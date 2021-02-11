'Looking down their nose at you': GameStop frenzy showed a fresh contempt for hedge funds. So why do Americans hate them?

Jessica Menton, USA TODAY

In the middle of a pandemic and slow economic recovery, Americans think they’ve identified their Wall Street villain: hedge funds.

Their nemesis is summed up in a few searing images: a hedge fund manager who makes millions betting that the subprime mortgage market will collapse, without warning them. Or another relaxing on a yacht as the economy tanks.

Years of anger culminated late last month when a group of angry small-time investors on Reddit took on a few of those firms in the GameStop “short squeeze” frenzy. That spurred millions of others to join in, as their effort to drive up the price of a stock perceived as undervalued soon shifted to a campaign to “Stick it to Wall Street." They used the "squeeze" to rally the share price and make profits for themselves while forcing the hedge funds who had bet it would fall to buy it to prevent greater losses.

So what are these funds and where does this resentment come from?

Hedge funds, known for using higher risk investing strategies, are private investment vehicles that typically wealthy individuals use to get higher returns. They control more than $3 trillion in assets globally. But they've angered many Americans by gutting companies like former American retail icon Sears, causing layoffs and engaging in questionable financial practices that contributed to the near collapse of the U.S. financial system in 2008, experts say.

'This is life changing': Meet the Redditors behind the GameStop saga

“Most people see it as guys in suits looking down their nose at you,” says Adam Bixler, 28, an active user on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum, whose members led the charge against the funds. “How I feel is probably how a lot of people feel when thinking about the financial crisis and the massive wealth inequality that exists in this country.”

Radio Shack, Toys ‘R’ Us and Payless ShoeSource, along with popular mall-based retailers like the Limited, Wet Seal, Claire’s and Aeropostale faced further financial woes after hedge funds and private equity firms loaded them up with debt.

A fight is raging in the stock market: Should you worry about your 401(k)?

Where to get vaccines: CVS, Walgreens to begin delivering COVID-19 vaccines on Friday

“The idea that you can crack open a hedge fund like a piñata and redistribute all this money to people in the form of a short squeeze is very appealing,” adds Bixler, who lives in Boonton, New Jersey and works as a product manager for a company that makes software and tools for the advertising industry. “These are the stimulus checks that everyone wanted.”

Proponents of hedge funds say the firms identify and support distressed industries like retailers and newspapers. These funds are also owned by groups of big investors pooling the savings of millions of unionized workers, like teachers and firefighters, who count on hedge funds to grow and protect their nest eggs.

Even so, hedge funds are viewed as vultures to many Americans.

Kaysha Apodaca, an emergency room nurse in Dallas, Texas, was furious last summer when she lost thousands of dollars after CytoDyn, a biotechnology company that she owns, was hammered following a negative report from a “short selling” research firm, about one of CytroDyn's drugs in clinical trials. The post with the research was later pulled.

This year, Apodaca thought she missed the opportunity to jump in and buy GameStop or AMC, so she supported the Reddit campaign against hedge funds by investing a few thousand dollars into shares of Nokia, another beaten-down stock that has been discussed on the forum.

“I hate hedge funds. Even if this goes to zero, I’m OK with it. I’m not selling, just to prove a point,” Apodaca said. “Hedge funds have unfairly made money off retail investors for years. Now they’re getting a taste of their own medicine.”

For Iris Findlay, joining the movement was a way for Americans to show their strength in numbers, the Orlando, Florida, resident said.

“I’m definitely not OK that there are so many billionaires hoarding their wealth while people are struggling, especially during the pandemic,” said Findlay, 31, who is disabled and retired from the Air Force.

&#x00201c;Hedge funds have unfairly made money off retail investors for years. Now they&#x002019;re getting a taste of their own medicine,&#x00201d; says Kaysha Apodaca, an emergency room nurse in Dallas.
“Hedge funds have unfairly made money off retail investors for years. Now they’re getting a taste of their own medicine,” says Kaysha Apodaca, an emergency room nurse in Dallas.

To be sure, a large portion of hedge-fund assets are owned by institutional investors, like pension funds and endowments. Hedge-fund research has also been critical in exposing an array of accounting-fraud scandals in recent decades, including energy firm Enron.

“Hedge funds do play a very important role in the financial ecosystem, but at the same time they have a PR problem,” said Andrew Lo, a finance professor at MIT Sloan School of Management.

They are an easy target, experts said, because of some of their high-profile managers whose massive wealth offends Americans who struggle to make ends meet.

For instance, Michael Burry, founder of Scion Asset Management, is an investor whose billion-dollar bet against the housing market was chronicled in Michael Lewis' book "The Big Short." He personally collected $100 million and made $750 million in profits for his investors then.

