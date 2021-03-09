  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine? This website may text you when a vaccine is about to go unused

Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A new standby list for COVID-19 vaccines is rolling out across the country to connect people with doses that would otherwise go to waste.

More than half a million people have already signed up on Dr. B, which texts users based on their eligibility status when there are extra doses nearby in jeopardy of going unused.

Cyrus Massoumi, the website's founder, said Dr. B serves as a "way of helping people help people."

"You have people who want the vaccines for them or their loved ones, and your vaccine providers want to do the right thing, but they need the appropriate tools to deal with the operational challenges of vaccinating the whole country," Massoumi told USA TODAY.

So far, Dr. B is helping people get vaccines through two providers in Arkansas and New York, but it will have 200 vaccination sites across 30 states using the tool in the coming weeks, said Massoumi, a co-founder and former CEO of Zocdoc, the online doctor's appointment booking website.

While other tools crowdsource information to help people find open vaccine appointments, Dr. B only aims to connect people with doses that would expire.

Users sign up with Dr. B by giving the same information they would give to their local health department, Massoumi said. People are prioritized into groups based on how their local health departments determine eligibility. Within those groups, people are prioritized by the order in which they signed up for Dr. B.

According to the website, people will have 15 minutes to confirm they can make it to the vaccination site. They will then have about two hours to make it there, the site says.

"The system is designed to make sure that no dose gets wasted," Massoumi said.

'Don't waste vaccine!':After early confusion, experts say it's always better to use leftover shots than toss them

After a COVID-19 vaccine vial is diluted or the first dose is drawn from any of the three vaccines authorized for use in the U.S., providers have six hours before the remaining doses must be discarded.

The timing has created scrambles at some vaccination sites where providers must rush to use the extra doses if someone cancels or doesn't show up.

In some cases, people have gotten lucky and been given a vaccine because they were nearby just before the dose was set to expire. Some vaccination sites have allowed its staff to reach out to people they know who haven't received a vaccine. Others may have people line up outside with the hope that extra doses will be available. In some cases, doses have been discarded.

"You've got all of these outcomes, none of which are optimal, none of which are efficient, and none of which are equitable," Massoumi said.

Dr. B, on the other hand, would help providers connect with people in the area by first reaching those who are eligible and prioritized according to local guidelines, Massoumi said.

In some cases, especially those with tighter timeframes, multiple people may be texted to ensure that vaccine is not going to waste. Additionally, someone who is not prioritized could get a vaccine through Dr. B, especially when there is a time crunch, Massoumi said.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said a tool like Dr. B is "really serving an important role in the ecosystem" of vaccine distribution.

Similar services exist for other purposes, like lotteries for Broadway tickets, Adalja said. If you can get a text that a pair of "Hamilton" tickets are available at the last minute, you should be able to get a text that a COVID-19 vaccine is available, too, he said.

"The fact that we have these websites is good. It will diminish the chances that vaccine will ever end up in the trash can," Adalja said.

Public health experts have largely come to a consensus that getting a vaccine administered, even if someone is moving ahead of their place in priority status, is better than the dose being wasted.

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has issued guidance urging “a flexible approach” to the vaccine, especially when it was in danger of going unused.

'Vaccine angels': US struggles to make it easier to find COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Adalja also said the benefit of giving more people the COVID-19 vaccine outweighs any potential risk to a person's privacy that comes with a site like Dr. B.

Dr. B collects users' names, cellphone numbers, email addresses, birthdates, ZIP codes, occupations and information about any underlying conditions they may have that would put them in a heightened eligibility group for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

When a vaccine becomes available, the information a user shares with Dr. B is shared with the vaccine provider. Massoumi said users' data is never shared with anyone else, and it's not sold or used for advertising purposes.

The site says it is not a covered entity under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the law that protects a patient's privacy and access to their health information, but it acts as if it were.

"People give more to their Apple iPhone every day," added Adalja. "It's well worth it to get a vaccine and let someone know my ZIP code."

Contributing: Elizabeth Weise

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID vaccine near me: Dr. B standby list texts about unused vaccines

Recommended Stories

  • A new website will connect people with leftover COVID-19 vaccines by sending out texts when a shot is going spare

    Dr. B has more than half a million people waiting for leftover vaccine doses. The service has launched in Arkansas and New York.

