.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Four things to do around Lebanon, Pa. for Black History Month