These managers “are seen as multibillionaires that really don’t care about the public good and are focused on enriching themselves and their investors,” Lo added. “But I think that’s a caricature, especially given that hedge funds now have become much more institutionalized as pension funds and endowments are investing in these financial vehicles.”

Who do Americans blame?

When asked who was the “most in the wrong” in the trading mania that set off one of the biggest short squeezes in history, nearly half of Americans polled said it was either hedge funds (27%) or online brokerage Robinhood (22%), according to a Harris Poll survey conducted Jan 29-31 that was given to USA TODAY exclusively.

Just 8% said it was the Reddit retail investors on the r/WallStreetBets forum, who angered hedge funds that had bet GameStop's stock would remain low. The small-time investors used the forum to help drive up the prices for shares like GameStop, theater chain AMC Entertainment and several other companies.

Many respondents were angry that hedge funds were shorting stocks — betting that the share prices would fall — of companies that average people use and love, according to John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll.

“This wasn’t just an attack on a few weak companies,” said Gerzema. “These are companies that are a part of middle-class America and ordinary people’s lives.”

So how did these funds begin and how did they grow into such big villains in the minds of so many?

What are hedge funds?

Hedge funds are financial partnerships between a professional fund manager and investors who pool their money into the fund to earn active returns.

Hedge funds can be traced back to the 1940s when Alfred Winslow Jones, an investor, sociologist and former Fortune magazine writer, created a "hedge" by “shorting" stocks he thought were poised to fall. The "hedge" was meant to reduce risk and protect against market fluctuations. It was unconventional at the time but remains the basic strategy for these funds. Hedge fund strategies today are more diverse and run the gamut of extremely risky to fairly conservative.

There's another theory about the origin of hedge funds, and this one is connected to a more beloved figure. Some people credit the founding of hedge funds to Benjamin Graham,a mentor to Warren Buffett and the author of "The Intelligent Investor" — the bible of everyone who loves Buffett's method of investing. Buffett, one of the world's richest people and a folksy inspiration to small-time investors, has argued that Graham managed a fund with a "hedge" like strategy in the 1920s.

So you made a bundle on GameStop: Get ready to pay the taxes

How did hedge funds evolve?

Hedge funds have gained in popularity over the past two decades after many of them delivered hefty outsize returns in either up or down markets, an attractive selling point for savvy investors. Some of the world's largest hedge funds include Bridgewater Associates, founded by billionaire Ray Dalio; Renaissance Technologies, founded by billionaire Jim Simons; and Pershing Square, run by Wall Street billionaire Bill Ackman.

They have historically charged much higher fees than mutual funds, which are professionally managed funds that invest in stocks, bonds or money market instruments.

Since hedge fund managers are nearly always paid a performance fee, or percentage of the gains they create, they have a strong incentive to make money for their investors. For the hedge fund managers to earn performance fees, their investors have to make money first.

Hedge funds charge both an expense ratio and a performance fee. The common fee structure is known as two and twenty — a 2% asset management fee and a 20% cut of generated gains.

How did they become villains?

While many Americans lost money during the depths of the financial crisis, some big-time investors did astonishingly well, including those who predicted and profited from the build-up and collapse of the housing and credit bubble in 2007 and 2008. For those Americans who had had their livelihoods upended in the financial crisis, it left a bad taste in their mouths, experts say.

“They’re associated with ruthless financial institutions that are out there to make money and not care where it’s coming from,” says Itay Goldstein, a professor of finance and economics at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

A big winner from that time is billionaire investor John Paulson, a hedge fund manager who is famous for netting $20 billion in profits when he bet against subprime mortgages at the peak of thef credit bubble in 2007.

In general, short sellers keep stock prices in check by voicing their opinion on where they believe a stock is valued, said Dennis Dick, head of markets structure and a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

“I’m concerned with this public image that ‘evil short sellers are betting against America’ and that it’s ‘un-American to short stocks,'"says Dick. “It’s not like every short seller is making bets against America. They’re making calls on whether a stock is overvalued or not.”

GameStop: Reddit ran a 5-second Super Bowl ad in honor of WallStreetBets, GameStop stock volatility

The hedge fund industry has faced a rough stretch in recent years and underperformed the broader stock market, but produced their best return in a decade at 11.6% in 2020, according to data provider Hedge Fund Research. Some received a boost from shares of technology firms and companies that focused on goods that people used when stuck at home during the pandemic.

Americans who don’t invest directly in hedge funds still receive a benefit from the returns that hedge funds generate, according to Daniel Smith, a partner at ACA Compliance Group, a compliance advisory firm for financial services.

Of the $4.5 trillion in state and local pension plans, about 6.9% are allocated to hedge funds, according to data published by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, the Center for State and Local Government Excellence and the National Association of State Retirement Administrators.

”Hedge funds help secure the retirement of more than 26 million teachers, firefighters, and other public employees by helping pensions navigate all market conditions and meet long-term financial obligations,” said Bryan Corbett, president and CEO at Managed Funds Association, a hedge fund lobby group.

GameStop and questions of power

The rollercoaster involving GameStop, Reddit and Robinhood has prompted Capitol Hill’s harshest criticisms of Wall Street in years.

Several prominent lawmakers on Capitol Hill have warned of such moments, cautioning that companies and hedge funds have too much power.

One of these lawmakers, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is well known for her disapproval of Wall Street, called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to address the dramatic swings surrounding these companies.

Warren wrote in a letter that it is “long beyond time for the SEC to act” and asked them to investigate the recent rallies in GameStop, AMC Entertainment, and others that “have seen huge shifts in their share price driven by similar internet reading schemes.”

"These wild fluctuations are just the latest indication that many private equity firms, hedge funds, and other investors, big and small, are treating the stock market like a casino, giving little consideration to the companies, communities, workers, and consumers that may be affected by these risky bets," she wrote.

The House Financial Services Committee will hold a virtual hearing on Feb. 18 regarding “recent market volatility” involving GameStop and the other companies. According to POLITCO, the CEO of Robinhood, Vlad Tenev, is expected to testify.

GameStop-Robinhood stock revolution: Not a secure retirement plan

Does the movement have legs?

Questions have also been raised as to whether the populist movement threatening to disrupt the financial system will be sustained.

It’s too early to tell, some experts say.

“It has the potential to gather momentum. It depends on whether we see other related episodes in the next few weeks that show the same kind of patterns in the financial markets," Goldstein said, but added that "We live in a period of so many unusual things going on that it will probably take the edge off this event."

Hedge funds like Melvin Capital Management, which took the brunt of losses recently from soaring stock prices of GameStop and other heavily shorted stocks. But others made a ton of money on the rally, including Senvest Management with a profit of nearly $700 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Is it sticking it to Wall Street? Only temporarily, but in the long term probably not,” Goldstein said. “At the end of the day, the sophisticated financial institutions will find ways to recuperate and make money out of this.”

Lo of MIT agrees.

“This incident highlights the growing dissatisfaction, distrust and dislocation that many people feel with respect to the financial sector,” Lo said. “It suggests that people are sick and tired of being disenfranchised and being pushed around by large financial institutions.”

Contributing: Savannah Behrmann

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hedge funds Gamestop: Why do Americans hate hedge funds?

Latest Stories

  • Former Israeli ambassador calls out Biden with awkward tweet for not calling Netanyahu

    Ambassador Danon tweeted out a list of ten countries whose leaders Mr Biden has spoken to and added: 'Might it now be time to call leader of Israel, closest ally of US?'

  • Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

    Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said. The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after riots and arson damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. Barr rejected the deal in part because he felt it was too soon as the investigation into Floyd's death was still in its relative infancy, the officials said.

  • CNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'

    Viewers who tuned into MSNBC and CNN at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday were able to watch as House impeachment managers presented new, harrowing footage of the Capitol rioters. Meanwhile, on Fox News, the network cut away from the proceedings to air The Five, which included a guest appearance by Judge Jeanine Pirro, who ranted that Democrats are "trying to tarnish Donald Trump so he can never run again." CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted about Fox News' decision to stop airing the trial, and his colleague Abby Phillip, CNN's senior political correspondent, responded, "Fox will do anything to prevent its audience from seeing the truth." It wasn't just Pirro slamming the impeachment trial; The Five host Greg Gutfield called it "emotional political theater," while over at the conservative Newsmax network, host Chris Salcedo sneered that the proceedings were "a bipartisan betrayal of the American people," adding, "let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country." Newsmax host begins the 5 PM hour: "We have continuing coverage of a bipartisan betrayal of the American people...Let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country" pic.twitter.com/vij8i9Biyy — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Would the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Russia files new charges against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

    Russian state investigators brought fresh charges against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, on Thursday, accusing her of violently entering a flat in December, her supporters said on Twitter. The case against Sobol, who is under house arrest facing charges she flouted COVID-19 restrictions at a protest last month, comes amid a crackdown on Navalny's allies and supporters who have staged several rallies to protest against his jailing. Most of Navalny's prominent allies are now in custody or under house arrest, but his supporters plan to stage a brief Valentine's Day protest in residential courtyards across the country this Sunday.