  • This New Trader Joe's Item Has People Divided

    Bananas have some amazing benefits—helping build lean muscle, reduce bad cholesterol levels, support good bone health, and much more—while also being a convenient fruit you can take with you on the go or leave right on the counter. They go great sliced up on top of smoothie bowls and toast and are easily mashed for baking. But would you ever eat banana jelly? The Internet is divided.One of Trader Joe's newest items is an Organic Banana Fruit Spread—like a banana jam or butter. One TJ's Instagram account @traderjoesobsessed found the spread in the store and tried it. They say it's good, not too sweet, and has a caramel-like texture, but some people in the comments are still reluctant, saying it reminds them of baby food (others see this as a good thing).RELATED: The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRADER JOES OBSESSED&MORE ❤️ (@traderjoesobsessed)The $2.49 jar of Trader Joe's Organic Banana Fruit Spread contains organic bananas and organic cane sugar. It has 30 calories, 0 grams of fat, 5 milligrams of sodium, and 7 grams of sugar per 1 tablespoon. That's a considerable amount of sugar, as one commenter points out. Another mentions you can practically make the spread at home—using mashed bananas and honey or maple syrup.The jury's still out on whether or not it turns brown in two days, but for all the fans saying they won't try it because "ew," others give suggestions as to how to enjoy it. Use it in a peanut butter sandwich, on pancakes, with toast, with vanilla pudding, and even as a dip for chocolate pieces.We have to say, we're intrigued, but before you head out to get some of this banana spread, read up on the Surprising Side Effects of Eating Bananas, According to Science and The #1 Warning Sign You're Eating Too Many Bananas.To get all the latest Trader Joe's and other grocery store news delivered to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

  • This McDonald's Item Is Selling for $500 on Ebay

    If you were lucky enough to snag some of those collectible Pokémon cards that come as part of the latest McDonald's Happy Meals, you could be sitting on a pile of cash.As soon as the Pokémon collaboration was launched in February, professional collectors and scalpers descended on McDonald's restaurants to scoop them up—resulting in shortages of the new toys just a day later. Soon, the booster card packs and even individual cards started popping up for resale on Ebay, and some have been sold for hundreds of dollars.Because the toys have a limited-time run at McDonald's, Pokémon fanatics are willing to shell out some serious cash for toys that normally come for free with a Happy Meal. According to reports, a single McDonald's Pikachu card recently sold for $500 on Ebay, while entire cases of these cards can be bought for over $1,000.RELATED: McDonald’s Is Making These 8 Major UpgradesSome have blamed the too-quickly sold-out toys on policies of individual McDonald's locations that were willing to sell them without the Happy Meals, charging them as side items. This allowed buyers to clean out McDonald's restaurants of these coveted collectibles without having to deal with a hundred pesky Happy Meal burgers.McDonald's eventually issued a statement about the issue, asking their restaurants to set limits on Happy Meal purchases."We love seeing fans' passion for our limited-time Happy Meal promotion celebrating 25 years of Pokémon," the company said in a statement. "With such significant demand for our promotional Pokémon TCG cards, and seeing some fans going to extreme lengths to get them, we're working quickly to address shortages and also strongly encouraging restaurants to set a reasonable limit on Happy Meals sold per customer."While GameRant predicts the prices of these Pokémon cards on Ebay will eventually drop as the perceived scarcity of the cards disappears, some of the rarer items will certainly keep their monetary value. Here are some examples of 7 McDonald's Happy Meal Toys Worth Tons Today.Don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

  • Rapist took thumbs-up selfie with unconscious victim in park

    Thomas Mangar, 36, attacked the victim in a west London park before a man heard her screaming and struggling.

  • Trump allies attack Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey interview

    Former president has said he is ‘not a fan’ of the duchess

  • Police were called to guard a Florida vaccination site after rumors it had spare doses got out of control

    More than 200 people lined up for the extra vaccines on Sunday, many of whom did not meet eligibility requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Immune interference – why even 'updated' vaccines could struggle to keep up with emerging coronavirus strains

    Nurse Natalie O'Connor loads syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in February 2021. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty ImagesDespite the success and optimism of the new COVID-19 vaccination campaigns being rolled out worldwide, the emergence of new viral strains threatens to undermine their effectiveness. Indeed, South Africa has been forced to rethink its strategy as its initial vaccine of choice failed to provide protection to an emerging, but now dominant, viral variant. Hope is still high that the mRNA-based vaccines licensed in the U.S., with their spectacular efficacy, will continue to provide protection despite impaired targeting of new strains. The jury is still out on viral vector vaccines, like the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but early data showing a reduced effectiveness against the South African variant has raised alarms. RNA viruses, like coronaviruses, are known for their ability to mutate. With continued widespread infection, the opportunity for the virus to mutate and evade ongoing vaccination efforts remains high. Many in the scientific community have felt comfortable in the knowledge that mRNA-based vaccines can be quickly modified and redeployed. If the our current vaccines fail, we revaccinate individuals with obsolete immunity against the new strains, and play global whack-a-mole as the virus evolves. But it may not be that easy. As an immunologist who studies how antibody responses choose their targets, I am concerned that these “vaccine updates” may be less effective in patients that have already received their original shots. Immunological memory, the very thing that offers continued protection against a virus long after vaccination, can sometimes negatively interfere with the development of slightly updated immune responses. The scientific community needs to get ahead of this emerging problem and investigate vaccine approaches known to reduce the potential for viral escape. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, discusses coronavirus variants and adjusting to them. Vaccines are designed to generate immune memory In simplest terms, vaccines are a way to give your immune system a sneak peek at a pathogen. There are different ways to do this. One way is to inject inactivated versions of a virus, as has been done with polio. Another is to use noninfectious viral components such as the proteins used for flu vaccines. And most recently, scientists have found ways to deliver mRNA “instructions” that tell your body how to make those noninfectious viral components, as has been done with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19. These vaccines all train your immune system to identify and respond against critical components of a potential invader. An important part of that response is to get your body to produce antibodies that will hopefully prevent future infections, breaking the cycle of person-to-person transmission. However, it takes time for your immune system to generate those protective responses. Your immune system is immensely powerful – capable of destroying dangerous pathogens as well as your own tissue. The risk of accidentally producing antibodies that attack your own body is both very real, and potentially catastrophic. To prevent this, your immune system rigorously tests immune cells that produce antibodies – called B cells – to make sure that they are responding with high specificity to the pathogen and not your own tissue. This process can take weeks. Rushing it carries risks, and may be an important component of the manifestations of severe COVID-19. Vaccination gives your body the time to safely carry out that process – generating antibodies against the pathogen that pose no risk to your own cells. The antibodies you produce in that time will last months, and your immune system also remembers how to make them. The establishment of immune memory is a critical component of vaccines. The ability to remember what your immune system has responded against in the past gives it a significant edge when it encounters the same pathogen in the future. But what happens when the virus evolves, and that memory becomes “obsolete”? mRNA vaccines work differently than older vaccines. The specter of ‘original antigenic sin’ During a response to a pathogen, such as a virus, your immune system produces large amounts of a limited set of antibodies. Think of a virus as a car trying to run you over. You might produce one kind of antibody against the hood, one against the bumper, and one against the hubcaps that prevents the wheels from turning. You have produced three kinds of antibodies that are specific to the car, but only the hubcap antibodies will slow the car down. Your immune system will remember how to produce all three, and doesn’t distinguish between them. Now the virus-car mutates. It changes the changes the shape of the hubcaps, changes the material, or removes them altogether. Your immune system will remember the car – but not the hubcaps. The system doesn’t know that targeting the hubcap was the only important part, so it will ramp up its attack on the hood and bumper – minimizing the importance of all other responses. It may “tweak” its hubcap response, or perhaps even develop a new one from scratch, but that process will be slow and certainly of lower priority. In ignoring the new hubcap response, the immune system’s memory of the original car is not only obsolete, but actively interfering with the response necessary to target the new car’s wheels. This is what immunologists call ‘original antigenic sin’ – ineffective immune memory that hampers desired responses to new pathogen strains. This phenomenon is well documented in influenza where seasonal variants and repeat vaccinations dominate the landscape. However, this sort of interference is extraordinarily difficult to quantify making it hard to routinely study. Scientists and public health officials cannot ignore this threat in COVID-19, and must get out front of the virus. Fortunately, there is a path forward. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Multiple-strain vaccinations offer hope To combat this problem, significant efforts are being made to prioritize the pursuit of a single-shot flu vaccine, or a universal vaccine. The goal is to make a vaccine capable of neutralizing many different viral strains at once. To this end, researchers have begun making headway in the development and use of complex multi-strain vaccines, capitalizing on emerging research showing that if your immune system is presented with multiple versions of the same pathogen, it will tend to choose targets that are shared between them. Presented with a Model-T, Ford F150, and electric Mustang all at once, your immune system will often choose to ignore differences between the targets. Instead of focusing on the hood, or even the easily modified hubcaps, your immune system might recognize the shape and rubber on the tires. This altered response would not only interfere with the function of all three vehicles, but it would be targeting a region of the vehicle that is generalized. You have not created a vaccine against Mustangs, you have created a vaccine against road-based vehicles that use tires. The recent knowledge gains in influenza vaccination must be immediately applied to SARS-CoV-2. I am hopeful that the current class of mRNA vaccines will continue to provide protection against emerging strains, but this pandemic has taught us that hoping is not enough. Over the last year, governments around the world have stepped up to provide resources into the basic investigation of immune responses to COVID-19, and ongoing vaccination efforts. They had the foresight and courage to fund a new mRNA-based vaccination technology that has ushered in a new era in vaccination. Let’s build on that momentum and prioritize research into truly innovative approaches to vaccination that stand to benefit billions of people across the globe.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Matthew Woodruff, Emory University. Read more:Backlash against Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is real and risky – here’s how to make its rollout a successTwo gaps to fill for the 2021-2022 winter wave of COVID-19 cases Matthew Woodruff's research is supported by the National Institute of Health. He is also a co-founder of Jefferson's Electorate.

  • Young Americans Plan to Invest Stimulus Checks in Stocks

    While some recipients need their incoming stimulus checks to get by, others are planning to use that money to help secure their financial future.

  • Costco Is Selling Ready-Made Easter Baskets For Just $25 For The Easiest Easter Ever

    Be your own Easter bunny!!

  • NY Republicans to Introduce Cuomo Impeachment Resolution

    New York Republican state lawmakers announced on Monday that they would introduce an impeachment resolution against Governor Andrew Cuomo. State Assembly minority leader Will Barclay and other Republicans told reporters that they would introduce the resolution, while acknowledging that the caucus would not be able to force a vote on the issue. Democrats currently hold 101 out of 150 seats in the Assembly, while in the State Senate Democrats hold a supermajority of 43 out of 63 seats. “In order to lead this great state as governor, you need to have credibility and trust…and unfortunately, we feel the governor has lost that and now has an inability to lead,” Barclay said outside the State Capitol in Albany. Governor Cuomo currently faces multiple legal investigations over his administration’s misrepresentation of the number of coronavirus deaths in state nursing homes. Additionally, a number of former aides have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. “I don’t think I’ve used the term ‘bombshell’ [at] any time more in my life,” Barclay said. “It has been one bombshell after another.” Cuomo refused on Sunday to resign, saying calls for him to step down were “anti-Democratic.” “I was elected by the people of the state. I wasn’t elected by politicians. I’m not going to resign because of allegations,” Cuomo said. However, State Senate Majority Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins called for Cuomo’s resignation immediately after the governor declined to do so. “We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign,” Stewart-Cousins said in a statement. “We have more allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid nursing home data and questions surrounding the construction of a major infrastructure project.” Stewart-Cousins was referring to an investigation by the Times Union that raised questions regarding the structural integrity of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The bridge is named after Andrew Cuomo’s father, who served as governor from 1983 to 1994.

  • Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle deserves Oscar nomination for 'absolutely disgraceful' Oprah interview

    Morgan, who has long been a critic of Markle, received pushback on his comments on Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Merck's (MRK) COVID-19 Drug Shows Promise in Mid-Stage Study

    Merck (MRK) announces encouraging preliminary data from a mid-stage study evaluating its oral COVID-19 antiviral candidate, molnupiravir, evaluating it in non-hospitalized adults with symptomatic COVID-19.

  • Letters to the Editor: How can Blue Shield possibly help California with vaccines?

