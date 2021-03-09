Looking for a COVID vaccine? This site can help find spares — but you’ll need patience

Katie Camero
·3 min read
In an attempt to rid Americans of the tedious task of refreshing websites for hours on end, a team of 21 medical advisors, technology experts and business people are running a site that matches COVID-19 vaccine providers with leftover doses to people who want one.

The free service, coined Dr. B, was not only developed to bring nationwide organization to a cluttered vaccination system, but it was also designed to make access to COVID-19 vaccines “more efficient and equitable,” the group’s website says.

The site is available in English and Spanish, and will expand into more languages in the future.

“Leftovers happen. People miss their appointments. Vials come with extra doses. Any thawed vials must be used within 6 hours, or they get thrown out…. Join the standby list to get connected with local providers with extra doses,” the website says.

Its founder, tech entrepreneur Cyrus Massoumi, told several news outlets that he silently launched the site in January and dodged early interviews with mainstream media to ensure groups disproportionately affected by the pandemic, such as non-white communities, received word of the program first.

Instead, Massoumi went on Zoom calls with representatives from Black churches and Native American community groups, for example, The New York Times reported.

“It was really important for him to let these communities have potentially a place at the front of the line, or to get the information early,” Brooke Williams, a member of the Resistance Revival Chorus in New York who was a part of one of the Zoom calls with Massoumi, told the outlet. “Hearing about shots that were getting thrown out was just heartbreaking and infuriating.”

A work in progress

Only two vaccine providers, one in Little Rock, Arkansas, and another in Queens, New York, are currently working with Dr. B, according to Insider. But more than 200 additional sites are set to join the effort.

People who want to join the waiting list must provide their name, birthdate, ZIP code and email address, as well as any health conditions they have and what their living situation is like.

They will receive a text message when a vaccine provider in their area reports it has extra COVID-19 vaccine doses, in which “you will be given a certain amount of time to respond and claim the dose before you start traveling to the provider,” according to the Dr. B website. “If you decline or do not respond, we will reassign that dose to another person....[and] assume that you no longer wish to receive alerts and will remove you from the vaccine waitlist unless you respond to rejoin.”

Once a confirmation is sent to Dr. B, the site may “send your information to that provider who may verify your eligibility in person. We will not sell, share or transfer your data to any third-parties, other than as set forth in our privacy policy.”

Hundreds of thousands sign up

More than 764,000 people have joined the waiting list as of Tuesday afternoon, with hundreds of people signing up within the minute.

Massoumi declined to tell Time how many people have been vaccinated through his site so far, but said the more than 200 other providers willing to join forces “range everywhere from individual pharmacies in rural settings to homeless shelters, academic medical centers, you name it — it’s a pretty representative set of who’s actually giving the vaccine.”

Anyone who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine is encouraged to register. Those who are looking to get their second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine must speak with the provider that administered their first shot.

Dr. B was named after Massoumi’s grandfather who became a doctor during the Spanish flu and “dedicated his life to removing obstacles between patients and care.”

