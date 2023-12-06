Looking for Christmas and Hanukkah restaurant specials (and cocktails)? Here’s the perfect list!

You know what would make a great gift for just about everyone, even the hardest-to-shop-for person?

Dinner. Your treat.

Even better, you don’t have to gift wrap it. Just announce to your household that there will be no need to go into the kitchen unless it’s to raid the fridge later on for leftovers.

So here’s a list of some of our favorite Christmas and Hanukkah restaurant specials in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Keep in mind that prices do not include taxes and gratuities.

BROWARD COUNTY

FORT LAUDERDALE

Moxies — From now through Dec. 31 Moxies on Las Olas Boulevard will have three holiday cocktails for $16 each: Old Fashioned Christmas (High West bourbon, orange bitters, cranberry simple syrup, rosemary); Gingerbread Dream (Ketel One vodka, white crème de cacao, gingerbread syrup, whipped cream, ginger snap); and The Peppermint Mocha Martini (Caffè Borghetti, Ketel One vodka, white crème de cacao, chocolate curls, peppermint syrup and rim). 954-666-6861; moxies.com

Circle House Coffee — Former NFL linebacker Stephen Tulloch’s coffeehouse has a new Holiday Drink Menu that includes Sugar Plum Iced Tea, Peppermint White Mocha, Winter Spice Latte, Eggnog Cold Foam Nitro, Eggnog Cold Brew and Toffee Eggnog Latte. Prices range from $3.65 to $6.15. 954-870-6456; circlehousecoffee.com

Hatch — From now through Jan. 1, Hatch is offering Christmas specials: Grinch Pancakes ($12.50) and the S’more Than a Feeling cocktail ($14). And if you purchase a $25 gift card in-store, you’ll get a voucher for free pancakes on your next visit. 754-200-8747; hatchbrunch.com

Anthony’s Runway 84 — From 3 to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Runway 84 will serve a Feast of the Seven Fishes for $90 per person (with a minimum of two guests per table). The traditional Italian-American celebration will include Roasted Peppers, Sicilian Stuffed Peppers, Baccala Salad, Seafood Salad, Fried Calamari, Baked Clams Oreganata, Mussels Marinara and Zuppa Di Pesce Fra Diavolo. A limited a la carte menu will also be available on Christmas Eve. 954-467-8484; runway84.com

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits — This restaurant tucked inside The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale will have a three-course dinner on Christmas Eve with service from 5 to 10 p.m. for $65 per person. The offer highlights Pan Roasted Local Fish with a creamy crab sauce, herb roasted potatoes and green beans. 954-302-6430; burlockcoast.com

DUNE by Laurent Tourondel — The oceanside eatery will offer a Christmas Eve Specials Menu on Dec. 24 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Some of the dishes will include Kumamoto Oysters with Champagne Mignonette and Kaluga Caviar ($65), Maple Braised Short Ribs ($48) and Spiced Tangerine Pavlova ($18). 754-900-4059; dunebylt.com

Timpano Las Olas — This eatery will have an a la carte version of the Feast of the Seven Fishes, an American-Italian tradition, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Some of the dishes will include Marinated Seafood Salad ($35), Stuffed Haddock Fillet ($58) and Pan-Roasted Dover Sole ($75). 954-462-9119; timpanolasolas.com

CORAL SPRINGS

4 Rivers Smokehouse — The restaurant’s bakery will have holiday-themed desserts such as Christmas Tree Vanilla Cupcake, Chocolate Reindeer, Red Velvet Santa Cupcakes, Snowman Bombs, Santa Rice Krispy Treats, Holiday Chocolate Chip Cookies and Cakeballs, ranging in price from $2 to $4.99. You can also order from a Holiday Pickup Menu with options such as a Slow-Smoked Turkey ($119.99) or a Beef Brisket (rubbed with their 4R Brisket Rub for 18 hours; $189.99). You must order by 5 p.m. Dec. 19, and pickup is Dec. 23. 844-474-8377; 4rsmokehouse.com

PALM BEACH COUNTY

WEST PALM BEACH

Avocado Grill — On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, this restaurant with a view of the Intracoastal Waterway will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. In addition to the a la carte menu, there will be special holiday dishes including Beef Tartare ($25), Seared Jumbo Scallops ($45), Grilled Beef Tenderloin ($65), Truffle Risotto ($42) and a Praline Chocolate Tart ($12). 561-623-0822; avocadogrillwpb.com

Tropical Smokehouse — For Hanukkah, chef Rick Mace will offer a DemKota Beef Prime Brisket for $105 half and $185 full. The brisket is smoked over a hardwood pit fire of oak and hickory, then chilled, sliced and dressed with sweet-and-sour tomato sauce. The brisket will be available this Thursday through Sunday. You must order 24 hours in advance and pick up between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. 561-323-2573; eattropical.com

