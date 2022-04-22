Looking to deepen pain for Putin, West studying oil and gas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELLEN KNICKMEYER
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States unleashed some of its toughest actions against Russian President Vladimir Putin right after he rolled his troops into Ukraine. Polls in the U.S. find that people want Washington to do more. So what’s left, financially, diplomatically and militarily, to step up the pressure?

The U.S. could get strong results from any number of next steps, economists and current and former U.S. officials say. It could simply persist in pouring cash and potent weaponry into Ukraine — a likely course. It could even commit to shutting down some of the inroads the Kremlin has made into U.S. political and financial systems, also conceivable.

But the mightiest trigger the West can pull now on Russia, many experts agree, is the one on a gas pump nozzle. Cutting off Russian profits from oil and natural gas sales has become a main topic among world leaders looking at what else they can do to force Putin to end his invasion.

“It would be very useful to try to devise a way to reduce proceeds from those sales and that really is the proper objective, I think, of a ban,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a meeting of world finance leaders Thursday.

“But if we can think of a way to do that without harming the entire world from higher energy prices, that would be ideal," Yellen said.

President Joe Biden already has ended the relatively minor U.S. imports of Russian oil and other fossil fuel products. But the U.S. would be central if allies move to cut the global flow of Russian fuel and punish nations and businesses that fail to comply.

Global purchases of Russian oil and gas production account for at least 40% of government revenue for Moscow. Exports are keeping Russia’s economy afloat despite the sanctions enacted so far and financing the war.

Cutting back further on Russian petroleum to the market would make a global supply crunch even worse, increasing prices for everyone, including in the United States.

Republicans already are making gas price increases that stem in part from Russia’s war a top campaign point against Biden.

“Everybody wants a pain-free option, right?” asked Daniel Fried, a former assistant U.S. secretary of state for Europe, and one of many urging the U.S. to take tougher action as Russia builds forces for a new phase of attacks in Ukraine. “Yeah, they seldom exist.”

“If anybody writes they can do this thing without some effect on gas prices, you know, without taking a hit — you’re crazy, because you can’t,” Fried said.

The U.S. is already being asked to assure the world that U.S. producers can help make up for lost Russian supply, if Europe moves to cut the hose on Russian oil purchases quickly. The U.S. would likely be an administrator and enforcer in any secondary sanctions to penalize China or other nations or businesses if they buy from or enable Russia’s oil and gas industry.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said European nations have considered diverting their payments for Russian oil and gas into escrow accounts, similar to deals forced on Iran and Iraq as part of sanctions.

A poll by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that more than half of respondents want Biden to be tougher on Putin.

People in the U.S. may just be coming around to accepting that doing that could mean financial hardships for them. By 51% to 45%, respondents in the AP-NORC poll said the U.S. should focus on sanctioning Russia as effectively as possible more than on limiting damage to the U.S. economy.

But ask Alan Gold of Potomac, Maryland, if he's willing to pay more for gasoline as part of any global move to starve Russia of money for the Ukraine war, and the answer you get is a growl.

“I'm paying $5 a gallon now,” Gold said this past week at a strip mall gas station, jerking his head at the price tally rolling upward as he pumped gas into his vehicle.

Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist of the Institute of International Finance, said Russia's war is boosting the price it gets for its oil and gas, driving the surplus in Russia's current accounts to nearly $60 billion, a recent high despite all the West's sanctions.

Economists and policymakers have to decide next steps as part of the larger context of militaries at war, the risks of nuclear war and the cost of Ukrainian lives, Ribakova told an online panel with Princeton’s Bendheim Center for Finance this past week. “This is the cost we’re thinking about when we think about sanctions ... not just about economics.”

Barring major shifts, the financial realm is the one where the next major U.S. actions against Russia will come from.

Militarily, the U.S. is unlikely to send in many new, complex weapons systems, like U.S. tanks or fighter or bomber jets. Doing so would tie up Ukrainian fighters in training on unfamiliar weapons when they're needed for fighting, by the Pentagon's reasoning.

Instead, the U.S. is expected to keep doing what it's doing militarily, only more so, pumping in more cash and basic battlefield weapons and resupplies. On Thursday Biden pledged an additional $1.3 billion for heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and other aid.

Further boosting U.S. intelligence-sharing to help Ukraine in the fight is an option.

On the diplomatic front, the U.S. and likeminded nations are exploring ways Russia could be further isolated. Russia has already been suspended from the U.N. Human Rights Council and is facing a push at the world body’s educational, scientific and cultural organization to strip it of its UNESCO presidency and bar it from hosting a June meeting of its World Heritage Committee.

Russia is unlikely to be suspended from the International Civil Aviation Organization, World Health Organization or Food and Agriculture Organization, however. Any attempt to remove it from the world body’s most powerful grouping – the U.N. Security Council – would fail on a Russian and likely Chinese veto.

Talk of the U.S. officially designating Russia or Russian mercenaries as terrorists or supporters of terrorism hasn't gained traction.

There is another big step the U.S. and its democratic allies should take, that doesn't get as much attention, argues Alex Finley, a former officer of the CIA’s directorate of operations: Clean up their own act.

“We need to examine our own role,” said Finley, who tracks seizures of Russian yachts and other Western penalties on Putin. She and others say lax regulation and enforcement in the West have allowed Putin and Russia to influence U.S. elections, park cash from corrupt enterprises in shell companies and offshore tax havens, and buy visas and passports to Western countries.

It's all served to erode transparency and the rule of law in Western democracies, as Putin intended, said Finley.

The West got lax because "we made money with it,” Finley said. “But we did it in a way that we sold ... part of the soul of democracy.”

___

Associated Press writers Matthew Lee, Robert Burns and Fatima Hussein contributed from Washington.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen warns European ban on Russian energy could harm economies

    A European ban on Russian oil and gas imports could have unintended economic consequences, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.

