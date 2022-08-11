Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

TipRanks
·6 min read

Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking.

With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real champions of capital returns for investors to consider. These stocks feature Strong Buy ratings from the Street’s analysts, reliable dividend payments over a decade or more, and they still have a double-digit share price upside in the near term. Here’s a closer look.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

The first dividend aristocrat we're looking at is Exxon Mobil, one of the major oil and energy firms operating in the global markets. The company operates on every continent except Antarctica, and has extensive production ops in both crude oil and natural gas. Its US activities include extensive refining operations, while the company has major oil and natural gas extraction plays offshore of Guyana in South America, in Indonesia, and in Papua New Guinea. Exxon Mobil boasts a market cap near $370 billion, and where the broader markets are down this year, XOM shares have gained 53%.

A look at Exxon Mobil’s recent 2Q22 earnings shows that the company operates on a sound footing. Top line revenues came in at $115.7 billion, and supported $20 billion in cash flow from operations and $17.9 billion in net earnings. Per share, earnings were reported at $4.14, a significant increase from the year-ago quarter’s $1.10 EPS.

This solid performance backs up a solid dividend. XOM paid out 88 cents per common share in Q2, and the Q3 payment has been declared at the same level for next month’s distribution. At this level, the dividend annualizes to $3.52 per share and gives a yield of ~4%. Exxon Mobil has kept up a reliable dividend payment for the past decades.

Checking in with the Street’s analysts, we find that Credit Suisse’s Manav Gupta rates XOM shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $125 price target to suggest a one-year upside of ~37%. (To watch Gupta’s track record, click here)

Backing this stance, Gupta writes: “We have XOM generating ~$37.8Bn in post dividend FCF in 2022, which will be used to support higher shareholder returns (~$15Bn buyback) and build cash on the balance sheet. Post Russia-Ukraine conflict, world is short crude, refined products and natural gas, XOM’s differentiated growth strategy will deliver excellent return on capital employed.”

Overall, this oil major has picked up reviews from 13 Wall Street analysts in recent weeks, and these include 10 to Buy and 3 to Hold, for a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. XOM shares are priced at $91.45 and have an average price target of $110.13, indicating room for ~20% share growth in the year ahead. (See XOM stock forecast on TipRanks)

Linde plc (LIN)

From oil and natural gas, let’s switch over to industrial gasses. Linde is the world’s largest provider in this niche, and manufactures a wide range of gasses for industrial use. The company’s products include such common materials as argon, nitrogen, and oxygen, as well as more volatile gasses like hydrogen and acetylene. Linde can provide gasses in a wide range of forms, from normal atmospheric pressure or higher pressure liquefied forms. The company also provides engineering services for gas processing, separation, and liquefaction. Linde’s gas products are found in applications as varied as welding, laser technology, and medicine. The company reported $31 billion in total sales last year.

Turning to corporate performance, we find that Linde’s 2Q22 top revenues came in at $8.5 billion, a gain of 12% year-over-year. For the first half of 2022, the company has brought in $16.7 billion, more than half the total from 2021 – which bodes well for the full-year totals. Linde saw an operating cash flow for the quarter of $2.1 billion, an increase of 17% y/y, and adjusted earnings of $3.10 per share. EPS was up 15% from the year-ago quarter.

Looking forward, Linde bumped up its full-year earnings guidance significantly, to the $11.73 to $11.93 range. Achieving this will mark growth of 10% to 12% year-over-year.

So Linde runs a profitable business – and it passes the profits on to investors. The company’s dividend, recently declared for Q3 and scheduled for payment in mid-September, is currently $1.17 per common share, or $4.68 annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields a 1.5%, but the real attraction here is the reliability; Linde has been keeping up its dividend payments, and gradually increasing them, for the past 30 years.

Looking at Linde's second quarterly results, Morgan Stanley's Vincent Andrews is impressed with the company’s execution in recent months, writing: "Linde's pattern of beating its conservative guidance continued in 2Q22 despite the continued run up in European natural gas prices and adverse FX movement, which were clearly a headwind, though the company beat both MSe and consensus easily in the EMEA segment."

"The company beat both Morgan Stanley and consensus in all segments but Americas and investors are likely to key off of the continued ex-passthrough margin expansion in APAC and EMEA, in line with our view that Linde continues to have a significant self-help opportunity in those segments that is particularly advantageous in the current environment of energy cost inflation," the analyst added.