  • White House Responds to Recent Wave of Violence Against Elderly Asian Americans

    President Joe Biden's Administration has expressed concern over the disturbing uptick in violence toward Asian Americans in recent weeks. Several disturbing videos have emerged showing unprovoked attacks on elderly Asian Americans, including at least three in the Bay Area within the last two weeks, as NextShark previously reported. During a press briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked by a reporter how the Biden administration would address the issue, and whether the President had seen the videos.

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • Rittenhouse, accused of violating bond, going before judge

    Prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse violated conditions of his $2 million bond by failing to inform the court of his current address. Rittenhouse's attorneys say threats have forced him into hiding, and they say they offered to give prosecutors Rittenhouse's current address if it stays under seal. Prosecutors have refused, saying the public is entitled to know where Rittenhouse is and that the defense hasn't presented any evidence of an immediate threat.

  • In memorial service, U.S. ambassador calls killing of Lebanese activist Slim unforgivable

    The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon paid a rare visit to a quarter of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold on Thursday to attend the memorial service for political researcher and activist Lokman Slim. He was shot dead and found in his car last Thursday in south Lebanon - the first killing of a high-profile activist in years. "This was a barbaric act, unforgivable and unacceptable," Dorothy Shea said in a speech at the service, which was held at the Slim family home in Beirut's Dahiya quarter.

  • Kim Jong-un admits North Korea facing 'worst ever' crisis amid sanctions, Covid and natural disasters

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered tougher legal supervision to support his development plans, state media said Thursday, as he works to salvage an economy battered by the pandemic and other challenges. Kim faces what appears to be the toughest crisis of his nine-year rule as the already-troubled economy is hit by pandemic-related border closings that have sharply reduced the North's external trade, a spate of natural disasters last summer and persistent U.S.-led sanctions. During the party congress, Kim described the difficulties as the "worst-ever." Kim spoke Wednesday during a ruling Workers' Party meeting this week convened to follow up on decisions made at the ruling party's congress in January, where he admitted previous economic plans had failed and announced a new five-year development plan. Kim "stressed the importance to strengthen legal supervision and control over the establishment and executive process of the national economic plan," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Would the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data

    An opposition-ruled Indian state said on Thursday it had asked the federal government to halt the supply of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine until its efficacy could be proven in an ongoing late-stage trial. India, which has reported the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has vaccinated more than 7 million front-line workers since Jan. 16 using COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech as well as a vaccine licensed from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Bharat Biotech, which created COVAXIN with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, has said efficacy data from the late-stage clinical trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers will be out by next month, leading to criticism from epidemiologists that it was approved too hastily for emergency use.

  • Another winter storm brings more snowfall to Northeast

    Another winter storm is bringing additional snowfall to the Northeastern United States on Tuesday with the region expected to pick up several more inches of accumulation on top of a major snowstorm that hit the region Sunday. The National Weather service said Tuesday's snow was expected to come down at its steadiest in the Boston region in the mid- to late afternoon. Logan International Airport advised travelers to check with their airline on the status of their flight due to the wintery weather and to allow for extra time to get to and from the airport.

  • High-profile Republicans reportedly Zoomed to discuss forming their own center-right party

    High-profile Republicans who don't agree with the party's far-right creep may be headed for the doors. Last week, 120 former GOP elected officials, ambassadors, and strategists, as well as members of past Republican presidential administrations reportedly met up in a massive Zoom call. They discussed early plans to form a "center-right breakaway party" to promote "principled conservatism," running candidates in some races and endorsing Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who match their values in others, people involved tell Reuters. Evan McMullin, the former chief policy director for the House Republican Conference who ran for president as an independent in 2016, co-hosted the call, he told Reuters. "Large portions of the Republican Party are radicalizing and threatening American democracy," he said. "The party needs to recommit to truth, reason and founding ideals or there clearly needs to be something new." Jason Miller, a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, meanwhile called the group "losers," while Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel indicated in a statement that the party needs to "come together" if it wants to win in 2022. The conversation comes after the Republican party shed thousands of members in the wake of the Capitol riot. Since January, more than 140,000 people have quit the GOP in the 25 states with readily available registration data, The New York Times reports; 19 states don't register voters by party. Pennsylvania saw 12,000 voters change their affiliations, while Arizona's GOP lost 10,000. Trump narrowly lost those states in 2020, and the Arizona GOP has since taken aim at Republicans who didn't dispute the election results. More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Would the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Nepal bans India climbers for faking Everest summit

    The two climbers failed to produce reliable pictures and other evidence to support their summit claim.

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.