  • Yellen: European ban on Russian energy may do more harm than good

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday raised doubts about how much a European ban on Russian energy imports would hurt the Russian economy. During a Thursday press conference, Yellen said it was essential for the European Union to end its dependence on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports — a critical energy supply for…

  • UN chief to meet with Putin to press for peace in Ukraine

    U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next week to make an urgent, face-to-face plea for peace in Ukraine, the world body said Friday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Guterres is due to meet Tuesday with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and that Putin will also host the U.N. chief.

  • A look at the wood pellet industry, impact to climate change

    CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti shows us the controversial industry cutting down trees to generate power. He investigates wood pellets effect on the environment.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 40% This Year. Should You Buy Shares?

    It can pay to follow what the top investors in the world are doing with their money. While you shouldn't blindly follow others into investing ideas, searching the public filings of seasoned capital allocators can be helpful in sourcing new ideas for your portfolio.

  • UN chief to meet Putin in Moscow next week

    United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is heading to Moscow on April 26 for a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to get the Kremlin to cease its war on Ukraine. Putin will receive Guterres while the secretary-general has a “working meeting and lunch” with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to…

  • Britain reveals Ukrainian soldiers are training locally

    Britain has trained the Ukrainian military since 2015, following Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

  • Cryptocurrency miner in latest Russian sanctions targets

    The sanctions include the first set of penalties against a cryptocurrency mining firm in relation to the war. The Treasury Department’s sanctions arm designated the commercial bank Transkapitalbank, which has operations in China and the Middle East. Transkapitalbank is a Russian privately owned commercial bank which the U.S. says has helped sanctioned clients process dollar payments, by providing an alternative communication channel to SWIFT — the dominant system for global financial transactions.

  • Former teammates, coaches honor Haskins at emotional service

    Former teammates and coaches bid farewell to Dwayne Haskins during an emotional memorial service on Friday, a little less than two weeks after the 24-year-old quarterback died after being struck while walking on a South Florida highway. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and current Ohio State coach Ryan Day were among several hundred mourners that attended a 90-minute service at Allegheny Alliance Church in Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood, not far from Heinz Field, where the Steelers play their home games.

  • U.S Government Sanctions Russian Crypto Miners after IMF Report

    Russian-linked Bitriver AG becomes the first designated virtual currency mining company just one day after the IMF Global Financial Stability Report.

  • 'It couldn’t have been better' — Louise Worsham reflects on 10 years at T4C

    'It couldn’t have been better' — Worsham reflects on 10 years at T4C

  • Praying football coach asking Supreme Court for his job back

    The clock ran down at the end of the homecoming game and spectators stormed the football field, knocking over members of the high school band — all to gather around an assistant coach as he took a knee in prayer, surrounded by uniformed players. Six years later, after losing his coaching job and repeatedly losing in court, that former Washington state coach, Joe Kennedy, will take his arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, saying the Bremerton School District violated his First Amendment rights by refusing to let him continue praying at midfield immediately after games. Kennedy's effort to get his job back helped earn him an appearance at a 2016 Donald Trump rally and quickly became a cultural touchstone, pitting public school employees' religious liberties against what his critics describe as longstanding principles separating church and state and protecting students from religious coercion.

  • EVs can store power for our homes and the grid: Why ‘vehicle-to-everything’ technology is a must-follow investing theme

    The Biden administration joins private sector to push "vehicle-to-everything" technology. V2X is a growth area for EVs, as well as chips and other tech.

  • Ukraine has liberated nearly 1,000 settlements from Russian control, Zelenskyy says

    Ukraine has liberated nearly 1,000 settlements from the Russian invaders, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced late Wednesday. Zelenskyy's speech focused on the prospect of Ukraine joining the European Union, celebrating the visit of European Council President Charles Michel.

  • Some Texas educators are losing their licenses for quitting during the school year

    Amid a teacher shortage, some Texas educators are losing their licenses for quitting during the school year.

  • Ohio Republicans pick sides as primary battle for U.S. Senate race enters final stretch

    Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate primary race in Ohio have been stumping around the state, with former President Donald Trump bypassing his former national security adviser Michael Flynn and backing the commentator J.D. Vance.

  • Officials: Man convicted of 2009 Charlotte murder arrested in Texas for crossing border illegally

    A man convicted of a 2009 murder in Charlotte was arrested in Texas Thursday after he crossed the border illegally, according to officials.

  • The battle for Donbas: Why the weapons the US is rushing to Ukraine are so critical

    As Russia's military gears up for what it hopes will be a decisive victory over Ukraine in the eastern part of the country, the U.S. is rushing to send weapons and equipment needed to hold off the larger invading force in the rural and open Donbas terrain -- a far different battlefield from the urban fighting where Ukrainian forces held an advantage. What could make all the difference now is the new $800 million military aid package for Ukraine President Joe Biden announced Thursday. "Now they've launched and refocused their campaign to seize new territory in eastern Ukraine, and we're in a critical window now of time where they're going to set the stage for the next phase of this war," Biden said of the Russian offensive, which U.S. military officials believe is just getting started.

  • Scholz says top priority is avoiding NATO confrontation with Russia

    BERLIN (Reuters) -NATO must avoid a direct military confrontation with Russia that could lead to a third world war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Der Spiegel when asked about Germany's failure to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine. Scholz is facing growing criticism at home and abroad for his government's apparent reluctance to deliver heavy battlefield weapons, such as tanks and howitzers, to Ukraine to help it fend off Russian attacks, even as other Western allies step up shipments.

  • Grandma forced 4-year-old to drink whiskey in deadly punishment, Louisiana cops say

    Authorities said the girl’s mother did nothing to stop it.