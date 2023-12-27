Looking for a change in the new year? Some work-from-home state jobs in NC pay $100K+

The state of North Carolina currently has over 1,100 job openings listed online. Some are entirely remote and offer six-figure salaries, and others have a work-from-home hybrid perk.

We combed through six-figure, remote-friendly offerings in Wake County right now.

If you’re searching for a new job, or if you’re just curious about the salaries some state employees are making these days, we’ve compiled some of the highest paying state jobs that are currently open (as of Dec. 27) and listed on the state’s job postings site.

Below, you’ll find each job’s title, a description of the position and a link to the posting, where you can find more information about the job and apply. Be sure to inquire about residency requirements, as some remote jobs require employees to reside in-state.

All of the jobs’ posted salaries and recruitment ranges go up to six figures, but not all are guaranteed to pay over $100,000.

You can find the full, searchable list of all current openings at governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina. To search for fully remote or hybrid jobs, filter selections to include remote options, including remote only, remote optional and flexible/hybrid.

Salary range: $100,000 - $200,000

HIEA Executive Director for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $112,683 - $197,196

Recruitment range : Up to $165,000

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This person is responsible for bringing strong leadership to the N.C. Health Information Exchange Authority/health care portfolio in all areas of operations, including providing oversight of the organization’s culture, values, talent and fiscal responsibilities.

Deadline: Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

Salary range: $80,000 - $150,000

IT Manager for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $85,205.00 - $149,108

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position will manage the successful implementation of changes and the effective production support for work efforts related to the State Automated Driver License System Team.

Deadline: Dec. 27 at 5 p.m.

Salary range: $75,000 - $130,000





AWS / Cloud Services Administrator at the Administrative Office of the Courts

Posted salary : $76,534 - $128,561

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position will be responsible for the daily administration and support of NC AOC’s AWS Environment and provide collaboration with multiple internal and external teams to ensure appropriate, cost-effective and quality systems are implemented.

Deadline: Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.

GIS Solution Architect for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $81,500 - $122,250

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position will work directly on implementations with a hands-on approach to architecture development, translate business requirements into substantive plans that align with an organizational or enterprise strategy and collaborate with the enterprise architecture team to design and develop overall GIS architectures.

Deadline: Jan. 16 at 5 p.m.

Salary range: $70,000 - $140,000

Deputy Director for the Energy Office of the Department of Environmental Quality

Posted salary : $70,967 - $138,386

Recruitment range : $70,967 - $120,000

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position will work with the director to plan and manage office programs and manage the Policy & Planning Unit and the Finance & Budget Unit within the division.

Deadline: Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.

Salary range: $65,000 - $130,000

Division Budget Manager for the Department of Information Technology

Posted salary : $66,016 - $128,731

Recruitment range : Up to $115,000

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position leads the budget team of six positions in the execution of all budget-related duties, including developing, documenting and implementing annual business plans for all NC DIT charge-back services areas, overhead areas and appropriated funds.

Deadline: Dec. 29 at 5 p.m.

Asset Management and Reports Supervisor for the Department of Environmental Quality

Posted salary : $65,876 - $115,283

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This position will supervise the asset management and reports section of the division of mitigation services.

Deadline: Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.

Salary range: $60,000 - $110,000

Business Systems Analyst II for the Department of Environmental Quality

Posted salary : $62,739 - $109,794

Recruitment range : $62,739 – $109,794

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This person will combine advanced data analytics expertise with a deep understanding of data management infrastructure and emerging technologies. They will collaborate with DEQ division leadership, external stakeholders and the Secretary’s Office to successfully implement the Enterprise Data Modernization Initiative’s objectives.





Deadline: Jan. 2 at 5 p.m.

Child Care Business Liaison for the Department of Commerce

Posted salary : $62,739 – $109,794

Recruitment range : $62,739 – $109,794

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This person will be responsible for identifying meaningful ways that employers can help build the infrastructure of quality early childhood education, including resources for businesses, policy opportunities or other strategies to encourage/incentivize employer engagement.

Deadline: Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.

Class & Compensation Consultant Lead for the Department of Adult Correction

Posted salary : $59,752 - $104,566

Recruitment range : Not listed

Type : Flexible/hybrid

Summary : This person will join an HR team invested in innovative processes to improve recruitment, retention and the employee experience. They will work on a team that collaborates with all agency divisions to provide organizational support through a solutions-oriented approach.

Deadline: Dec. 28 at 5 p.m.

