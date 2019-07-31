Looking At Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (LON:CSSG) From All Angles

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (LON:CSSG), it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Croma Security Solutions Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

In the previous year, CSSG has ramped up its bottom line by 64%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did CSSG outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Electronic industry expansion, which generated a 10% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. CSSG's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that CSSG has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Investors should not worry about CSSG’s debt levels because the company has none! It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. CSSG has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

AIM:CSSG Income Statement, July 31st 2019 More

For Croma Security Solutions Group, I've compiled three key aspects you should look at:

