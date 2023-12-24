Looking Out: A dusty hobby

The only problem with woodworking is I don’t get enough sleep.

It isn’t that I stay up until the wee hours working in my shop.

And it isn’t that I can’t fall asleep right away when I hit the sack.

The problem is when I wake up during the night, I can’t return to dreamland. Instead, I lie there thinking about my next steps. The best way to make a cut or how to join two boards. How to fix an error.

Jim Whitehouse

Speaking of errors, I made a whopper in the first sentence of this report.

I said, “The only problem with woodworking…”

“There are others,” I say aloud to my keyboard.

Another is that while I like to make furniture, my beloved wife Marsha and I don’t have room for any more furniture. Our children and grandchildren live in Florida and it turns out that my midwestern aesthetic does not translate well to coastal Florida where everything has to be modern and blue.

Yet another problem with woodworking as a hobby is the proclivity of this particular woodworker to make mistakes.

“What a beautiful board!” I say as I lay it out on my bench and begin to measure and mark it for cutting.

“What an expensive board it was!” I say as I make the first cut 2 inches short of where it is supposed to be.

“No problem,” I say to myself. “I’ll just make a dollhouse table instead of a real one.”

A day later, as I drill holes to fasten the pieces together, I say, “That’s not where that hole was supposed to be. Oh, well, it’ll provide ventilation.”

The list goes on. Every woodworking project has one requirement. It has to be sanded. And sanded. And sanded some more.

Out of the millions of woodworkers in the world, only one ever enjoyed sanding, and she is now living in a mental institution in Dubuque, poor thing.

Since I’m on the topic of sanding, I should point out to those not familiar with the woodworking hobby that sanding produces sawdust. So does sawing, routing, filing, chiseling, planing, and scraping.

One tries to capture dust and keep it under control. Dust masks, dust filters, vacuum systems, dust shields, broom and dustpans---all are familiar features of a woodworking shop.

My cousin, Mr. Bill, does all of his woodworking in his driveway, where the ever-present winds carry the dust to his neighbor’s yard, where it is considered by Mr. Bill to be mulch and by his neighbor to be trespass. Mr. Bill lives in Florida, where working in the driveway is possible year-round, but where big fat drops of sweat tend to ruin the nice coat of varnish being applied.

Every now and then, in addition to daily vacuuming and dusting the obvious surfaces, I take my leaf blower into the basement shop, don a dust mask and goggles and blast the ceiling. Dust drifts downward.

Then, I let the walls have their turn, and then start all over again with the ceiling, all the tools, cabinets, walls, and benches. Finally, I vacuum the floor now that everything is down there.

After that, I take a shower and put my very dusty clothes into the washing machine.

Ugly, but effective.

Right now it is time for me to go to my shop and put a second coat of varnish on my latest project.

One of these days, I’ll write about the myriad mistakes one can make while applying varnish. Big fat drops of sweat are just the start.

— Jim Whitehouse lives in Albion.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Looking Out: A dusty hobby