Looking to donate? Find a food pantry near you

Are people in your community starving?

Odds are, yes.

The Food Bank of South Jersey reported serving about 160,000 South Jersey residents a month in 2023, a telling increase from a 112,000-person average last year. According to the food bank, more pounds of food will also be distributed in 2023 than in the last two years.

This is following a national trend of need for food resources.

A USDA study released in October found that in 2022, 17 million U.S. households were food insecure, a 3.5 million household increase from 2021.

Sarah F. Geiger, SJFB's Director of Programs and Services, says that the current demand for food is higher than numbers the organization saw during the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount of food insecurity is what she calls an "unacceptable reality."

"It can be any of us," Geiger said, emphasizing that food insecurity is all around. "It's in everybody's neighborhood."

Are you looking for assistance? Or do you have resources at your table that you're willing to share?

See below for methods of donation, resources and a list of various food pantries and distribution sites in the South Jersey area.

Ways to donate to food banks in South Jersey

Unable to make it to a drop-off site? Some food banks also accept monetary donations to support their efforts, and volunteers are always encouraged to donate their time.

Geiger says that donations of "food, friends or dollars" are always welcome.

Making monetary donations:

According to Geiger, monetary donations are the best option for those looking to help neighbors in need. Because food banks often buy in bulk, the value of your donation is able to stretch, and $1 can equate to three meals for a person in need.

To donate to FBSJ, visit foodbanksj.org.

The Community Food Bank of South Jersey also accepts monetary donations to service communities in the Garden State.

According to CFBNJ, 33 million Americans are food insecure, and 725,000 of them reside in New Jersey.

To donate to CFBNJ, visit their website cfbnj.org.

Volunteering your time:

If you find yourself with spare time during the holiday season, consider reaching out to a food pantry near you to help volunteer.

FBSJ has volunteering roles for on-site food packaging, off-site distributions and other office and programming tasks.

To volunteer with FBSJ, visit foodbanksj.org.

Other pantries and distribution sites in South Jersey

Note: Hours will vary; some locations may require ID or proof of income.

Burlington County

SVDP - Holy Eucharist Conference, Tabernacle; 609-268-0005

Jacob's Chapel AME Church, Mt. Laurel; 856-235-7900

Atlantic County

CFBNJ Community Assistance Pantry, Egg Harbor Twp; 908-838-4981

Friends of Jean Webster (Sister Jean's), Atlantic City

Camden County

Cultivate Church, Voorhees; 856-429-6633

Hope UM Church, Voorhees; 856-751-4673

Church of the Sacred Heart, Camden; 856-966-6700

More: Are those leftovers still good? What to know about food safety

Cape May County

Cape May Community Food Closet, Cape May; 609-600-7715

Ocean City Community Food Cupboard, Ocean City; 609-525-9288

Cumberland County

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Food Pantry, Bridgeton; 856-451-3233

Help and Hope Food Closet, Millville; 856-293-4357

Higher Places Ministries Food Pantry, Vineland; 856-839-2376

Gloucester County

The Pitman Pantry, Pitman; 856-589-8313

North Baptist Church, Woodbury; 856-845-8433

Salem County

Mickey Bowman Food Pantry, Salem; 856-803-0780

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: How to fight against food insecurity in South Jersey