DELRAY BEACH

The Seagate Hotel & Spa — On Dec. 23, kids (and kids at heart) can write a letter to Santa Claus in the hotel’s lobby. Then on Dec. 24, there will be Christmas caroling from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Grille restaurant. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from noon to 10 p.m., the Atlantic Grille’s holiday specials menu will include items such as Winter Kale Soup with Lamb Shank ($14), Crab Stuffed Snapper ($48), Roast Prime Rib of Beef ($56) and Yule Log Christmas Tree dessert ($16). 561-665-4900; seagatedelray.com

The Wine Room Kitchen & Bar — There will be a Feast of the Seven Fishes starting at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Wine specialist Jim Hepple has curated a flight of wines to complement what The Wine Room is billing as a “New World approach to an Old World Italian-American tradition.” Dinner is $110 per person. Dinner with the wine flight is $175 per person. The dishes will include Antipasti, Scallop Crudo, Insalata di Mare, Fritto Misto, Seafood Gnocchi Fra Diavolo and Lemon Meringue topped with almonds and basil. 561-243-9463; thewineroomonline.com/delray-beach

BOCA RATON

Ben’s Kosher Deli — The deli will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for lunch, dinner and takeout. There are two catering specials: a Holiday Season Dinner ($329.88) and a Party Platter Plus ($199.90). There are also catered meals ranging in price from $149.90 to $739.98. 561-470-9963; bensdeli.net

Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen in Boca Raton — From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8, Gary Rack’s will serve a Hanukkah prix-fixe meal for $55 per adult and $27.50 for children age 12 and younger. The offer includes dishes such as Matzo Ball Soup, Manischewitz Braised Brisket and Tzimmes Cake and will only be available at the Boca Raton location. 561-826-2625; farmhousekitchenboca.com

PALM BEACH

Almond Palm Beach — In addition to Sunday brunch service on Dec. 24, Almond will once again feature its annual Christmas Eve suckling pig roast with two sides for $49 per person (available for dine-in or takeout). 561-355-5080; almondrestaurant.com

Café Boulud — This restaurant on the style isle with host its annual Christmas Eve Dinner on Dec. 24 with a three-course holiday prix-fixe menu for $210 per person. On Christmas Day, there will be a three-course, prix-fixe brunch for $115 per person and a three-course dinner for $210 per person. 561-655-6060; cafeboulud.com/palmbeach

JUPITER

Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street — Gridiron great Joe Namath and longtime business buddy Charles Modica have included different concepts within this food-and-beverage destination. Beacon (and its rooftop tapas bar called Topside at the Beacon) will have holiday craft cocktails the Merry Margarita and the White Christmas ($18), as well as dinner specials such as Escargot ($24) and Peppercorn Prime Rib ( $68). Lucky Shuck Oyster Bar & Taphouse will have The Griswold cocktail ($15) and a Charred 20-ounce Cowboy Ribeye ($65). Love Street’s executive pastry chef Jenniffer Woo will have holiday dessert The Yule Log ($45) available for purchase until Dec. 19, with pickup on Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. lovestreetjupiter.com

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

First Watch — For the holidays, these cafes have launched “Pick a Brunch, Get a Punch,” where you get a free Citrus Hibiscus Punch with the purchase of any one of the restaurant’s limited-time holiday menu entrees. The offer is only for in-restaurant dining and you must mention the secret code “Holiday.” The holiday entrees include Sunny Seoul Hash, Steak and Bacon Breakfast Burrito and the Cinnamon Chip Pancake Breakfast. Go to firstwatch.com/holiday-juice-offer/.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila — Once again this boîte will have its annual Holiday Bar Pop-Up with Patrón Tequila at all locations (excluding Aventura) until the day after Christmas. The seasonal-themed cocktails will range in price from $16 to $18. Bodega will also be partnering with local nonprofit organizations to donate toys during the holiday season. If you bring a toy, you’ll get a free holiday cocktail. bodegataqueria.com

The Fresh Market — All locations will be open Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are prepared holiday meals for pickup or delivery that range in price from a Holiday Brunch for $19.88 to an Ultimate Holiday Meal for $199.99. You can place an order now through 2 p.m. Dec. 21. To see all the meal programs, go to thefreshmarket.com/our-products/holiday-meals.

American Social — Aside from the popular cocktail pitcher Partridge in a Claus-Mo Tree for $100 (serves eight) or $140 (serves 12), AmSo is also featuring other holiday spirits such as Letter to Santa, Sleigh My Name and Santa Claus-Mo for $14 each as well as Tiki Santa for $15. There will be a Santa Social on Dec. 23, complete with a DJ, a sexiest Santa contest and drink specials (including $8 Tito’s cocktails and $5 pints and cans of Twisted Tea and Truly Tea). americansocialbar.com

Joseph’s Classic Market — This family-run market chain will have Christmas and Hanukkah prepared meals available. For Hanukkah, dinners and a la carte dishes are available Dec. 7 to 15 in the prepared foods section, with options ranging from a beef brisket dinner for $24.99 per person (or $44.99 for two) to baked Atlantic salmon half and full trays for $109.99 and $199.99, respectively. The yuletide Holiday Dinner with sides is $249.99 and Appetizer Platters range in price from $79.99 to $119.99. The order deadline is Dec. 16. Joseph’s locations will be open Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. josephsclassicmarket.com