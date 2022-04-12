Looking for a cheap computer? These are the best laptop deals at Amazon, HP, Walmart and Best Buy

Upgrade your tech without draining your wallet this year with these laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and more.

Whether you need a high-quality but cheap computer for work, school or leisure, we rounded up our favorite tech-savvy sales to help you out. Right now, major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more have some of the best laptop deals available.

You can find deals on some of the best laptops in the business, including the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook. This powerful laptop is currently marked down by $59 at Amazon, available for just $161. It's easy to set up, slim and boasts a 10-hour battery life so you can work or play all day long.

Below, check out the top laptops on sale right now so you can score the best cheap computer and get all the info you need to shop these tech essentials.

The best Amazon laptop deals

Save $250 on the MacBook Pro at Amazon.

The best Best Buy laptop deals

Best Buy has the Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch laptop on sale for $319.99.

The best HP laptop deals

Shop at HP and get the HP Pavilion 15 for $429.99, saving you $190.

The best Walmart laptop deals

Walmart has the Samsung Chromebook 4 laptop for less than $120 right now.

What are the best laptops to buy?

It depends on what you're looking for. While the MacBook Air (from $999) was our top choice for best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and ASUS as top-of-the-line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks, with our pick for the best choices from Lenovo, Acer and Google.

If you're on a budget, the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is down to $359 right now at Best Buy—a $60 markdown. We're fans of its stellar build quality, which rivals that of laptops twice its price and snappy performance. Its battery life can be middling, but it's still an excellent value.

If you've got a student to shop for, the MacBook Pro 13.3-Inch Laptop, down from $1,299.99 to just $1,099.99 at Best Buy, is a great addition to anyone's educational tools. As our top pick for best laptops for students, this latest model of the MacBook Pro impressed us with its spectacular 14-hour battery life and positive user experience. While Apple products can come with a steep price, you can snag this laptop for $200 less at Best Buy today.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Laptop deals: Shop Amazon, HP, Walmart and Best Buy for cheap computers