Looking At Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) From All Angles

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. DMGT is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Daily Mail and General Trust here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

DMGT’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that DMGT manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. DMGT appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.27x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Income investors would also be happy to know that DMGT is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 3.9%. DMGT has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

Next Steps:

For Daily Mail and General Trust, there are three relevant factors you should further research:

