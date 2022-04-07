‘Looking cute’: See this British reality star walk her dog in Miami in just a unikini

Smart woman: Kimberley Garner is making the most out of living in South Florida.

Judging by her Instagram timeline, the (relatively) recent British transplant has a place by the water with insane views.

If you want a case of real estate FOMO, browse through myriad pics of her out on the “Made in Chelsea” reality star’s terrace.

‘Look out, Florida’: Swimsuit model Joy Corrigan strikes a few poses in Miami Beach

Slight caveat: Garner’s amazing situation here may just attract even more out of towners to the Magic City.

In one particularly gorgeous shot taken at sunset, with a clear view of the ocean, Garner asked her 558,000 followers: “Where’s that one place that you feel is special, is yours? Can sit here for hours just watching. It’s so beautiful.”

‘30 is the new 20’: See Nina Agdal pose in lingerie to celebrate her birthday in Miami

The 31 year old former Londoner, who designs an eponymous swimwear collection, also is taking advantage of our fab weather.

A recent snap shows her strolling on the beach with her adorable dog Sasha — in one of her designs, a slinky, white maillot, also known as a unikini.

“Me and Sasha looking cute,” said the caption.

One hundred percent agreed.

Walking your dog in a bathing suit is entirely acceptable in Miami, so welcome.