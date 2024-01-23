Looking for cheap flights? 17 places to fly roundtrip from NJ for under $100

Have the itch to travel?

Flights are historically less expensive during off-peak times, including early in the year, so now is a great time to book.

"January will be the cheapest month of the year to book travel until the fall shoulder season in September and October. Fares will rise into late spring as the spring break and summer travel period heat up," according to Hayley Berg's 2024 Travel Outlook for Hopper.

We did some digging and found 17 locations where you can fly, roundtrip, for under $100 from Newark Liberty International Airport in February.

Using the Skyccanner website, here's what we found, using search parameters of flights leaving and returning any time in February. Since flight pricing is dynamic, your, err, mileage may vary.

Vacationers and residents of Fripp Island, South Carolina, gather at the Ocean Point pool. Winters are mild at this golf and beach destination.

Cheap flights from New Jersey

Charleston, South Carolina - $39

Indianapolis, Indiana - $57

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - $58

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - $60

Detroit, Michigan - $61

Miami, Florida - $61

Atlanta, Georgia - $61

Nashville, Tennessee - $68

New Orleans, Louisiana - $78

Knoxville, Tennessee - $85

Orlando, Florida - $85

Ashville, North Carolina - $86

Cincinnati, Ohio - $88

Tampa, Florida - $88

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - $92

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - $93

Dallas, Texas - $95

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 17 cheap places to fly roundtrip from New Jersey in February 2024