In line with his comments, Andrews rates LIN shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and sets a $365 price target, implying an upside potential of 18% for the next 12 months. (To watch Andrews’ track record, click here)

While Linde is hardly a household name, the company is an essential link in multiple industries, and as such, it has attracted plenty of attention from Wall Street. LIN shares have received 20 recent analyst reviews, a total that includes 16 Buys, 3 Holds, and a single Sell, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Overall, the stock has ~12% one-year upside, based on a trading price of $309.40 and an average price target of $347.46. (See LIN stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Exxon Stock Is Rebounding; Why A Covered Call Could Boost The Yield By 30%

    Exxon Mobil is currently one of the top yielding S&P 500 stocks. Exxon stock is also above rising 21-day and 200-day moving averages, but slightly below the 50 day. According to IBD Stock Checkup, XOM stock ranks No. 5 in its group and has a Composite Rating of 95, an EPS Rating of 80 and a Relative Strength Rating of 95.

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Alphabet and 7 More Stocks Wall Street Loves That Aren’t Too Pricey

    Barron's looked for stocks that Wall Street loves that are trading at a big discount to what analysts believe they are worth.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

    Seeking a lifetime of growing passive income? These Dividend Aristocrats may be an excellent fit for your portfolio.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are Poised for a Big Rally, Says Oppenheimer

    Does high risk mean high reward? Not necessarily, so say the pros on Wall Street. Specifically citing penny stocks, or stocks that trade for less than $5 per share, analysts advise caution as these names might still be in the early innings, or it could be that they face an uphill battle that is just too steep. Luring investors with their bargain price tags, these stocks might be up against overpowering headwinds or have weak fundamentals. However, analysts argue there are early-stage companies t

  • 9 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Jacob Mitchell’s Antipodes Partners

    In this article, we discuss 9 dividend stocks to buy according to Jacob Mitchell’s Antipodes Partners. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s performance and its investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Jacob Mitchell’s Antipodes Partners. Jacob Mitchell founded Antipodes Partners in 2015 and is […]

  • Big Oil Sees Upside of Climate Bill As Small Drillers Brace for New Fees, Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas executives from Exxon Mobil Corp. to Occidental Petroleum Corp. have been quick to applaud parts of the $437 billion climate, tax and health-care legislation that Congress is poised to pass this week. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against U

  • AAPL Stock Eyes Home Run As Top Funds Place $1.7 Billion Bet

    As Apple makes a triumphant return to top the list of new buys by the best mutual funds, AAPL stock tees up a new buy point.

  • GE Is Worth More in Pieces. Wall Street’s Math Shows Why.

    Management is breaking the conglomerate into three pieces so analysts are considering what each one would be worth on its own.

  • Dutch Bros 2Q Revenue Jumps 44%; Raises Forecast

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) coffee chain reported a sharp increase in revenue in the second quarter and raised its revenue guidance for the full year. Revenue rose 44% at $186.4 million in the quarter from a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Total revenue for the […]

  • Nvidia is just one sign the PC boom is officially over

    The explosive growth in PC shipments that took hold when people around the world took refuge in their homes for nearly two years has finally sputtered out.

  • Americans turn to credit card rewards to absorb inflation

    Almost two-thirds of rewards cardholders cared about their rewards now more than ever, according to one survey.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • Redbox Stock Plunges After Shareholders OK Acquisition by Chicken Soup for the Soul

    Redbox, which runs a chain of DVD rental kiosks, will become part of Chicken Soup for the Soul, which runs Crackle and other streaming services.

  • Disney's stock jumps 6% after huge subscriber and earnings beat

    Disney reported its fiscal third quarter earnings on Wednesday after the bell. Here's what to know.

  • Coupang Raises Profit Forecast, Narrows Loss After Fee Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc., the South Korean e-commerce giant backed by SoftBank Group Corp., raised its earnings forecast for 2022 and narrowed its losses as higher monthly membership fees and improved operational efficiency helped boost profitability. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe f

  • As a distillery in the state of Wisconsin, Waterford Stillhouse is only able to serve distilled spirits, liqueurs and bitters that they manufacture

    Brian is in downtown Waterford learning how they make honey and jalapeno simple syrups that mix well with their locally hand-crafted spirits.