    If Blue Shield has a hard time serving the customers who already pay it, how will it get COVID-19 vaccine doses into the arms of people who don't?

  • Experimental antiviral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19

    A preliminary study shows that molnupiravir, an experimental antiviral drug, significantly reduced infectious virus in COVID-19 patients after five days of treatment. The drug is being developed by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck, with the companies sharing the study's results on Saturday. Testing is ongoing, and if further results show the drug can treat COVID-19 patients exhibiting symptoms, it could be the first oral antiviral used to fight the disease, The Wall Street Journal reports. The preliminary results are from a Phase 2 trial, which studied the effect of different doses in 182 people who had first reported COVID-19 symptoms within the previous week, tested positive during the most recent four days, and were not hospitalized. After five days, tests were unable to detect infectious virus in volunteers who took molnupiravir twice a day. Among those who received placebos, infectious virus was found in 24 percent of participants. The study also found that after three days, volunteers who took larger doses had lower levels of infectious virus than those who took the placebo. Carl Dieffenbach, director of the Division of AIDS at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Journal the study is "tantalizing and interesting, but it's not exactly 100 percent complete. What we need to confirm is that there's clinical benefit." So far, the only antiviral that has been authorized for use in COVID-19 patients is remdesivir, which studies have found modestly benefits hospitalized patients by shortening their stays. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyFor some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

  • We Have To Start Talking About Period Poop

    Period poop is one of those things no one talks about much, but so many people experience. My anecdotal experience confirms it: Mention “period poop” to a group of people who menstruate and you’ll hear a variety of stories, complaints, jokes, and questions. But now, for the first time, science has backed up my hunch that period poop is a super-common phenomenon, albeit an underreported one. A full 37% of people report experiencing diarrhea during their period, according to recently released findings from a study of 6,141 participants by Apple, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the NIEHS. Research around period symptoms, especially lesser-known ones like diarrhea, is woefully lacking. If you search PubMed, a site that aggregates scientific research articles, for the word “menstruation,” you’ll get about 8,000 hits between 2001 and 2018. Search that same time frame for the terms “cardiovascular,” “prostate cancer,” or “erectile dysfunction,” and you’ll see 900,000, 120,000, and 16,000 results, respectively, notes a Harvard University researcher involved in the study. We actually don’t know much about what’s a typical period symptom and what’s a red flag, which can make it harder for people to get help for issues that are interfering with their lives. It might seem a little silly, but it’s super-important to know how common period poop and other symptoms are. “I think we’ve all experienced, at times, physicians maybe not immediately getting on board with what you may be saying. This study gives us another tool in our toolbox to be able to say, ‘This is real, so let’s have a conversation about it,’” says Sumbul Desai, MD, Apple’s VP of Health. “The more evidence that we have as physicians to make decisions about clinical conditions and clinical actions, I think the better. And so, the more we can contribute evidence to this space, the better it’s going to be for everybody.” That’s the impetus of the Apple Women’s Health Study. It’s intended to stretch on for 10 years; researchers will analyze data gathered from Apple’s Cycle Tracking app in an attempt to better understand the menstrual cycle. (Participants explicitly opted into the study, and can choose what data they want to share, from cycle tracking to fitness and sleep tracking.) The diarrhea stat was released as part of an early snapshot of the first set of findings from the study. It’s a two-fold benefit: Data like this may empower people to talk to their doctor about their period symptoms, and it also may help clinicians treat those symptoms more seriously, which in turn will help people find relief more quickly. If you know how common period poop is, you’ll be more likely to mention it to your doctor during a check-up. And if your doctor understands that it’s common, they’ll be more likely to know what causes it and how it can be treated. For what it’s worth, here’s why period poop happens: During your period, the body produces compounds called prostaglandins, which cause uterine contractions. Your digestive organs are near the uterus, so those contractions can make you “go” more often. In an article in The New York Times, Jen Gunter, MD, OB/GYN, said that taking a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug such as ibuprofen shortly before your period is about to start, can reduce diarrhea; the meds block prostaglandin production. Further down the road, the data coming out of the Apple Women’s Health Study may also help physicians better understand symptoms that are correlated with conditions like PCOS and endometriosis. Women with endo, for instance, often aren’t diagnosed for 10 years or more, in part because doctors write off the red flags as standard period issues. The researchers involved in the study are excited to see what other information they glean from their research. And though the recently released findings are very early, they expect this year to offer some extremely interesting insights. “Women across the globe have been experiencing unprecedented stressors in their lives: physical, economic, mental, you name it,” notes Michelle Williams, ScD, Dean of the Faculty at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in reference to the pandemic. “The real value of a longitudinal study like what we are undertaking is that we’re able to characterize that moment in time in these biological and behavioral ways. So it’s fortuitous, that over the arc of time, we’ll be able to do snapshot analyses and look collectively across times like now, and hopefully, three or four or five years from now when those same environmental stressors are not quite at the same level, and see how our biology has changed.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?How To Have Period SexTalking Shop With Cherie Hoeger, Founder of SaaltPantone's Period Color Really Misses The Mark

  • This Is When Your Next Stimulus Check Will Finally Arrive

    The latest coronavirus relief bill has undergone weeks of negotiations by lawmakers. But the finalized package, which totals $1.9 trillion in total, was finally passed by the Senate on March 6, which means that the long-awaited third stimulus checks will soon start making their way to those who qualify. Fortunately, the wait for the $1,400 payment may not be very long: According to CNBC, your next stimulus check will likely arrive by the end of March. Read on to see what you can expect from the next round of payments, and for more on how this might affect your other finances, check out If You're Waiting on a Stimulus Check, Read This Before Filing Your Taxes. Payments could start arriving within two weeks of the bill's passage. Now that the Senate has passed the latest COVID relief bill, all that is required for it to be signed into law is for the House of Representatives' approval. If the bill passes its scheduled vote on March 9, President Joe Biden is expected to authorize the bill with his signature, telling a press conference on March 6: “This plan will get checks out the door starting this month to the Americans that so desperately need the help.”According to Garrett Watson, senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation, those who received their past two stimulus payments as a direct deposit should start seeing the funds arrive in their bank accounts within two weeks. For some, the bill's passage should initiate payments that will start arriving within days, CNN reports. How quickly you get your check will depend on how you received your previous payments. But if your banking information isn't on file with the IRS, you may be waiting a little longer for your money to arrive. Watson told CNBC that those who previously received direct payments as debit cards or physical checks may see delays as long as April or May for them to make it to their mailboxes.Still, Watson remained confident that this rollout of funds will likely be quicker than previous payments, despite the crunch of tax season potentially slowing down the IRS. “The good news is that there is a bit more infrastructure and a more formalized process to do this than this time last year, because they’ve been through it twice,” he told CNBC. And for more on whether or not you'll see another payment, check out This Is Why You May No Longer Qualify for the Next Stimulus Check. Changes to the bill mean you may not qualify for a check this round. But not everyone who has collected a COVID stimulus payment will see one this round. As a part of late negotiations, Biden agreed to stricter income limits on the third stimulus checks in hopes of garnering more bipartisan support for the bill, according to The New York Times. The Senate approved the proposed change that lowered the income caps from the previous stimulus checks by $20,000, meaning that no individuals making more than $80,000 and no couples with incomes exceeding $160,000 will receive payments. Single parents who make more than $120,000 will now also no longer be receiving a payment.Now, only individuals making $75,000 or less will receive full $1,400 checks, as well as couples making a combined income of $150,000 or less and single parents making $112,500. But those who make more than the set amounts will gradually see their payments decrease, capping out completely at the $80,000-, $120,000-, and $160,000-mark for individuals, single parents, and couples, respectively. It might be important to file your 2020 taxes as soon as possible. The salary caps may be different between this round of stimulus and the previous, but a major life change may mean you still qualify for a payment. If you've seen a salary reduction, lost a job, or had a child since you filed your 2019 taxes, updating your information with a more recent filing could help secure a check, CBS News reports.Those who are still waiting on previous stimulus checks may want to consider filing, as well: any missing payments could still make their way to those who qualify in the form of a tax credit. Doing so will lower the amount of money you owe or increase the size of your tax return, AARP reports. And for more on when the pandemic may take another bad turn, check out Dr. Fauci Says This Is the Sign That We'll Have Another COVID Surge.

  • Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has taken the coronavirus vaccine

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tells "Axios on HBO" that he recently received his first of two doses of the company's coronavirus vaccine. Why it matters: Bourla told CNBC in December that company polling found that one of the most effective ways to increase confidence in the vaccine was to have the CEO take it. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.However, Bourla waited until it was his turn in line to receive his shot, and told "Axios on HBO" that he now feels "liberated."The big picture: Bourla said he'd advise a family member to get any vaccine offered to them, even those that aren't as effective against symptomatic disease as the Pfizer shot."This is a pandemic. The vaccines that are approved by the FDA are all vaccines that are meeting the threshold," he said."If it was the case, can I get a vaccine now — any vaccine now — or a vaccine that I prefer two months later, I would go with whatever I can get now."The backstory: Pfizer and Moderna's coronavirus vaccines, which used mRNA, are upwards of 90% effective against any symptomatic disease.Johnson & Johnson's recently-authorized, one-shot vaccine appears to be significantly less effective against symptomatic disease, but equally as good at preventing hospitalization and death.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • We Asked 1,000 Readers Why They Invested In Plug Power, FuelCell

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. We surveyed a group of over 1,000 readers on why they invested in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL). Before sharing exactly why they chose to invest in clean energy manufacturing, respondents were given the opportunity to share their 2020 and 2021 trading history with each stock. Over the last year, which clean energy manufacturing stocks have you traded or invested in? Select all that apply. EV stock % of respondents who have traded or invested in the stock Plug Power 77% FuelCell Energy 64% What Are Plug Power And FuelCell? Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. Plug Power has garnered an abundance of attention from investors in 2020 for its GenDrive system, a hydrogen-fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles. FuelCell Energy designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. According to FuelCell, its systems are catered to meet the needs of customers across several industries, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. The Biden Administration The first of two main reasons for investing in clean energy manufacturing: Many respondents suggested the Biden administration’s embrace of clean energy will provide favorable business conditions for fuel cell manufacturers. Many from this group of investors simply believe fuel cell systems are the best renewable energy option for the future, and green energy legislation from the Biden administration will push stock in companies like Plug Power and FuelCell to new heights as a result. Is It Altruistic To Buy Stock In Clean Energy? Several respondents from this week’s study said they want to do their part in promoting a healthier Earth by buying stock in Plug Power and FuelCell, and said the development of fuel cell systems will provide a greater, greener future for generations to come. Now, before questioning or admonishing someone for proudly claiming their first and foremost reason for investing in clean energy stock is to increase the probability of a greener future and not financial gain, does the motive behind the investment actually matter if the companies are doing the right things? Let's consider how the behavioral economics concept of altruism fits into the world of investing in clean energy. We'll use TheBEHub's definition of altruism: when people make sacrifices to benefit others without expecting a personal reward, they are thought to behave altruistically. In practice, altruism is most commonly referred to in pro-social behaviors including volunteering, philanthropy and helping others in emergencies. So circling back to the investment proposition behind many of our respondents, altruistic behavior is defined as a behavior benefiting others (a company or cause) at a cost to the altruist (potential investment losses). All in all, there’s not a lot of 21st-century literature out there discussing whether buying stock in an enterprise a given trader or investor believes could help the state of the world improve needs to be altruistic to make the greatest possible impact. We won't go too far down the rabbit hole, but it's food for thought: would society be better off, in the case of investing, if altruism was more widely practiced among its members? This survey was conducted by Benzinga in March 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Apple, Microsoft, Disney, Plug Power Are MovingHere's Why Moderna, Plug Power, AMC, GameStop Are Moving© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Meghan Markle says her father ‘betrayed her’ in new Oprah clip as he faces TV interview with Piers Morgan

    Duchess describes way in which UK tabloids ‘hunted’ down her parents before falling out with her father, Thomas Markle

  • Japan COVID-19 inoculations off to snail pace start due to vaccine, syringe shortages

    Japan's COVID-19 inoculation campaign is moving at a glacial pace, hampered by a lack of supply and a shortage of specialty syringes that underscore the enormous challenge it faces in its aim to vaccinate every adult by the year's end. At the current rate, it would take 126 years to vaccinate Japan's population of 126 million. By contrast, South Korea, which began its vaccinations a week later than Japan, had administered nearly seven times more shots as of Sunday.